- adverse effects of failures by our vendors to provide agreed upon services in the manner and at the cost agreed, particularly our information technology vendors;
- increased costs as a result of protecting our customers from the impact of stolen debit card information;
- accuracy and completeness of information the Company receives about customers and counterparties to make credit decisions;
- ability of the Company to attract and retain senior management experienced in the banking and financial services industries;
- environmental liability risk associated with lending activities;
- the impact of any claims or legal actions to which the Company is subject, including any effect on our reputation;
- losses incurred in connection with repurchases and indemnification payments related to mortgages and increases in reserves associated therewith;
- the loss of customers as a result of technological changes allowing consumers to complete their financial transactions without the use of a bank;
- the soundness of other financial institutions and the impact of recent failures of financial institutions, including broader financial institution liquidity risk and concerns;
- the expenses and delayed returns inherent in opening new branches and de novo banks;
- liabilities, potential customer loss or reputational harm related to closings of existing branches;
- examinations and challenges by tax authorities, and any unanticipated impact of the Tax Act;
- changes in accounting standards, rules and interpretations, and the impact on the Company's financial statements;
- the ability of the Company to receive dividends from its subsidiaries;
- the impact of the Company's transition from LIBOR to an alternative benchmark rate for current and future transactions;
- a decrease in the Company's capital ratios, including as a result of declines in the value of its loan portfolios, or otherwise;
- legislative or regulatory changes, particularly changes in regulation of financial services companies and/or the products and services offered by financial services companies;
- changes in laws, regulations, rules, standards and contractual obligations regarding data privacy and cybersecurity;
- a lowering of our credit rating;
- changes in U.S. monetary policy and changes to the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, including changes in response to persistent inflation or otherwise;
- regulatory restrictions upon our ability to market our products to consumers and limitations on our ability to profitably operate our mortgage business;
- increased costs of compliance, heightened regulatory capital requirements and other risks associated with changes in regulation and the regulatory environment;
- the impact of heightened capital requirements;
- increases in the Company's FDIC insurance premiums, or the collection of special assessments by the FDIC;
- delinquencies or fraud with respect to the Company's premium finance business;
- credit downgrades among commercial and life insurance providers that could negatively affect the value of collateral securing the Company's premium finance loans;
- the Company's ability to comply with covenants under its credit facility;
- fluctuations in the stock market, which may have an adverse impact on the Company's wealth management business and brokerage operation;
- widespread outages of operational, communication, or other systems, whether internal or provided by third parties, natural or other disasters (including acts of terrorism, armed hostilities and pandemics), and the effects of climate change could have an adverse effect on the Company's financial condition and results of operations, lead to material disruption of the Company's operations or the ability or willingness of clients to access the Company's products and services; and
- the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the continued emergence of variant strains, and the direct and indirect impact of such pandemic, as well as responses to the pandemic by the government, businesses and consumers, on the economy, our financial results, operations and personnel, commercial activity and demand across our business and our customers' businesses.
Therefore, there can be no assurances that future actual results will correspond to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward- looking statement made by the Company. Any such statement speaks only as of the date the statement was made or as of such date that may be referenced within the statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events after the date of the press release and this presentation. Persons are advised, however, to consult further disclosures management makes on related subjects in its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its press releases and presentations.
June 2024 Year-to-DateHighlights (Comparative to June 2023 Year-to-Date)
Net Income
$339.7 million
+$5 million or 1%
Net Interest Income
$934.8 million
+$29 million or 3%
Total Assets
$59.8 billion
+$5.5 billion or 10%
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision1
$523.0 million
+$16 million or 3%
Net Interest Margin
(GAAP)
(non-GAAP)
3.53%
3.56%
-19 bps
-18 bps
Total Loans
$44.7 billion
+$3.7 billion or 9%
Diluted EPS
$5.21
+$0.03 or 1%
BV / TBV
(GAAP)(non-GAAP)
$82.97 $72.01
+$7.32 +$7.51
Total Deposits
$48.0 billion
+$4.0 billion or 9%
June 2024 Year-to-Date Takeaways
- Record year-to-date net income of $339.7 million or $5.21 per diluted common share was $5 million higher than our net income for the same time period in 2023
- Record year-to-date net interest income of $934.8 million driven by strong earning asset growth was $29 million higher than our net interest income for the same time period in 2023
- Wintrust's tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $72.01 as of June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) has increased every year since Wintrust became a public company in 1996
1 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) - See non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix
Q2 2024 Highlights (Comparative to Q1 2024)
Net Income
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision1
Diluted EPS
$152.4 million
$251.4 million
$2.32
-$34.9 million
-$20.2 million
-$0.57
Return on Assets
1.07%
-28 bps
