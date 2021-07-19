Wintrust Financial : 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Call – Presentation Materials

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights as compared to First Quarter 2021
Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by $1.2 billion or 15%, on an annualized basis.
Total deposits increased by $932 million.
Net interest income increased by $17.7 million primarily due to earning asset growth and increased PPP loan fee accretion.
The Company recognized $25.2 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $45.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Recorded net charge-offs of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to net charge-offs of $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans totaled two basis points in the second quarter of 2021 on an annualized basis as compared to 17 basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2021.
Mortgage banking revenue decreased to $50.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $113.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Other items of note from the Second Quarter 2021
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $56.92 as compared to $55.42 as of March 31, 2021.5
Closed on the previously announced sale of three branches in southwestern Wisconsin including $77 million of deposits, resulting in a net gain of $4.0 million recorded in other non-interest income.
Diluted EPS: Net Income Per Common Share - Diluted 2Bps: Basis Points 3ROA: Return on Average Assets 2 4ROE: Return on Average Common Equity 5See Non-GAAP reconciliation on pg. 21
Earnings Summary
Condensed Income Statement
Current Q
Current Q Difference vs.
Net Income & ROA ($ in Millions)
Thousands ($)
Net Interest Income
Non-Interest Income
Net Revenue
Non-Interest Expense
Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Provision For Credit Losses
Income Before Taxes
Income Tax Expense
Net Income
Preferred Stock Dividends
Net Income Available to Common Shares
Diluted EPS
ROA
ROE
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q2 2020
$279,590
$17,695
$16,459
$129,373
$(57,133)
$(32,620)
$408,963
$(39,438)
$(16,161)
$280,112
$(6,777)
$20,744
$128,851
$(32,661)
$(36,905)
$(15,299)
$30,048
$(150,352)
$144,150
$(62,709)
$113,447
$39,041
$(14,670)
$29,997
$105,109
$(48,039)
$83,450
$6,991
$-
$4,941
$98,118
$(48,039)
$78,509
$1.70
$(0.84)
$1.36
0.92%
-46 bps
71 bps
10.24%
-556 bps
807 bps
Pre-Tax Income, excluding Provision for Credit Losses -
Diluted EPS
5 Quarter Trend (Non-GAAP1)($ in Millions)
1 See Non-GAAP reconciliation on pg. 22
3
Loan Portfolio
Key Observations
Total loans decreased $260 million from the prior quarter-end and increased $1.5 billion as compared to the end of Q2 2020.
Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by $1.2 billion, as compared to March 31, 2021, primarily due to a $563 million increase in commercial insurance premium finance receivables, a $248 million increase in life insurance premium finance receivables, and a $148 million increase in commercial loans excluding PPP.
Total period end loans, excluding PPP loans, as of June 30, 2021 were $824 million higher than average total loans, excluding PPP loans, in the second quarter of 2021.
Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021, as compared to $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion at March 31,
2021. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $700 million to $800 million at June 30, 2021, as compared to $800 million to $900 million at March 31, 2021.
Total Loans ($ in Billions)
Year-over-Year Change
$1.5B or 5% in Total Loans, $2.9B or 10% in Total Loans excl. PPP loans
Loan Composition (as of 6/30/2021)
19%
29%
14%
6%
5%
26%
1%
Commercial excl. PPP Commercial PPP Commercial Real Estate Home Equity Residential Real Estate
Total Loans as of 6/30/2021 vs. 3/31/2021 ($ in Millions)
$33,171
$248
$61
$32,911
$563
$134
$148
$(1,414)
3/31/2021
Commercial
All Other
Commercial
Premium
Premium
All Other
6/30/2021
PPP
Commercial
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Loans
Receivables -
Receivables -
Commercial
Life
Insurance
Insurance
Deposit Portfolio
Key Observations
Total deposits increased by $932 million from the prior quarter end. The increase in deposits includes a $606 million increase in money market deposits and a $499 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits comprise 33% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021.
Rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits decreased 7 basis points from the prior quarter.
The loans to deposits ratio ended the current quarter at 84.8% as compared to 87.6% at prior quarter end.
Total Deposits ($ in Billions)
Year-over-Year Change
$3.2B or 9%
Deposit Composition (as of 6/30/2021)
Total Deposits as of 6/30/2021 vs. 3/31/2021 ($ in Millions)
$606
$86
12%
$125
10%
33%
$499
$63
$(447)
$38,805
25%
9%
$37,873
11%
Non-Interest-Bearing
NOW and Interest-Bearing DDA
3/31/2021
-Bearing
Bearing
DDA
Deposits
Market
Sa
vings
of Deposit
6/30/2021
Wealth Management Deposits
ney
-Interest
Money Market
Non
Interest
-
Management
Mo
Certificates
Savings
and
alth
Time
Time Certificates of Deposit
NO
W
We
