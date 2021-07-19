Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $105.1 million and Year-To-Date Net Income of $258.3 million
ROSEMONT, Ill., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust", "the Company", "we" or "our") (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $105.1 million or $1.70 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 33% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of 400% compared to the second quarter of 2020. The Company recorded net income of $258.3 million or $4.24 per diluted common share for the first six months of 2021 compared to net income of $84.5 million or $1.38 per diluted common share for the same period of 2020.
Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2021: Comparative information to the first quarter of 2021
Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by $1.2 billion or 15%, on an annualized basis.
Core loans increased by $497 million and niche loans increased by $657 million primarily due to growth in the commercial insurance premium finance receivable portfolio. See Table 1 for more information.
PPP loans declined by $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of processing forgiveness payments on PPP loan balances originated in 2020. As of June 30, 2021, approximately 81% of PPP loan balances originated in 2020 have been forgiven, approximately 12% of balances are in the forgiveness review or submission process, and approximately 7% of balances have not applied for forgiveness.
Total assets increased by $1.1 billion.
Total deposits increased by $932 million, including a $499 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits.
Net interest income increased by $17.7 million primarily due to earning asset growth and increased PPP loan fee accretion.
In the second quarter of 2021, average loans and average investment securities increased by $642 million and $827 million, respectively, as compared to first quarter of 2021.
The Company recognized $25.2 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Net interest margin increased by nine basis points primarily due to increased PPP loan fee accretion and a seven basis point decline on the rate paid on interest bearing deposits.
Mortgage banking revenue decreased to $50.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $113.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $45.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Recorded net charge-offs of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to net charge-offs of $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans totaled two basis points in the second quarter of 2021 on an annualized basis as compared to 17 basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2021.
The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.49% of the outstanding balance as of June 30, 2021, down from 1.62% as of March 31, 2021. See Table 12 for more information. The allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans increased to 367.6% at June 30, 2021 compared to 341.3% as of March 31, 2021.
Non-performing loans declined to $87.7 million, or 0.27% of total loans, as of June 30, 2021 as compared to $99.1 million, or 0.30% of total loans, as of March 31, 2021.
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $56.92 as compared to $55.42 as of March 31, 2021. See Table 18 for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
Closed on the previously announced sale of three branches in southwestern Wisconsin including $77 million of deposits, resulting in a net gain of $4.0 million recorded in other non-interest income.
Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Wintrust reported net income of $105.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, down from $153.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. On a year-to-date basis, net income totaled $258.3 million for the first six months of 2021, up from $84.5 million in the first six months of 2020, a 206% increase. Additionally, the Company continues to grow as total assets of $46.7 billion as of June 30, 2021 increased by $1.1 billion as compared to March 31, 2021 and increased by $3.2 billion as compared to June 30, 2020. The second quarter of 2021 was characterized by strong organic loan growth, increased net interest income, a decline in mortgage banking revenue, a release of reserves as our credit quality and macroeconomic forecasts improved and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."
Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $1.2 billion or 15%, on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2021, including growth in its commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment, commercial insurance premium finance receivable and life insurance premium receivable portfolios. The loan growth was driven significantly by $563 million of growth in the commercial insurance premium finance receivable portfolio in part due to favorable market conditions for that portfolio. We are experiencing historically low commercial line of credit utilization and believe that a reversion to normal levels, coupled with robust loan pipelines, will materialize in future loan growth. Total deposits increased by $932 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021 including an increase in non-interest bearing deposits which now comprise 33% of total deposits. We continue to emphasize growing our franchise, including gathering low cost deposits, which we believe will drive value in the long term. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 84.8% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."
Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased in the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to earning asset growth and increased PPP loan fee accretion. The Company recognized $25.2 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net interest margin improved by nine basis points in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased PPP loan fee accretion and a seven basis point decline on the rate paid on interest bearing deposits. We continue to maintain excess liquidity and believe that deploying such liquidity could potentially increase our net interest margin. However, given the decline in long-term interest rates in the second quarter of 2021, we did not materially increase our investment portfolio due to the lack of adequate market returns."
Mr. Wehmer noted, “We recorded mortgage banking revenue of $50.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $113.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Loan volumes originated for sale in the second quarter of 2021 were $1.7 billion, down from $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Production margin in the second quarter of 2021 was impacted by lower gain on sale margins and a decline in the mortgage originations pipeline. Additionally, the Company recorded a $5.5 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions as compared to an $18.0 million increase recognized in the first quarter of 2021. We believe the third quarter of 2021 will provide another strong quarter for mortgage banking originations."
Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 related to both improving credit quality and macroeconomic forecasts. The level of non-performing loans decreased by $11.4 million primarily due to non-performing loan payments received during the quarter. Additionally, net charge-offs were limited totaling $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of June 30, 2021 is approximately 1.49% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."
Mr. Wehmer concluded, "Our second quarter of 2021 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We expect to leverage our differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth which should allow us to expand net interest income. We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market which has been active for both banks and business lines of various sizes. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and will be prudent in our decision-making, always seeking to minimize dilution. Finally, we evaluate our operating expense base on an ongoing basis to enhance future profitability."
The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the second quarter of 2021 as well as historical financial performance. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.
Total asset growth of $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily comprised of a $1.4 billion increase in interest bearing deposits with banks, a $1.2 billion increase in total loans, excluding PPP loans, and an $86 million increase in investment securities. These increases were partially offset by a $1.4 billion decrease in PPP loans and a $275 million decrease in mortgage loans held-for-sale. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $1.2 billion primarily due to growth in the commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment, commercial insurance premium finance receivable and life insurance premium receivable portfolios. The Company believes that the $4.7 billion of interest-bearing deposits with banks held as of June 30, 2021 provides sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan.
