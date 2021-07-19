Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wintrust Financial : 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Call – Presentation Materials

07/19/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wintrust Financial Corporation

Earnings Release

Presentation

Q2 2021

Q2 2021 Highlights

Performance Highlights

vs. Q1 2021

(Q2 2021)

$105.1 million

-$48.0 million

Net Income

Net Income

$1.70

-$0.84

Diluted EPS1

Diluted EPS1

0.92%

-46 bps2

ROA3

ROA3

10.24%

-556 bps2

ROE4

ROE4

1.32%

+42 bps2

Net Overhead Ratio

Net Overhead Ratio

68.71%

+456 bps2

Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)

Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)

68.56%

+454 bps2

Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP5)

Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP5)

As of 6/30/2021

vs. 3/31/2021

$46.7 billion

+$1.1 billion

Total Assets

Total Assets

$32.9 billion

-$0.3 billion

Total Loans

Total Loans

$38.8 billion

+$0.9 billion

Total Deposits

Total Deposits

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights as compared to First Quarter 2021

  • Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by $1.2 billion or 15%, on an annualized basis.
  • Total deposits increased by $932 million.
  • Net interest income increased by $17.7 million primarily due to earning asset growth and increased PPP loan fee accretion.
    • The Company recognized $25.2 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $45.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Recorded net charge-offs of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to net charge-offs of $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans totaled two basis points in the second quarter of 2021 on an annualized basis as compared to 17 basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Mortgage banking revenue decreased to $50.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $113.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Other items of note from the Second Quarter 2021

  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $56.92 as compared to $55.42 as of March 31, 2021.5
  • Closed on the previously announced sale of three branches in southwestern Wisconsin including $77 million of deposits, resulting in a net gain of $4.0 million recorded in other non-interest income.
  • Diluted EPS: Net Income Per Common Share - Diluted 2 Bps: Basis Points 3 ROA: Return on Average Assets 2
    4 ROE: Return on Average Common Equity 5See Non-GAAP reconciliation on pg. 21

Earnings Summary

Condensed Income Statement

Current Q

Current Q Difference vs.

Net Income & ROA ($ in Millions)

Thousands ($)

Net Interest Income

Non-Interest Income

Net Revenue

Non-Interest Expense

Pre-Provision Net Revenue

Provision For Credit Losses

Income Before Taxes

Income Tax Expense

Net Income

Preferred Stock Dividends

Net Income Available to Common Shares

Diluted EPS

ROA

ROE

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q2 2020

$279,590

$17,695

$16,459

$129,373

$(57,133)

$(32,620)

$408,963

$(39,438)

$(16,161)

$280,112

$(6,777)

$20,744

$128,851

$(32,661)

$(36,905)

$(15,299)

$30,048

$(150,352)

$144,150

$(62,709)

$113,447

$39,041

$(14,670)

$29,997

$105,109

$(48,039)

$83,450

$6,991

$-

$4,941

$98,118

$(48,039)

$78,509

$1.70

$(0.84)

$1.36

0.92%

-46 bps

71 bps

10.24%

-556 bps

807 bps

Pre-Tax Income, excluding Provision for Credit Losses -

Diluted EPS

5 Quarter Trend (Non-GAAP1) ($ in Millions)

1 See Non-GAAP reconciliation on pg. 22

3

Loan Portfolio

Key Observations

  • Total loans decreased $260 million from the prior quarter-end and increased $1.5 billion as compared to the end of Q2 2020.
  • Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by $1.2 billion, as compared to March 31, 2021, primarily due to a $563 million increase in commercial insurance premium finance receivables, a $248 million increase in life insurance premium finance receivables, and a $148 million increase in commercial loans excluding PPP.
  • Total period end loans, excluding PPP loans, as of June 30, 2021 were $824 million higher than average total loans, excluding PPP loans, in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021, as compared to $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion at March 31,
    2021. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $700 million to $800 million at June 30, 2021, as compared to $800 million to $900 million at March 31, 2021.

Total Loans ($ in Billions)

Year-over-Year Change

$1.5B or 5% in Total Loans, $2.9B or 10% in Total Loans excl. PPP loans

Loan Composition (as of 6/30/2021)

19%

29%

14%

6%

5%

26%

1%

Commercial excl. PPP Commercial PPP Commercial Real Estate Home Equity Residential Real Estate

Premium Finance Receivables - Commercial Premium Finance Receivables - Life Insurance

Total Loans as of 6/30/2021 vs. 3/31/2021 ($ in Millions)

$33,171

$248

$61

$32,911

$563

$134

$148

$(1,414)

3/31/2021

Commercial

All Other

Commercial

Premium

Premium

All Other

6/30/2021

PPP

Commercial

Real Estate

Finance

Finance

Loans

Receivables -

Receivables -

Commercial

Life

Insurance

Insurance

Deposit Portfolio

Key Observations

  • Total deposits increased by $932 million from the prior quarter end. The increase in deposits includes a $606 million increase in money market deposits and a $499 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits comprise 33% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021.
  • Rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits decreased 7 basis points from the prior quarter.
  • The loans to deposits ratio ended the current quarter at 84.8% as compared to 87.6% at prior quarter end.

Total Deposits ($ in Billions)

Year-over-Year Change

$3.2B or 9%

Deposit Composition (as of 6/30/2021)

Total Deposits as of 6/30/2021 vs. 3/31/2021 ($ in Millions)

$606

$86

12%

$125

10%

33%

$499

$63

$(447)

$38,805

25%

9%

$37,873

11%

Non-Interest-Bearing

NOW and Interest-Bearing DDA

3/31/2021

-Bearing

Bearing

DDA

Deposits

Market

Sa

vings

of Deposit

6/30/2021

Wealth Management Deposits

ney

-Interest

Money Market

Non

Interest

-

Management

Mo

Certificates

Savings

and

alth

Time

Time Certificates of Deposit

NO

W

We

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wintrust Financial Corporation published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 21:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
