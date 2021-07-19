Wintrust Financial : 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Call – Presentation Materials

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights as compared to First Quarter 2021

Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by $1.2 billion or 15%, on an annualized basis.

Total deposits increased by $932 million.

Net interest income increased by $17.7 million primarily due to earning asset growth and increased PPP loan fee accretion.

The Company recognized $25.2 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $45.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Recorded net charge-offs of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to net charge-offs of $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans totaled two basis points in the second quarter of 2021 on an annualized basis as compared to 17 basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2021.