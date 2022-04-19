Log in
    WTFC   US97650W1080

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WTFC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/19 04:00:01 pm EDT
92.57 USD   +3.65%
05:35pWINTRUST FINANCIAL : Equipment Finance President/CEO Dunbar to Retire, Wolinski Named Successor and Biggam to Join as SVP
PU
05:25pWINTRUST FINANCIAL : Reports First Quarter 2022 Net Income of $127.4 million - Form 8-K
PU
05:05pWINTRUST FINANCIAL : 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Call – Presentation Materials
PU
Wintrust Financial : Equipment Finance President/CEO Dunbar to Retire, Wolinski Named Successor and Biggam to Join as SVP

04/19/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) announced that Richard L. Dunbar will retire as president/CEO of Wintrust Equipment Finance, a division of Wintrust Asset Finance Inc., effective April 15, following a 42-year career in the banking and equipment finance industry. Succeeding him will be Jeff Wolinski, the current president of Wintrust Capital, a division of Wintrust Asset Finance Inc. Incoming President Jeff Wolinski has been with the Wintrust organization since 2014 and in his role as President of Wintrust Capital since 2016, having been with Comdisco Inc. and an owner of an independent leasing company prior to joining Wintrust. Wolinski will also continue his current role at Wintrust Capital.

In addition to Wolinski, Tim Biggam will be joining Wintrust Equipment Finance as senior vice president and director of debt discounting, reporting to Wolinski, to help oversee the debt discounting group that Dunbar previously led. With a public accounting background, Biggam has over 20 years of banking experience with the last seven focused on the formation and growth of Wintrust Asset Finance Inc.

"It has been a privilege to have represented the Wintrust organization for the past 12 years, and particularly to be a part of the tremendous growth and success of Wintrust Asset Finance Inc. No doubt I have had a chance to work with some of the best professionals in the industry over that time," said Dunbar.

"I consider Dick Dunbar to be a legend in the equipment finance industry. He started the equipment finance business at Wintrust 12 years ago and has been instrumental in our continued growth and success. I wish Dick all the best in his well-deserved retirement," said President/CEO of Wintrust Asset Finance Inc. Mike Knowles.

Dunbar will continue to serve on the Wintrust Asset Finance Inc. Board of Directors after his retirement.

Disclaimer

Wintrust Financial Corporation published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 21:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
