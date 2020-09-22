Log in
Wintrust Financial Corporation to Attend Stephens 10th Annual Bank Forum on September 23, 2020

09/22/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) intends to use presentation materials at meetings with analysts or existing or potential investors at the Stephens 10th Annual Bank Forum to be held virtually on September 23, 2020. The presentation materials may be accessed at Wintrust’s website at www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Presentations and Conference Calls.

About Wintrust
Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of over $43 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 180 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Edward J. Wehmer, Founder & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Dykstra, Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
(847) 939-9000
Website address: www.wintrust.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 612 M - -
Net income 2020 206 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 2,79%
Capitalization 2 263 M 2 263 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 5 057
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wintrust Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 50,67 $
Last Close Price 39,29 $
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Joseph Wehmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy S. Crane President
H. Patrick Hackett Non-Executive Chairman
David A. Dykstra Chief Operating Officer & Vice Chairman
David L. Stoehr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION-44.58%2 263
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.45%290 467
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-30.67%243 547
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.52%218 422
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.84%172 547
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.80%139 966