Total liabilities increased $970 million in the second quarter of 2021 resulting primarily from a $932 million increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits was primarily due to a $607 million increase in money market deposits and a $499 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits. The Company’s loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 84.8%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company’s balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.
For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.
NET INTEREST INCOME
For the second quarter of 2021, net interest income totaled $279.6 million, an increase of $17.7 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $16.5 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The $17.7 million increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to earning asset growth and increased PPP loan fee accretion. The Company recognized $25.2 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $42.3 million of net PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income, with approximately $24.0 million projected to be recognized in income in the second half of 2021. Such projection is based on current level yield assumptions primarily driven by the estimated timing of expected cash flow receipts related to forgiveness.
Net interest margin was 2.62% (2.63% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2021 compared to 2.53% (2.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2021 and down from 2.73% (2.74% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2020. The net interest margin increase as compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the seven basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and a four basis point increase in the yield on earning assets partially offset by a two basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution. The decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a seven basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily due to lower repricing of time deposits. The four basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a 13 basis point increase in yield on liquidity management assets as a result of purchases of investment securities toward the end of the first quarter of 2021 and a three basis point increase in yield earned on loans.
For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.
ASSET QUALITY
The allowance for credit losses totaled $304.1 million as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $17.2 million as compared to $321.3 million as of March 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses decreased primarily due to improvements in the macroeconomic forecast in addition to improvement in portfolio characteristics throughout the quarter. Notably, there was a decrease in the allowance for credit losses in the Commercial Real Estate portfolio primarily driven by improvement in the forecasts of the Commercial Real Estate Price Index and Baa Corporate Credit Spreads. Other key drivers of allowance for credit losses changes include, but are not limited to, decreases in COVID-19 related loan modifications and positive loan risk rating migrations.
A negative provision for credit losses totaling $15.3 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a negative provision of $45.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $135.1 million of expense for the second quarter of 2020. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.
Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets at a certain point in time. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020 is shown on Table 12 of this report.
Net charge-offs totaled $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, an $11.4 million decrease from $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a $13.5 million decrease from $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans totaled two basis points in the second quarter of 2021 on an annualized basis compared to 17 basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2021 and 20 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2020. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.
As of June 30, 2021, $19.3 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $73.9 million, or 0.2%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of March 31, 2021, $28.0 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $151.7 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real-estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.
The Company’s home equity and residential real estate loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency rates as of June 30, 2021. Home equity loans at June 30, 2021 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.8% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at June 30, 2021 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprised 98.3% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.
The outstanding balance of COVID-19 related modified loans totaled approximately $146 million or 0.5% of total loans, excluding PPP loans as of June 30, 2021 as compared to $254 million or 0.8% as of March 31, 2021. The most significant proportion of outstanding modifications changed terms to interest-only payments.
The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.22% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 0.25% at March 31, 2021, and 0.46% at June 30, 2020. Non-performing assets totaled $103.3 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $114.9 million at March 31, 2021 and $198.5 million at June 30, 2020. Non-performing loans totaled $87.7 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at June 30, 2021 compared to $99.1 million, or 0.30% of total loans, at March 31, 2021 and $188.3 million, or 0.60% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. The decrease in non-performing loans as of June 30, 2021 as compared to March 31, 2021 is primarily due to payments throughout the quarter. OREO totaled $15.6 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $241,000 compared to $15.8 million at March 31, 2021 and an increase of $5.4 million compared to $10.2 million at June 30, 2020. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Wealth management revenue increased by $1.4 million during the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased trust and asset management fees. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.
Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $62.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $33.8 million decrease in production revenue from lower originations for sale and lower gain on sale margins and a $5.5 million unfavorable mortgage servicing rights portfolio fair value adjustment as compared to an $18.0 million increase recognized in the prior quarter related to changes in fair value model assumptions. Loans originated for sale were $1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $498.0 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 47% in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 73% in the first quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.
During the second quarter of 2021, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to the capitalization of $17.5 million of servicing rights partially offset by a reduction in value of $8.5 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio and a fair value adjustment decrease of $5.5 million. No economic hedges were outstanding relative to the mortgage servicing rights portfolio during the first or second quarter of 2021.
Operating lease income decreased by $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The decrease is primarily due to a $1.5 million gain recognized on sale of lease assets in the first quarter of 2021.
Other non-interest income increased by $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $4.0 million net gain recorded on the previously announced sale of three branches in southwestern Wisconsin.
For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The $8.0 million decrease is comprised of a decrease of $7.6 million in commissions and incentive compensation and a decrease of $412,000 in employee benefits expense. Salaries expense was effectively unchanged from the first quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in commissions and incentive compensation is primarily due to lower commissions related to a decline in total mortgage originations for sale and investment.
Advertising and marketing expense totaled $11.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.8 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase in the second quarter relates primarily to increased sponsorship activity for the summer months. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities and various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.
Miscellaneous expense in the second quarter of 2021 decreased by $55,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The second quarter of 2021 included a $1.4 million reversal of contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations as compared to a $937,000 reversal of contingent consideration expense in the first quarter of 2021. The liability for contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations is based upon forward looking mortgage origination volumes and the estimated profitability of that operation. Should those assumptions change going forward, the liability may need to be increased or decreased. The contractual period covering contingent consideration ends in January 2023 and the final two years of the contract contemplate a lower ratio of contingent consideration relative to financial performance. Miscellaneous expense also includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.
