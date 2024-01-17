Wintrust Financial Corporation reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported net interest income was USD 1,837.86 million compared to USD 1,495.36 million a year ago. Net income was USD 622.63 million compared to USD 509.68 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 9.72 compared to USD 8.14 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 9.58 compared to USD 8.02 a year ago.