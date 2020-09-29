Log in
Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Earnings Release Schedule

09/29/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust") (Nasdaq: WTFC) today announced it will release its third quarter and year-to-date 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 and host a conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (CDT). Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial 877-363-5049 and enter Conference ID #5903949 or a simultaneous audio-only web cast may be accessed via the Company’s web site at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations link.   An accompanying slide presentation for those participating in the call or listening via web cast will be available on the Company’s web site at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations link.

A replay of the audio-only webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will subsequently be available at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Presentations & Conference Calls link.   The text of the third quarter and year-to-date 2020 earnings release will be available at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Press Releases link.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of approximately $43 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 180 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Wintrust's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Wintrust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and in Wintrust’s subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Wintrust undertakes no duty to update the information.


FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Edward J. Wehmer, Founder & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Dykstra, Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
(847) 939-9000
Website address: www.wintrust.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