Total Assets
ROE
/ ROTCE
(GAAP)
(non-GAAP)
11.61%
13.49%
-281 bps
-326 bps
Total Loans
Efficiency Ratio
(GAAP)
(non-GAAP)
57.10%
56.83%
+189 bps
+188 bps
Total Deposits
$59.8 billion
$44.7 billion
$48.0 billion
+$2.2 billion
+$1.4 billion
+$1.6 billion
Diversified Balance
Sheet
Stable Margin
Supports Earnings
Stable Credit
Quality
- Robust loan growth of $1.4 billion, or 13% annualized. Adjusting for the impact of a loan sale transaction within our property and casualty insurance premium finance receivables portfolio during the second quarter of 2024, total loans would have increased $2.1 billion, or 20% annualized
- Strong deposit growth of $1.6 billion, or 14% annualized, driven by our diversified product offerings
- Recorded net income of $152.4 million for the second quarter of 2024
- Q2 2024 net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.52% remained within our expected range, decreasing by seven basis points from the prior quarter
- NPLs of $174.3 million, or 0.39% of total loans, remain relatively low compared to historical levels
- Allowance for credit losses on total core loans was 1.52%
1 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) - See non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix for all metrics denoted as non-GAAP
Earnings Summary
Differentiated, highly diversified and sustainable business model
Record Net Income for the First Six Months of the Year
($ in Millions)
$187.3
$154.8
$164.2
$152.4
$123.5
1.35%
1.20%
1.18%
1.07%
0.89%
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Net Income
ROA
Diluted EPS Quarterly Trend
$2.53
$2.89
$2.38
$2.32
$1.87
Quarterly Pre-Tax Income, Excluding Provision for Credit Losses
($ in Millions)
$271.6
$239.9
$244.8
$251.4
$208.2
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Pre-Tax Income, excluding Provision for Credit Losses (non-GAAP)
Q2 2024 Highlights
- Q2 2024 pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses totaled $251.4 million as compared to $271.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in Q2 2024 was primarily related to the realized net gain on the sale of the Company's RBA division in the first quarter of 2024
- Record quarterly net interest income of $470.6 million
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Diluted EPS
Loan Portfolio
Diversified loan portfolio
Robust Loan Growth Coupled with Higher Loan Yield
Diversified Loan Mix (as of 6/30/2024)
($ in Billions)
7%
Year-over-Year Change
$3.7B or 9% in Total Loans
$44.7
18%
1%
$43.2
$41.0
6.90%
16%
6.80%
6.23%
31%
27%
6/30/2023
3/31/2024
6/30/2024
Commercial
Commercial Real Estate
Total Loans
Average Total Loan Yield
PFR - Property and Casualty Insurance
PFR - Life Insurance
Residential Real Estate
All Other Loans
Strong Loan Growth Despite PFR - Property and Casualty Insurance Loan Sale Transaction
($ in Millions)
$314
$177
$859
$142
$651
$44,676
$43,231
$(698)
3/31/2024
Commercial
Commercial
Residential Real
PFR - Property
PFR - Property All Other Loans
6/30/2024
Real Estate
Estate
and Casualty
and Casualty
Insurance Loan
Insurance
Sale
Other Activity
Deposit Portfolio
Enviable core deposit franchise in Chicago and Milwaukee market areas
Deposit Growth Supported by Strong Franchise
Highlights
($ in Billions)
$48.0
$46.5
$44.0
3.48%3.73%
2.71%
- Robust second quarter deposit growth totaling $1.6 billion
- Deposit base and liquidity remained strong despite a volatile market
- Year-over-yeardeposit growth of $4.0 billion or 9%
- Non-Interest-Bearingincreased approximately $123 million in the second quarter of 2024
6/30/2023
3/31/2024
6/30/2024
Total Deposits
Rate Paid on Average Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
Strong Quarterly Growth Primarily Driven by CDs and Money Market
($ in Millions)
$1,376
$702
$48,049
$123
$(601)
$46,449
3/31/2024
Non-Interest-Bearing
Money Market
CDs
Other Interest-
6/30/2024
Bearing1
1Includes: NOW, Interest-bearing Demand Deposits, Savings and deposit balances of the Company's subsidiary banks from
88
brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"), trust and asset
management customers of the Company
Deposit Portfolio
Deposit beta increase driven by competitive deposit pricing to fund quality loan growth
Deposit Beta Stability Continues in Q2 2024
6.0%
Deposit Betas
5.50%
5.0%
Interest-Bearing Deposit Beta: 66%
Total Deposit Beta: 53%
4.0%
3.73%
3.0%
2.93%
2.0%
1.0%
0.0%
12/31/2021
3/31/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2022
3/31/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2023
3/31/2024
6/30/2024
Fed Funds Upper Target
Interest-Bearing Deposit Rate
Total Deposit Rate
Non-Interest-Bearing Deposit Mix Remains Unchanged from Last Quarter
($ in Billions)
$46.5$48.0
17%
19%
13%
12%
34%
34%
3%
3%
12%
11%
Q2 2024 Highlights
- Total cycle-to-dateinterest-bearing deposit beta was at 66% as of Q2 2024
- No material deposit concentrations
- Non-interest-bearingat 21% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024
21%
21%
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Time Certificates of Deposit
Savings
Money Market
Wealth Management Deposits
NOW and Interest-Bearing Demand Deposits
Non-Interest-Bearing
Capital/Liquidity
Current capital levels are well in excess of regulatory thresholds
Capital Levels Remained Stable Supporting Strong Growth
12.0%
12.2%
12.0%
10.1%
10.3%
10.2%
9.3%
9.5%
9.5%
9.3%
9.4%
9.3%
Total Capital Ratio Decreased Due to Change in RWA and Subordinated Debt Partially Offset by Strong Earnings
Total Capital Ratio
0.3%
12.2%
(0.4)%
(0.1)%
12.0%
6/30/2023
3/31/2024
6/30/20241
CET1 Ratio
Tier 1
Capital Ratio
Total Capital Ratio
Tier 1
Leverage Ratio
Strategically Balanced Investment Portfolio (as of 6/30/2024)
($ in Billions)
Total Investment
Portfolio
Yield (Q2 '24): 3.45%
Duration: 6.6 Years
$4.3
$8.2
$3.8
$0.1
Available-for-SaleHeld-to-Maturity Other
- Ratios for Q2 2024 are estimated
3/31/2024
Retained
Change in
Change in
6/30/20241
Earnings
RWA
Subordinated
and Other
Debt
Equity
Changes
Q2 2024 Highlights
- The Company's capital levels are well in excess of regulatory thresholds and it is expected that the Company would remain well capitalized in the event the Company were to liquidate its entire investment portfolio
- Investment portfolio size has remained relatively unchanged quarter over quarter at 14% of total assets
