Wintrust Financial : 3rd Quarter 2021 Earnings Call – Presentation Materials

Our core fundamentals were strong, with robust loan and deposit growth, increased net interest income despite significant PPP loan reductions, record wealth management revenue, strong mortgage revenues, improved net overhead and efficiency ratios compared to the prior quarter, strong loan pipelines and very good credit quality metrics.
Q3 2021 Highlights
Performance Highlights
vs. Q2 2021
(Q3 2021)
$109.1 million
+$4.0 million
Net Income
Net Income
$1.77
+$0.07
Diluted EPS1
Diluted EPS1
0.92%
0 bps2
ROA3
ROA3
10.31%
+7 bps2
ROE4
ROE4
1.22%
-10 bps2
Net Overhead Ratio
Net Overhead Ratio
66.17%
-254 bps2
Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)
Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)
66.03%
-253 bps2
Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP5)
Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP5)
As of 9/30/2021
vs. 6/30/2021
$47.8 billion
+$1.1 billion
Total Assets
Total Assets
$33.3 billion
+$0.4 billion
Total Loans
Total Loans
$40.0 billion
+$1.1 billion
Total Deposits
Total Deposits
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights as compared to Second Quarter 2021
Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by $1.2 billion, or 15% on an annualized basis.
Total deposits increased by $1.1 billion.
Net interest income increased by $7.9 million as compared to the second quarter of 2021 as follows:
Increased $16.3 million primarily due to earning asset growth and a nine basis point decline in deposit costs.
Increased $3.0 million due to one additional day in the quarter.
Decreased by $11.4 million due to $3.6 million of less PPP interest income and $7.8 million of less PPP fee income.
Net interest margin decreased by four basis points primarily due to increased liquidity.
Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Recorded no material net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to very minimal net charge-offs of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Other items of note from the Third Quarter 2021
Repurchased 134,062 shares of our common stock at a cost of $9.5 million, or an average price of $71.13 per share.
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $58.32 as compared to $56.92 as of June 30, 2021.5
Earnings Summary
Condensed Income Statement
Current Q
Current Q Difference vs.
Net Income & ROA ($ in Millions)
Thousands ($)
Net Interest Income
Non-Interest Income
Net Revenue
Non-Interest Expense
Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Provision For Credit Losses
Income Before Taxes
Income Tax Expense
Net Income
Preferred Stock Dividends
Net Income Available to Common Shares
Diluted EPS
ROA
ROE
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2020
$287,496
$7,906
$31,560
$136,474
$7,101
$(34,119)
$423,970
$15,007
$(2,559)
$282,144
$2,032
$17,925
$141,826
$12,975
$(20,484)
$(7,916)
$7,383
$(32,942)
$149,742
$5,592
$12,458
$40,605
$1,564
$10,636
$109,137
$4,028
$1,822
$6,991
$-
$(3,295)
$102,146
$4,028
$5,117
$1.77
$0.07
$0.10
0.92%
0 bps
-7 bps
10.31%
7 bps
-35 bps
Diluted EPS
Pre-Tax Income, excluding Provision for Credit Losses - 5 Quarter Trend (Non-GAAP1)($ in Millions)
Loan Portfolio
Key Observations
Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by $1.2 billion, as compared to June 30, 2021, primarily due to a $543 million increase in commercial loans excluding PPP, a $296 million increase in premium finance receivables - life insurance and a $207 million increase in commercial real estate.
Total period end loans, excluding PPP loans, as of September 30, 2021 were $672 million higher than average total loans, excluding PPP loans, in the third quarter of 2021.
Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2021, as compared to $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $900 million to $1.0 billion at September 30, 2021, as compared to $700 million to $800 million at June 30, 2021.
Total Loans ($ in Billions)
Year-over-Year Change
$1.1B or 4% in Total Loans, $3.4B or 12% in Total Loans excl. PPP loans
Loan Composition (as of 9/30/2021)
Total Loans as of 9/30/2021 vs. 6/30/2021 ($ in Millions)
20%
30%
14%
3%
5%
27%
1%
$207
$32,911$543
$(797)
$296 $9
$33,264
$95
Commercial excl. PPP Commercial PPP Commercial Real Estate Home Equity Residential Real Estate
