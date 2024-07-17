adverse effects of failures by our vendors to provide agreed upon services in the manner and at the cost agreed, particularly our information technology vendors;

increased costs as a result of protecting our customers from the impact of stolen debit card information;

accuracy and completeness of information the Company receives about customers and counterparties to make credit decisions;

ability of the Company to attract and retain senior management experienced in the banking and financial services industries;

environmental liability risk associated with lending activities;

the impact of any claims or legal actions to which the Company is subject, including any effect on our reputation;

losses incurred in connection with repurchases and indemnification payments related to mortgages and increases in reserves associated therewith;

the loss of customers as a result of technological changes allowing consumers to complete their financial transactions without the use of a bank;

the soundness of other financial institutions and the impact of recent failures of financial institutions, including broader financial institution liquidity risk and concerns;

the expenses and delayed returns inherent in opening new branches and de novo banks;

liabilities, potential customer loss or reputational harm related to closings of existing branches;

examinations and challenges by tax authorities, and any unanticipated impact of the Tax Act;

changes in accounting standards, rules and interpretations, and the impact on the Company's financial statements;

the ability of the Company to receive dividends from its subsidiaries;

the impact of the Company's transition from LIBOR to an alternative benchmark rate for current and future transactions;

a decrease in the Company's capital ratios, including as a result of declines in the value of its loan portfolios, or otherwise;

legislative or regulatory changes, particularly changes in regulation of financial services companies and/or the products and services offered by financial services companies;

changes in laws, regulations, rules, standards and contractual obligations regarding data privacy and cybersecurity;

a lowering of our credit rating;

changes in U.S. monetary policy and changes to the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, including changes in response to persistent inflation or otherwise;

regulatory restrictions upon our ability to market our products to consumers and limitations on our ability to profitably operate our mortgage business;

increased costs of compliance, heightened regulatory capital requirements and other risks associated with changes in regulation and the regulatory environment;

the impact of heightened capital requirements;

increases in the Company's FDIC insurance premiums, or the collection of special assessments by the FDIC;

delinquencies or fraud with respect to the Company's premium finance business;

credit downgrades among commercial and life insurance providers that could negatively affect the value of collateral securing the Company's premium finance loans;

the Company's ability to comply with covenants under its credit facility;

fluctuations in the stock market, which may have an adverse impact on the Company's wealth management business and brokerage operation;

widespread outages of operational, communication, or other systems, whether internal or provided by third parties, natural or other disasters (including acts of terrorism, armed hostilities and pandemics), and the effects of climate change could have an adverse effect on the Company's financial condition and results of operations, lead to material disruption of the Company's operations or the ability or willingness of clients to access the Company's products and services; and