Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wintrust Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTFC   US97650W1080

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WTFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 Earnings Release Schedule

12/28/2021 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust") (Nasdaq: WTFC) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and year-to-date 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 and host a conference call on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (EST). Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial 877-363-5049 and enter Conference ID #2759911 or a simultaneous audio-only web cast may be accessed via the Company’s web site at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations link.   An accompanying slide presentation for those participating in the call or listening via web cast will be available on the Company’s web site at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations link.

A replay of the audio-only webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will subsequently be available at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Presentations & Conference Calls link.   The text of the fourth quarter and year-to-date 2021 earnings release will be available at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Press Releases link.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of approximately $48 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 170 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Wintrust's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Wintrust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and in Wintrust’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Wintrust undertakes no duty to update the information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Edward J. Wehmer, Founder & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Dykstra, Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
(847) 939-9000
Website address: www.wintrust.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:12pWintrust Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 Earnings ..
GL
04:19pWINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
12/15WINTRUST FINANCIAL : Why now is the perfect time to focus on your savings goals
PU
12/15WINTRUST FINANCIAL : Chicago's holiday festivities are back! Here's our guide to must-do e..
PU
12/09Wintrust Wins Better Business Bureau of Chicago 2021 Torch Award for Ethics
GL
12/07WINTRUST FINANCIAL : Starting Small Can Lead To Big Things
PU
11/30Associated Bank among honorees of the Wintrust Partners in Innovation Award
AQ
11/29Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Wintrust Financial to $112 From $108, Maintains S..
MT
11/24RBC Boosts Price Target on Wintrust Financial to $104 From $100, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
11/24WINTRUST FINANCIAL : Six scams people still fall for
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 695 M - -
Net income 2021 438 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 5 187 M 5 187 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,06x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 5 230
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wintrust Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 90,99 $
Average target price 103,58 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Joseph Wehmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy S. Crane President
David L. Stoehr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
H. Patrick Hackett Non-Executive Chairman
Lloyd M. Bowden Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION48.94%5 187
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.47%467 405
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION47.28%365 338
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.93%245 937
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.92%196 009
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.60%194 457