For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.
INCOME TAXES
The Company recorded income tax expense of $39.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $53.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The effective tax rates were 27.08% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 25.97% in the first quarter of 2021 and 29.46% in the second quarter of 2020.
The slightly higher effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the recognition of excess tax benefits on stock compensation in the first quarter, and the higher effective rate in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the 2021 periods was primarily a result of a significantly reduced amount of pretax income in the period.
BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY
Community Banking
Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2021, this unit expanded its loan portfolio and its deposit portfolio. In addition, the segment’s net interest margin increased in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021.
Mortgage banking revenue was $50.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $62.9 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $33.8 million decrease in production revenue resulting from lower originations for sale and lower gain on sale margins and a $5.5 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions as compared to an $18.0 million favorable fair value adjustment in the prior quarter related to changes in fair value model assumptions. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $13.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.2 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher account analysis fees. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained strong as of June 30, 2021. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $700 million to $800 million at June 30, 2021.
Specialty Finance
Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $3.4 billion during the second quarter of 2021 and average balances increased by $472.8 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase in average balances in the insurance premium finance receivables portfolios more than offset the related margin compression, attributed to lower market rates of interest, resulting in a $3.0 million increase in interest income. The Company’s leasing business remained effectively unchanged from the first quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2021, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, at $2.2 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, essentially unchanged from the first quarter of 2021.
Wealth Management
Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $30.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. Increases in asset management fees were primarily due to favorable equity market performance during the second quarter of 2021. At June 30, 2021, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $34.2 billion of assets under administration, which included $4.7 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $2.0 billion increase from the $32.2 billion of assets under administration at March 31, 2021.
Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to the first quarter of 2021 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2020 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:
% or(1) basis point (bp) change from 1st Quarter 2021
% or basis point (bp) change from 2nd Quarter 2020
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
Net income
$
105,109
$
153,148
$
21,659
(31
)
%
385
%
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)
128,851
161,512
165,756
(20
)
(22
)
Net income per common share – diluted
1.70
2.54
0.34
(33
)
400
Net revenue (3)
408,963
448,401
425,124
(9
)
(4
)
Net interest income
279,590
261,895
263,131
7
6
Net interest margin
2.62
%
2.53
%
2.73
%
9
bps
(11
)
bps
Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
2.63
2.54
2.74
9
(11
)
Net overhead ratio (4)
1.32
0.90
0.93
42
39
Return on average assets
0.92
1.38
0.21
(46
)
71
Return on average common equity
10.24
15.80
2.17
(556
)
807
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)
12.62
19.49
2.95
(687
)
967
At end of period
Total assets
$
46,738,450
$
45,682,202
$
43,540,017
9
%
7
%
Total loans (5)
32,911,187
33,171,233
31,402,903
(3
)
5
Total deposits
38,804,616
37,872,652
35,651,874
10
9
Total shareholders’ equity
4,339,011
4,252,511
3,990,218
8
9
(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized. (2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. (3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income. (4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency. (5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are "annualized" in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing "Financial Reports" under the "Investor Relations" heading, and then choosing "Financial Highlights."
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
Total assets
$
46,738,450
$
45,682,202
$
45,080,768
$
43,731,718
$
43,540,017
Total loans (1)
32,911,187
33,171,233
32,079,073
32,135,555
31,402,903
Total deposits
38,804,616
37,872,652
37,092,651
35,844,422
35,651,874
Junior subordinated debentures
253,566
253,566
253,566
253,566
253,566
Total shareholders’ equity
4,339,011
4,252,511
4,115,995
4,074,089
3,990,218
Selected Statements of Income Data:
Net interest income
$
279,590
$
261,895
$
259,397
$
255,936
$
263,131
$
541,485
$
524,574
Net revenue (2)
408,963
448,401
417,758
426,529
425,124
857,364
799,809
Net income
105,109
153,148
101,204
107,315
21,659
258,257
84,471
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)
128,851
161,512
135,891
162,310
165,756
290,363
305,800
Net income per common share – Basic
1.72
2.57
1.64
1.68
0.34
4.29
1.40
Net income per common share – Diluted
1.70
2.54
1.63
1.67
0.34
4.24
1.38
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Performance Ratios:
Net interest margin
2.62
%
2.53
%
2.53
%
2.56
%
2.73
%
2.58
%
2.91
%
Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)
2.63
2.54
2.54
2.57
2.74
2.59
2.93
Non-interest income to average assets
1.13
1.68
1.44
1.58
1.55
1.40
1.41
Non-interest expense to average assets
2.45
2.59
2.56
2.45
2.48
2.51
2.53
Net overhead ratio (4)
1.32
0.90
1.12
0.87
0.93
1.11
1.12
Return on average assets
0.92
1.38
0.92
0.99
0.21
1.15
0.43
Return on average common equity
10.24
15.80
10.30
10.66
2.17
12.97
4.48
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)
12.62
19.49
12.95
13.43
2.95
15.99
5.81
Average total assets
$
45,946,751
$
44,988,733
$
43,810,005
$
42,962,844
$
42,042,729
$
45,470,389
$
39,334,109
Average total shareholders’ equity
4,256,778
4,164,890
4,050,286
4,034,902
3,908,846
4,211,088
3,809,508
Average loans to average deposits ratio
86.7
%
87.1
%
87.9
%
89.6
%
87.8
%
86.9
%
88.9
%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio
84.8
87.6
86.5
89.7
88.1
Common Share Data at end of period:
Market price per common share
$
75.63
$
75.80
$
61.09
$
40.05
$
43.62
Book value per common share
68.81
67.34
65.24
63.57
62.14
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)
56.92
55.42
53.23
51.70
50.23
Common shares outstanding
57,066,677
57,023,273
56,769,625
57,601,991
57,573,672
Other Data at end of period:
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)
8.2
%
8.2
%
8.1
%
8.2
%
8.1
%
Risk-based capital ratios:
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)
10.1
10.2
10.0
10.2
10.1
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)
8.9
9.0
8.8
9.0
8.8
Total capital ratio (5)
12.3
12.6
12.6
12.9
12.8
Allowance for credit losses (6)
$
304,121
$
321,308
$
379,969
$
388,971
$
373,174
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans
0.92
%
0.97
%
1.18
%
1.21
%
1.19
%
Number of:
Bank subsidiaries
15
15
15
15
15
Banking offices
172
182
181
182
186
(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale. (2) Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income. (3) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. (4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency. (5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated. (6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
(In thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
434,957
$
426,325
$
322,415
$
308,639
$
344,999
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
52
52
59
56
58
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
4,707,415
3,348,794
4,802,527
3,825,823
4,015,072
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
2,188,608
2,430,749
3,055,839
2,946,459
3,194,961
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
2,498,232
2,166,419
579,138
560,267
728,465
Trading account securities
2,667
951
671
1,720
890
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value
86,316
90,338
90,862
54,398
52,460
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
136,625
135,881
135,588
135,568
135,571
Brokerage customer receivables
23,093
19,056
17,436
16,818
14,623
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
984,994
1,260,193
1,272,090
959,671
833,163
Loans, net of unearned income
32,911,187
33,171,233
32,079,073
32,135,555
31,402,903
Allowance for loan losses
(261,089
)
(277,709
)
(319,374
)
(325,959
)
(313,510
)
Net loans
32,650,098
32,893,524
31,759,699
31,809,596
31,089,393
Premises and equipment, net
752,375
760,522
768,808
774,288
769,909
Lease investments, net
219,023
238,984
242,434
230,373
237,040
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
1,185,811
1,230,362
1,351,455
1,424,728
1,437,832
Trade date securities receivable
189,851
—
—
—
—
Goodwill
646,336
646,017
645,707
644,644
644,213
Other intangible assets
31,997
34,035
36,040
38,670
41,368
Total assets
$
46,738,450
$
45,682,202
$
45,080,768
$
43,731,718
$
43,540,017
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
12,796,110
$
12,297,337
$
11,748,455
$
10,409,747
$
10,204,791
Interest-bearing
26,008,506
25,575,315
25,344,196
25,434,675
25,447,083
Total deposits
38,804,616
37,872,652
37,092,651
35,844,422
35,651,874
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,241,071
1,228,436
1,228,429
1,228,422
1,228,416
Other borrowings
518,493
516,877
518,928
507,395
508,535
Subordinated notes
436,719
436,595
436,506
436,385
436,298
Junior subordinated debentures
253,566
253,566
253,566
253,566
253,566
Trade date securities payable
—
995
200,907
—
—
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
1,144,974
1,120,570
1,233,786
1,387,439
1,471,110
Total liabilities
42,399,439
41,429,691
40,964,773
39,657,629
39,549,799
Shareholders’ Equity:
Preferred stock
412,500
412,500
412,500
412,500
412,500
Common stock
58,770
58,727
58,473
58,323
58,294
Surplus
1,669,002
1,663,008
1,649,990
1,647,049
1,643,864
Treasury stock
(100,363
)
(100,363
)
(100,363
)
(44,891
)
(44,891
)
Retained earnings
2,288,969
2,208,535
2,080,013
2,001,949
1,921,048
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
10,133
10,104
15,382
(841
)
(597
)
Total shareholders’ equity
4,339,011
4,252,511
4,115,995
4,074,089
3,990,218
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
46,738,450
$
45,682,202
$
45,080,768
$
43,731,718
$
43,540,017
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
284,701
$
274,100
$
280,185
$
280,479
$
294,746
$
558,801
$
596,585
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
8,183
9,036
6,357
5,791
4,764
17,219
7,929
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
1,153
1,199
1,294
1,181
1,310
2,352
6,078
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
—
—
—
—
16
—
102
Investment securities
23,623
19,264
18,243
21,819
27,105
42,887
59,572
Trading account securities
1
2
11
6
13
3
20
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
1,769
1,745
1,775
1,774
1,765
3,514
3,342
Brokerage customer receivables
149
123
116
106
97
272
255
Total interest income
319,579
305,469
307,981
311,156
329,816
625,048
673,883
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
24,298
27,944
32,602
39,084
50,057
52,242
117,492
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
