Wintrust Financial : Business Credit Announces National Expansion



Growth effort led by Jason LeuVoy to focus on delivering creative and competitive asset-based lending solutions to the middle-market sector

Wintrust Business Credit (WBC), the asset-based lending (ABL) unit of Wintrust Commercial Banking, today announced plans to expand its geographic reach from a regional provider to a national ABL platform.

Since its founding in 2008, WBC has provided best-in-class asset-based lending solutions with a focus on middle-market businesses in the Wintrust footprint. Now, the firm's newly established national originations team will bring its successful formula blending true, relationship-based lending with creativity in credit structure, beyond its Chicago home base to a national market. Jason LeuVoy is being promoted to National Sales Manager to lead the growth effort.

WBC's flexible and versatile senior debt structures range in size from $10-100 million. The WBC team will work with established companies around the country in a number of industries including, but not limited to manufacturing, distribution, transportation, metals, and temporary staffing. WBC works with businesses in a variety of situations including recapitalization, restructuring, refinancing, acquisitions, turnarounds, dividend recaps, growth financing and more. In addition to traditional lending services, WBC clients also have access to Wintrust's full suite of award-winning treasury management products and services.

"We're thrilled to be in a position to grow our business from a regional provider into a national asset-based lending platform," said Wintrust Business Credit Executive Vice President Robert Shanahan. "Wintrust Business Credit has a long history of providing middle-market businesses the sophisticated, scalable solutions they expect, and high-quality service with an emphasis on relationships that can be hard to find with the major banking players. Jason LeuVoy's demonstrated success over the last four years gives me the utmost confidence in his leadership as we embark on this national expansion journey."

LeuVoy co-founded Wintrust Receivables Finance (WRF), a subsidiary of WBC, in 2018. WRF provides working capital financing facilities to companies that are unable to obtain the level of working capital financing support they need through a traditional ABL, or commercial bank line of credit. As Senior Vice President and leader of the division's new business efforts since its inception, LeuVoy has transformed WRF into WBC's fastest-growing division. In his new role of National Sales Manager, LeuVoy will handle all new business responsibilities for both groups with the goal of expanding both into national platforms.

LeuVoy has over 22 years of experience originating both asset-based lending and accounts receivable financing transactions in a variety of situations for companies which were unable get the level of financing they needed by way of more traditional underwriting. During his career LeuVoy has worked with clients from coast to coast and across multiple niche industry verticals. Prior to joining the Wintrust family, he spent a decade with Wells Fargo Capital Finance.

"Since joining Wintrust, I've made it my focus to deliver financial solutions that provide real value to our client base, it's this client focused approach that has driven WBC's growth through the years," said LeuVoy. "I'm excited to bring the WBC approach to businesses around the country. I believe our successes in the Chicago market demonstrate our ability to make an impact with middle-market clients from coast to coast, and provide them with the support they need to thrive. This is just the beginning of our commitment to expanding into new markets, and I'm honored to be leading the charge alongside our incredible team at Wintrust Business Credit and backed by the leadership at Wintrust."

As part of its growth efforts, WBC will be adding a seasoned team of highly motivated, and driven business development professionals located in a number of strategic markets.