    WTFC   US97650W1080

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WTFC)
  Report
The Mural Building: The Music Institute of Chicago

03/07/2022 | 01:20pm EST
To celebrate "Music in Our Schools Month," our March Mural features the Music Institute of Chicago (MIC). Since 1931, MIC has proved music's ability to connect people from all walks of life through a common language and experience offering joy, comfort, and connection.

With locations in Chicago, Downers Grove, Evanston, Winnetka, Lincolnshire, Lake Forest, as well as online, MIC provides musical education to approximately 2,000 students annually, representing more than 40 Chicago ZIP codes and 80 communities across Illinois, other states, and countries.

The mural celebrates MIC's vibrant musical community and depicts teachers and students of every age and ability connecting with one another through music. Musicians are seen playing a variety of instruments and styles of music with friends, fellow students, faculty, and other professional colleagues.

MIC's mission has not changed over the nine decades it has been operating: It continues to lead people toward a lifelong engagement with music through high-quality music teaching, performing, and service activities.

Wintrust has been a proud sponsor of MIC for more than six years, thanks in large part to Trustee and Group Senior Vice President of Wintrust Commercial Banking, Carlos R. Cardenas. Carlos joined the MIC board in 2016, and the connection between Wintrust and the MIC has grown, harnessing our shared commitment to creating a vibrant and sustainable community for all citizens of the Chicagoland area.

MIC has also developed a positive relationship with other Wintrust business units, including the Evanston Community Bank & Trust near MIC headquarters. Later this year, the Music Institute will host the Wintrust Platinum Adventures Club for a special performance by resident ensemble Quintet Attacca at Nichols Concert Hall.

Music instruction for all ages and all levels is available year-round through MIC, offering private music lessons, group classes, and summer camps as well as chamber music, jazz studies, roots and rock, and adult studies programs at multiple locations in and around Chicago and online.

Visit musicinst.org for more information on the Music Institute of Chicago, including upcoming free events, concerts, and their many community engagement initiatives.

Disclaimer

Wintrust Financial Corporation published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 18:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