4,887
4,840
4,952
4,947
4,934
9,727
8,294
Interest on other borrowings
2,568
2,609
2,779
3,012
3,436
5,177
6,982
Interest on subordinated notes
5,512
5,477
5,509
5,474
5,506
10,989
10,978
Interest on junior subordinated debentures
2,724
2,704
2,742
2,703
2,752
5,428
5,563
Total interest expense
39,989
43,574
48,584
55,220
66,685
83,563
149,309
Net interest income
279,590
261,895
259,397
255,936
263,131
541,485
524,574
Provision for credit losses
(15,299
)
(45,347
)
1,180
25,026
135,053
(60,646
)
188,014
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
294,889
307,242
258,217
230,910
128,078
602,131
336,560
Non-interest income
Wealth management
30,690
29,309
26,802
24,957
22,636
59,999
48,577
Mortgage banking
50,584
113,494
86,819
108,544
102,324
164,078
150,650
Service charges on deposit accounts
13,249
12,036
11,841
11,497
10,420
25,285
21,685
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net
1,285
1,154
1,214
411
808
2,439
(3,551
)
Fees from covered call options
1,388
—
—
—
—
1,388
2,292
Trading (losses) gains, net
(438
)
419
(102
)
183
(634
)
(19
)
(1,085
)
Operating lease income, net
12,240
14,440
12,118
11,717
11,785
26,680
23,769
Other
20,375
15,654
19,669
13,284
14,654
36,029
32,898
Total non-interest income
129,373
186,506
158,361
170,593
161,993
315,879
275,235
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
172,817
180,809
171,116
164,042
154,156
353,626
290,918
Equipment
20,866
20,912
20,565
17,251
15,846
41,778
30,680
Operating lease equipment depreciation
9,949
10,771
9,938
9,425
9,292
20,720
18,552
Occupancy, net
17,687
19,996
19,687
15,830
16,893
37,683
34,440
Data processing
6,920
6,048
5,728
5,689
10,406
12,968
18,779
Advertising and marketing
11,305
8,546
9,850
7,880
7,704
19,851
18,566
Professional fees
7,304
7,587
6,530
6,488
7,687
14,891
14,408
Amortization of other intangible assets
2,039
2,007
2,634
2,701
2,820
4,046
5,683
FDIC insurance
6,405
6,558
7,016
6,772
7,081
12,963
11,216
OREO expense, net
769
(251
)
(114
)
(168
)
237
518
(639
)
Other
24,051
23,906
28,917
28,309
27,246
47,957
51,406
Total non-interest expense
280,112
286,889
281,867
264,219
259,368
567,001
494,009
Income before taxes
144,150
206,859
134,711
137,284
30,703
351,009
117,786
Income tax expense
39,041
53,711
33,507
29,969
9,044
92,752
33,315
Net income
$
105,109
$
153,148
$
101,204
$
107,315
$
21,659
$
258,257
$
84,471
Preferred stock dividends
6,991
6,991
6,991
10,286
2,050
13,982
4,100
Net income applicable to common shares
$
98,118
$
146,157
$
94,213
$
97,029
$
19,609
$
244,275
$
80,371
Net income per common share - Basic
$
1.72
$
2.57
$
1.64
$
1.68
$
0.34
$
4.29
$
1.40
Net income per common share - Diluted
$
1.70
$
2.54
$
1.63
$
1.67
$
0.34
$
4.24
$
1.38
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.31
$
0.31
$
0.28
$
0.28
$
0.28
$
0.62
$
0.56
Weighted average common shares outstanding
57,049
56,904
57,309
57,597
57,567
56,977
57,593
Dilutive potential common shares
726
681
588
449
414
691
481
Average common shares and dilutive common shares
57,775
57,585
57,897
58,046
57,981
57,668
58,074
TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
% Growth From (2)
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Dec 31, 2020 (1)
Jun 30, 2020
Balance:
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies
$
633,006
$
890,749
$
927,307
$
862,924
$
814,667
(64
)
%
(22
)
%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies
351,988
369,444
344,783
96,747
18,496
4
1803
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale
$
984,994
$
1,260,193
$
1,272,090
$
959,671
$
833,163
(46
)
%
18
%
Core loans:
Commercial
Commercial and industrial
$
4,650,607
$
4,630,795
$
4,675,594
$
4,555,920
$
4,292,032
(1
)
%
8
%
Asset-based lending
892,109
720,772
721,666
707,365
721,035
48
24
Municipal
511,094
493,417
474,103
482,567
519,691
16
(2
)
Leases
1,357,036
1,290,778
1,288,374
1,215,239
1,179,233
11
15
Commercial real estate
Residential construction
55,735
72,058
89,389
101,187
131,639
(76
)
(58
)
Commercial construction
1,090,447
1,040,631
1,041,729
1,005,708
992,872
9
10
Land
239,067
240,635
240,684
226,254
215,537
(1
)
11
Office
1,098,386
1,131,472
1,136,844
1,163,790
1,124,643
(7
)
(2
)
Industrial
1,263,614
1,152,522
1,129,433
1,117,702
1,062,218
24
19
Retail
1,217,540
1,198,025
1,224,403
1,175,819
1,148,152
(1
)
6
Multi-family
1,805,118
1,739,521
1,649,801
1,599,651
1,497,834
19
21
Mixed use and other
1,908,462
1,969,915
1,981,849
2,033,031
2,027,850
(7
)
(6
)
Home equity
369,806
390,253
425,263
446,274
466,596
(26
)
(21
)
Residential real estate
Residential real estate loans for investment
1,485,952
1,376,465
1,214,744
1,143,908
1,186,768
45
25
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies
44,333
45,508
44,854
240,902
240,661
(2
)
(82
)
Total core loans
$
17,989,306
$
17,492,767
$
17,338,730
$
17,215,317
$
16,806,761
8
%
7
%
Niche loans:
Commercial
Franchise
$
1,060,468
$
1,128,493
$
1,023,027
$
964,150
$
963,531
7
%
10
%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
529,867
587,868
567,389
503,371
352,659
(13
)
50
Community Advantage - homeowners association
287,689
272,222
267,374
254,963
240,634
15
20
Insurance agency lending
273,999
290,880
222,519
214,411
255,049
47
7
Premium Finance receivables
U.S. commercial insurance
3,805,504
3,342,730
3,438,087
3,494,155
3,439,987
22
11
Canada commercial insurance
716,367
615,813
616,402
565,989
559,787
33
28
Life insurance
6,359,556
6,111,495
5,857,436
5,488,832
5,400,802
17
18
Consumer and other
9,024
35,983
32,188
55,354
48,325
(145
)
(81
)
Total niche loans
$
13,042,474
$
12,385,484
$
12,024,422
$
11,541,225
$
11,260,774
17
%
16
%
Commercial PPP loans:
Originated in 2020
$
656,502
$
2,049,342
$
2,715,921
$
3,379,013
$
3,335,368
NM
(80
)
%
Originated in 2021
1,222,905
1,243,640
—
—
—
100
100
Total commercial PPP loans
$
1,879,407
$
3,292,982
$
2,715,921
$
3,379,013
$
3,335,368
(62
)
%
(44
)
%
Total loans, net of unearned income
$
32,911,187
$
33,171,233
$
32,079,073
$
32,135,555
$
31,402,903
5
%
5
%
(1) Annualized. (2) NM - Not meaningful.
TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
% Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Dec 31, 2020 (1)
Jun 30, 2020
Balance:
Non-interest-bearing
$
12,796,110
$
12,297,337
$
11,748,455
$
10,409,747
$
10,204,791
18
%
25
%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
3,625,538
3,562,312
3,349,021
3,294,071
3,440,348
17
5
Wealth management deposits (2)
4,399,303
4,274,527
4,138,712
4,235,583
4,433,020
13
(1
)
Money market
9,843,390
9,236,434
9,348,806
9,423,653
9,288,976
11
6
Savings
3,776,400
3,690,892
3,531,029
3,415,073
3,447,352
14
10
Time certificates of deposit
4,363,875
4,811,150
4,976,628
5,066,295
4,837,387
(25
)
(10
)
Total deposits
$
38,804,616
$
37,872,652
$
37,092,651
$
35,844,422
$
35,651,874
9
%
9
%
Mix:
Non-interest-bearing
33
%
32
%
32
%
29
%
29
%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
9
9
9
9
10
Wealth management deposits (2)
11
11
11
12
12
Money market
25
25
25
26
25
Savings
10
10
10
10
10
Time certificates of deposit
12
13
13
14
14
Total deposits
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
(1) Annualized. (2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"), trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.
TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS As of June 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Total Time Certificates of Deposit
Weighted-Average Rate of Maturing Time Certificates of Deposit (1)
1-3 months
$
1,049,387
1.40
%
4-6 months
844,945
1.08
7-9 months
726,341
0.60
10-12 months
566,664
0.43
13-18 months
601,524
0.59
19-24 months
274,328
0.62
24+ months
300,686
0.63
Total
$
4,363,875
0.87
%
(1) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.
TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
Average Balance for three months ended,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
(In thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1)
$
3,844,355
$
4,230,886
$
4,381,040
$
3,411,164
$
3,240,167
Investment securities (2)
4,771,403
3,944,676
3,534,594
3,789,422
4,309,471
FHLB and FRB stock
136,324
135,758
135,569
135,567
135,360
Liquidity management assets (3)
8,752,082
8,311,320
8,051,203
7,336,153
7,684,998
Other earning assets (3)(4)
23,354
20,370
18,716
16,656
16,917
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
991,011
1,151,848
893,395
822,908
705,702
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)
33,085,174
32,442,927
31,783,279
31,634,608
30,336,626
Total earning assets (3)
42,851,621
41,926,465
40,746,593
39,810,325
38,744,243
Allowance for loan and investment security losses
(285,686
)
(327,080
)
(336,139
)
(321,732
)
(222,485
)
Cash and due from banks
470,566
366,413
344,536
345,438
352,423
Other assets
2,910,250
3,022,935
3,055,015
3,128,813
3,168,548
Total assets
$
45,946,751
$
44,988,733
$
43,810,005
$
42,962,844
$
42,042,729
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
$
3,626,424
$
3,493,451
$
3,320,527
$
3,435,089
$
3,323,124
Wealth management deposits
4,369,998
4,156,398
4,066,948
4,239,300
4,380,996
Money market accounts
9,547,167
9,335,920
9,435,344
9,332,668
8,727,966
Savings accounts
3,728,271
3,587,566
3,413,388
3,419,586
3,394,480
Time deposits
4,632,796
4,875,392
5,043,558
4,900,839
5,104,701
Interest-bearing deposits
25,904,656
25,448,727
25,279,765
25,327,482
24,931,267
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,235,142
1,228,433
1,228,425
1,228,421
1,214,375
Other borrowings
525,924
518,188
510,725
512,787
493,350
Subordinated notes
436,644
436,532
436,433
436,323
436,226
Junior subordinated debentures
253,566
253,566
253,566
253,566
253,566
Total interest-bearing liabilities
28,355,932
27,885,446
27,708,914
27,758,579
27,328,784
Non-interest-bearing deposits
12,246,274
11,811,194
10,874,912
9,988,769
9,607,528
Other liabilities
1,087,767
1,127,203
1,175,893
1,180,594
1,197,571
Equity
4,256,778
4,164,890
4,050,286
4,034,902
3,908,846
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
45,946,751
$
44,988,733
$
43,810,005
$
42,962,844
$
42,042,729
Net free funds/contribution (6)
$
14,495,689
$
14,041,019
$
13,037,679
$
12,051,746
$
11,415,459
(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. (2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets. (3) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. (4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities. (5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans. (6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME
Net Interest Income for three months ended,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
(In thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Interest income:
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents
$
1,153
$
1,199
$
1,294
$
1,181
$
1,326
Investment securities
24,117
19,764
18,773
22,365
27,643
FHLB and FRB stock
1,769
1,745
1,775
1,774
1,765
Liquidity management assets (1)
27,039
22,708
21,842
25,320
30,734
Other earning assets (1)
150
125
130
113
113
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
8,183
9,036
6,357
5,791
4,764
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
285,116
274,484
280,509
280,960
295,322
Total interest income
$
320,488
$
306,353
$
308,838
$
312,184
$
330,933
Interest expense:
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
$
736
$
901
$
1,074
$
1,342
$
1,561
Wealth management deposits
7,686
7,351
7,436
7,662
7,244
Money market accounts
2,795
2,865
3,740
7,245
13,140
Savings accounts
402
430
773
2,104
3,840
Time deposits
12,679
16,397
19,579
20,731
24,272
Interest-bearing deposits
24,298
27,944
