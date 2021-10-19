Wintrust Financial : 3rd Quarter 2021 Earnings Call – Presentation Materials

Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2021, as compared to $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $900 million to $1.0 billion at September 30, 2021, as compared to $700 million to $800 million at June 30, 2021.