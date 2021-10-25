Wintrust Financial : Commercial Finance Hits $3 Billion in Originations

FRISCO, Texas-Since its founding in April of 2015, Wintrust Commercial Finance (WCF), a division of Wintrust Asset Finance Inc., has generated more than $3 billion in funded and managed volume, leading to a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 30.5%. "When we started WCF we knew that the immediate path to growth was through the capital markets," said Kirk Phillips, president and CEO. "In the six years since our inception, we have successfully shifted new business volume from being fully driven by capital markets to a mix of indirect and direct originations, both of which are critical to our continued success. We consider ourselves very fortunate to have found a strong sponsor in Wintrust who allows us to conduct our business in an entrepreneurial culture." Phillips continued. "As a result, we like to refer to ourselves as a "bank-owned leasing company" versus a leasing arm of a bank, an important distinction."



WCF's commitment to both channels is demonstrated in recent transaction closings, including a $27.2 million term loan to a plastics-industry customer looking to expand its manufacturing capabilities, which was originated via the direct sales channel, and a $34 million lease for marine assets that was generated with one of WCF's capital-markets customers.

"WCF remains committed to servicing the needs of its capital-markets partners while also driving its direct originations channel," said Tom Forbes, executive vice president and chief sales officer. "To that end we have established three distinct geographic regions, East, Central, and West, and are focused on expanding each region with continued strategic hires to the sales team."

WCF is an equipment-focused financing group, headquartered in Frisco, Texas, offering sophisticated loan and lease products to commercial companies throughout the United States. Focus industries include transportation, construction, manufacturing, energy services, aviation and turnkey property, plant and equipment, among others. WCF is a business unit of Wintrust Financial Corporation. More information on WCF can be found here.