32,602
39,084
50,057
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
4,887
4,840
4,952
4,947
4,934
Other borrowings
2,568
2,609
2,779
3,012
3,436
Subordinated notes
5,512
5,477
5,509
5,474
5,506
Junior subordinated debentures
2,724
2,704
2,742
2,703
2,752
Total interest expense
$
39,989
$
43,574
$
48,584
$
55,220
$
66,685
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
(909
)
(884
)
(857
)
(1,028
)
(1,117
)
Net interest income (GAAP) (2)
279,590
261,895
259,397
255,936
263,131
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
909
884
857
1,028
1,117
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
$
280,499
$
262,779
$
260,254
$
256,964
$
264,248
(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period. (2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN
Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Yield earned on:
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents
0.12
%
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.14
%
0.16
%
Investment securities
2.03
2.03
2.11
2.35
2.58
FHLB and FRB stock
5.20
5.21
5.21
5.21
5.24
Liquidity management assets
1.24
1.11
1.08
1.37
1.61
Other earning assets
2.59
2.50
2.79
2.71
2.71
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
3.31
3.18
2.83
2.80
2.72
Loans, net of unearned income
3.46
3.43
3.51
3.53
3.92
Total earning assets
3.00
%
2.96
%
3.02
%
3.12
%
3.44
%
Rate paid on:
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
0.08
%
0.10
%
0.13
%
0.16
%
0.19
%
Wealth management deposits
0.71
0.72
0.73
0.72
0.67
Money market accounts
0.12
0.12
0.16
0.31
0.61
Savings accounts
0.04
0.05
0.09
0.24
0.45
Time deposits
1.10
1.36
1.54
1.68
1.91
Interest-bearing deposits
0.38
0.45
0.51
0.61
0.81
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1.59
1.60
1.60
1.60
1.63
Other borrowings
1.96
2.04
2.16
2.34
2.80
Subordinated notes
5.05
5.02
5.05
5.02
5.05
Junior subordinated debentures
4.25
4.27
4.23
4.17
4.29
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.56
%
0.63
%
0.70
%
0.79
%
0.98
%
Interest rate spread (1)(2)
2.44
%
2.33
%
2.32
%
2.33
%
2.46
%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Net free funds/contribution (3)
0.19
0.21
0.22
0.24
0.28
Net interest margin (GAAP) (2)
2.62
%
2.53
%
2.53
%
2.56
%
2.73
%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
2.63
%
2.54
%
2.54
%
2.57
%
2.74
%
(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. (3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Average Balance for six months ended,
Interest for six months ended,
Yield/Rate for six months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1)
$
4,036,553
$
2,329,488
$
2,352
$
6,180
0.12
%
0.53
%
Investment securities (2)
4,360,323
4,545,090
43,881
60,661
2.03
2.68
FHLB and FRB stock
136,043
125,094
3,514
3,342
5.21
5.37
Liquidity management assets (3)(4)
$
8,532,919
$
6,999,672
$
49,747
$
70,183
1.18
%
2.02
%
Other earning assets (3)(4)(5)
21,870
18,041
275
280
2.55
3.13
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
1,070,985
554,482
17,219
7,929
3.24
2.88
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(4)(6)
32,765,825
28,636,678
559,600
598,021
3.44
4.20
Total earning assets (4)
$
42,391,599
$
36,208,873
$
626,841
$
676,413
2.98
%
3.76
%
Allowance for loan and investment security losses
(306,268
)
(199,388
)
Cash and due from banks
418,777
337,202
Other assets
2,966,281
2,987,422
Total assets
$
45,470,389
$
39,334,109
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
$
3,560,305
$
3,218,429
$
1,637
$
5,227
0.09
%
0.33
%
Wealth management deposits
4,263,788
3,609,857
15,037
14,179
0.71
0.79
Money market accounts
9,442,127
8,359,370
5,660
35,503
0.12
0.85
Savings accounts
3,658,307
3,292,158
832
9,630
0.05
0.59
Time deposits
4,753,424
5,315,554
29,076
52,953
1.23
2.00
Interest-bearing deposits
$
25,677,951
$
23,795,368
$
52,242
$
117,492
0.41
%
0.99
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,231,806
1,082,994
9,727
8,294
1.59
1.54
Other borrowings
522,078
481,463
5,177
6,982
2.00
2.92
Subordinated notes
436,588
436,173
10,989
10,978
5.03
5.03
Junior subordinated debentures
253,566
253,566
5,428
5,563
4.26
4.34
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
28,121,989
$
26,049,564
$
83,563
$
149,309
0.60
%
1.15
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
12,029,936
8,421,353
Other liabilities
1,107,376
1,053,684
Equity
4,211,088
3,809,508
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
45,470,389
$
39,334,109
Interest rate spread (4)(7)
2.38
%
2.61
%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
(1,793
)
(2,530
)
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
Net free funds/contribution (8)
$
14,269,610
$
10,159,309
0.21
0.32
Net interest income/ margin (GAAP) (4)
$
541,485
$
524,574
2.58
%
2.91
%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
1,793
2,530
0.01
0.02
Net interest income/ margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (4)
$
543,278
$
527,104
2.59
%
2.93
%
(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. (2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets. (3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on a marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period. (4) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance ratio. (5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities. (6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans. (7) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (8) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY
As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.
