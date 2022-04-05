Wintrust Financial : Commercial Banking at Town Bank, N.A. Hires Julian LaMue as Market Head for Northeastern Wisconsin Expansion



Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank, N.A. announced the hiring of Julian LaMue as market president for Northeastern Wisconsin to oversee commercial banking growth into the region.

With over 30 years of commercial banking experience in Northeastern Wisconsin, Julian's responsibilities have included managing portfolios of all sizes and negotiating complex loan agreements, relationship management, credit/underwriting, and he has been actively involved in his community. He will be based at 200 E. Washington St. in Appleton, Wisconsin.

"I am grateful for this opportunity to join an organization which emphasizes making a positive impact on communities as much as it excels at providing excellent commercial banking services to the region I call home," said LaMue. "I'm excited to get started."

Jay Mack, Town Bank president and CEO, stated, "Julian has built strong relationships throughout Northeastern Wisconsin and his substantial commercial banking expertise will support our goals and continued growth. His proven experience and leadership are a great addition to the significant talent that has joined our Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank team in recent years. We're looking forward to the possibilities as we grow our brand in the Northeastern Wisconsin region and across the state. There are a lot of exciting changes happening in Green Bay, Appleton, and the surrounding Fox Valley communities, and we want to be part of them."

Dennis Krakau, executive vice president of Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank said, "We are excited to have Julian on our team. He is a seasoned commercial banker and I'm confident he will lead us to a successful growth strategy in Northeastern Wisconsin."

Town Bank is Wisconsin's Bank for Business® and believes the decision to expand and commit to the Northeastern Wisconsin region aligns with their community banking approach to commercial banking: Offering trusted, local expertise while investing in local economies and supporting the businesses, organizations, and nonprofits that build up the state of Wisconsin.