Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wintrust Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTFC   US97650W1080

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WTFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wintrust Financial : 3rd Quarter 2021 Earnings Call – Presentation Materials

10/19/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wintrust Financial Corporation

Earnings Release

Presentation

Q3 2021

Q3 2021 Summary

Our core fundamentals were strong, with robust loan and deposit growth, increased net interest income despite significant PPP loan reductions, record wealth management revenue, strong mortgage revenues, improved net overhead and efficiency ratios compared to the prior quarter, strong loan pipelines and very good credit quality metrics.

2

Q3 2021 Highlights

Performance Highlights

vs. Q2 2021

(Q3 2021)

$109.1 million

+$4.0 million

Net Income

Net Income

$1.77

+$0.07

Diluted EPS1

Diluted EPS1

0.92%

0 bps2

ROA3

ROA3

10.31%

+7 bps2

ROE4

ROE4

1.22%

-10 bps2

Net Overhead Ratio

Net Overhead Ratio

66.17%

-254 bps2

Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)

Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)

66.03%

-253 bps2

Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP5)

Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP5)

As of 9/30/2021

vs. 6/30/2021

$47.8 billion

+$1.1 billion

Total Assets

Total Assets

$33.3 billion

+$0.4 billion

Total Loans

Total Loans

$40.0 billion

+$1.1 billion

Total Deposits

Total Deposits

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights as compared to Second Quarter 2021

  • Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by $1.2 billion, or 15% on an annualized basis.
  • Total deposits increased by $1.1 billion.
  • Net interest income increased by $7.9 million as compared to the second quarter of 2021 as follows:
    • Increased $16.3 million primarily due to earning asset growth and a nine basis point decline in deposit costs.
    • Increased $3.0 million due to one additional day in the quarter.
    • Decreased by $11.4 million due to $3.6 million of less PPP interest income and $7.8 million of less PPP fee income.
  • Net interest margin decreased by four basis points primarily due to increased liquidity.
  • Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Recorded no material net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to very minimal net charge-offs of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Other items of note from the Third Quarter 2021

  • Repurchased 134,062 shares of our common stock at a cost of $9.5 million, or an average price of $71.13 per share.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $58.32 as compared to $56.92 as of June 30, 2021.5
  • Diluted EPS: Net Income Per Common Share - Diluted 2 Bps: Basis Points 3 ROA: Return on Average Assets 3
    4 ROE: Return on Average Common Equity 5See Non-GAAP reconciliation on pg. 23

Earnings Summary

Condensed Income Statement

Current Q

Current Q Difference vs.

Net Income & ROA ($ in Millions)

Thousands ($)

Net Interest Income

Non-Interest Income

Net Revenue

Non-Interest Expense

Pre-Provision Net Revenue

Provision For Credit Losses

Income Before Taxes

Income Tax Expense

Net Income

Preferred Stock Dividends

Net Income Available to Common Shares

Diluted EPS

ROA

ROE

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2020

$287,496

$7,906

$31,560

$136,474

$7,101

$(34,119)

$423,970

$15,007

$(2,559)

$282,144

$2,032

$17,925

$141,826

$12,975

$(20,484)

$(7,916)

$7,383

$(32,942)

$149,742

$5,592

$12,458

$40,605

$1,564

$10,636

$109,137

$4,028

$1,822

$6,991

$-

$(3,295)

$102,146

$4,028

$5,117

$1.77

$0.07

$0.10

0.92%

0 bps

-7 bps

10.31%

7 bps

-35 bps

Diluted EPS

Pre-Tax Income, excluding Provision for Credit Losses - 5 Quarter Trend (Non-GAAP1) ($ in Millions)

1 See Non-GAAP reconciliation on pg. 24

4

Loan Portfolio

Key Observations

  • Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by $1.2 billion, as compared to June 30, 2021, primarily due to a $543 million increase in commercial loans excluding PPP, a $296 million increase in premium finance receivables - life insurance and a $207 million increase in commercial real estate.
  • Total period end loans, excluding PPP loans, as of September 30, 2021 were $672 million higher than average total loans, excluding PPP loans, in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2021, as compared to $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $900 million to $1.0 billion at September 30, 2021, as compared to $700 million to $800 million at June 30, 2021.

Total Loans ($ in Billions)

Year-over-Year Change

$1.1B or 4% in Total Loans, $3.4B or 12% in Total Loans excl. PPP loans

Loan Composition (as of 9/30/2021)

Total Loans as of 9/30/2021 vs. 6/30/2021 ($ in Millions)

20%

30%

14%

3%

5%

27%

1%

$207

$32,911$543

$(797)

$296 $9

$33,264

$95

Commercial excl. PPP Commercial PPP Commercial Real Estate Home Equity Residential Real Estate

Premium Finance Receivables - Commercial Premium Finance Receivables - Life Insurance

6/30/2021

Commercial

All Other

Commercial

Premium

Premium

All Other

9/30/2021

PPP

Commercial

Real Estate

Finance

Finance

Loans

Receivables -

Receivables -

Commercial

Life

Insurance

Insurance

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wintrust Financial Corporation published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 21:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:01pWINTRUST FINANCIAL : 3rd Quarter 2021 Earnings Call – Presentation Materials
PU
04:36pWINTRUST FINANCIAL : Q3 Results Top Estimates as Earnings Rise, Net Revenue Slips
MT
04:30pWINTRUST : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:24pWINTRUST FINANCIAL : Earnings Flash (WTFC) WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION Posts Q3 EPS $1...
MT
04:24pWINTRUST FINANCIAL : Earnings Flash (WTFC) WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION Reports Q3 Reven..
MT
04:21pWintrust Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $109.1 million ..
GL
04:21pWINTRUST FINANCIAL : Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $109.1 million a..
GL
10/13WINTRUST FINANCIAL : Everything you need to know about small business lines of credit
PU
10/11WINTRUST FINANCIAL : Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on Wintrust Financial to $84 From $86,..
MT
10/09JUNIOR SAVERS : Support the Buddy Foundation this October
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 667 M - -
Net income 2021 419 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 1,48%
Capitalization 4 793 M 4 793 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 5 230
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wintrust Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 84,02 $
Average target price 86,71 $
Spread / Average Target 3,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Joseph Wehmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy S. Crane President
David L. Stoehr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
H. Patrick Hackett Non-Executive Chairman
Lloyd M. Bowden Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION37.53%4 793
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.12%492 205
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION52.69%381 405
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%246 432
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.32%203 245
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY63.78%197 568