The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:
Static Shock Scenario
+200 Basis Points
+100 Basis Points
-100 Basis Points
Jun 30, 2021
24.6
%
11.7
%
(6.9
)
%
Mar 31, 2021
22.0
10.2
(7.2
)
Dec 31, 2020
25.0
11.6
(7.9
)
Sep 30, 2020
23.4
10.9
(8.1
)
Jun 30, 2020
25.9
12.6
(8.3
)
Ramp Scenario
+200 Basis Points
+100 Basis Points
-100 Basis Points
Jun 30, 2021
11.4
%
5.8
%
(3.3
)
%
Mar 31, 2021
10.7
5.4
(3.6
)
Dec 31, 2020
11.4
5.7
(3.3
)
Sep 30, 2020
10.7
5.2
(3.5
)
Jun 30, 2020
13.0
6.7
(3.2
)
TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES
Loans repricing or maturity period
As of June 30, 2021
One year or less
From one to five years
Over five years
(In thousands)
Total
Commercial
Fixed rate
$
1,018,304
$
1,378,744
$
796,227
$
3,193,275
Fixed Rate - PPP
—
1,879,407
—
1,879,407
Variable rate
6,365,838
3,694
62
6,369,594
Total commercial
$
7,384,142
$
3,261,845
$
796,289
$
11,442,276
Commercial real estate
Fixed rate
509,777
2,127,633
437,944
3,075,354
Variable rate
5,578,790
24,225
—
5,603,015
Total commercial real estate
$
6,088,567
$
2,151,858
$
437,944
$
8,678,369
Home equity
Fixed rate
14,613
7,095
47
21,755
Variable rate
348,051
—
—
348,051
Total home equity
$
362,664
$
7,095
$
47
$
369,806
Residential real estate
Fixed rate
20,305
10,381
777,239
807,925
Variable rate
60,029
273,717
388,614
722,360
Total residential real estate
$
80,334
$
284,098
$
1,165,853
$
1,530,285
Premium finance receivables - commercial
Fixed rate
4,398,271
123,600
—
4,521,871
Variable rate
—
—
—
—
Total premium finance receivables - commercial
$
4,398,271
$
123,600
$
—
$
4,521,871
Premium finance receivables - life insurance
Fixed rate
10,030
374,736
20,394
405,160
Variable rate
5,954,396
—
—
5,954,396
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance
As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $9.4 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $6.4 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:
Basis Point (bp) Change in
Prime
1-month LIBOR
12-month LIBOR
Second Quarter 2021
0
bps
-1
bps
-3
bps
First Quarter 2021
0
-3
-6
Fourth Quarter 2020
0
-1
-2
Third Quarter 2020
0
-1
-19
Second Quarter 2020
0
-83
-45
TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2021
2020
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period
$
321,308
$
379,969
$
388,971
$
373,174
$
253,482
$
379,969
$
158,461
Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2016-13
—
—
—
—
—
—
47,418
Provision for credit losses
(15,299
)
(45,347
)
1,180
25,026
135,053
(60,646
)
188,014
Other adjustments
34
31
155
55
42
65
(31
)
Charge-offs:
Commercial
3,237
11,781
5,184
5,270
5,686
15,018
7,839
Commercial real estate
1,412
980
6,637
1,529
7,224
2,392
7,794
Home equity
142
—
683
138
239
142
1,240
Residential real estate
3
2
114
83
293
5
694
Premium finance receivables
2,077
3,239
4,214
4,640
3,434
5,316
6,618
Consumer and other
104
114
198
103
99
218
227
Total charge-offs
6,975
16,116
17,030
11,763
16,975
23,091
24,412
Recoveries:
Commercial
902
452
4,168
428
112
1,354
496
Commercial real estate
514
200
904
175
493
714
756
Home equity
328
101
77
111
46
429
340
Residential real estate
36
204
69
25
30
240
90
Premium finance receivables
3,239
1,782
1,445
1,720
833
5,021
1,943
Consumer and other
34
32
30
20
58
66
99
Total recoveries
5,053
2,771
6,693
2,479
1,572
7,824
3,724
Net charge-offs
(1,922
)
(13,345
)
(10,337
)
(9,284
)
(15,403
)
(15,267
)
(20,688
)
Allowance for credit losses at period end
$
304,121
$
321,308
$
379,969
$
388,971
$
373,174
$
304,121
$
373,174
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average: