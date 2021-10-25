Log in
    WTFC   US97650W1080

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WTFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Wintrust Financial : Commercial Finance Hits $3 Billion in Originations

10/25/2021 | 03:14am EDT
FRISCO, Texas-Since its founding in April of 2015, Wintrust Commercial Finance (WCF), a division of Wintrust Asset Finance Inc., has generated more than $3 billion in funded and managed volume, leading to a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 30.5%. "When we started WCF we knew that the immediate path to growth was through the capital markets," said Kirk Phillips, president and CEO. "In the six years since our inception, we have successfully shifted new business volume from being fully driven by capital markets to a mix of indirect and direct originations, both of which are critical to our continued success. We consider ourselves very fortunate to have found a strong sponsor in Wintrust who allows us to conduct our business in an entrepreneurial culture." Phillips continued. "As a result, we like to refer to ourselves as a "bank-owned leasing company" versus a leasing arm of a bank, an important distinction."

WCF's commitment to both channels is demonstrated in recent transaction closings, including a $27.2 million term loan to a plastics-industry customer looking to expand its manufacturing capabilities, which was originated via the direct sales channel, and a $34 million lease for marine assets that was generated with one of WCF's capital-markets customers.

"WCF remains committed to servicing the needs of its capital-markets partners while also driving its direct originations channel," said Tom Forbes, executive vice president and chief sales officer. "To that end we have established three distinct geographic regions, East, Central, and West, and are focused on expanding each region with continued strategic hires to the sales team."

WCF is an equipment-focused financing group, headquartered in Frisco, Texas, offering sophisticated loan and lease products to commercial companies throughout the United States. Focus industries include transportation, construction, manufacturing, energy services, aviation and turnkey property, plant and equipment, among others. WCF is a business unit of Wintrust Financial Corporation. More information on WCF can be found here.

Disclaimer

Wintrust Financial Corporation published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 07:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 694 M - -
Net income 2021 438 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 5 245 M 5 245 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 5 230
Free-Float 95,9%
Technical analysis trends WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 92,09 $
Average target price 99,67 $
Spread / Average Target 8,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Joseph Wehmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy S. Crane President
David L. Stoehr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
H. Patrick Hackett Non-Executive Chairman
Lloyd M. Bowden Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION50.74%5 245
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.35.19%507 661
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.94%392 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%248 308
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.53%214 863
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.86%202 484