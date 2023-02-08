Advanced search
    WTFC   US97650W1080

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WTFC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-07 pm EST
95.65 USD   +0.76%
02/08WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/06Wintrust named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces in 2022 by the Chicago Tribune
AQ
02/02Wintrust Financial : How To Build Your New Year Budget
PU
Wintrust Financial : From M&A to a Simple Line of Credit, Business Banking Matters

02/08/2023 | 04:14am EST
Town Bank, N.A.'s deep roots serve all Wisconsin communities, and bank managers recognize that businesses and their entrepreneurial spirit are cornerstones of our economy and provide the positive impact our communities need to thrive. A business' banking relationship matters, and Town Bank, N.A.'s banking model is built for resiliency and to expertly serve all middle market businesses.

How was the company started?

Town Bank, N.A. opened our first location in a house in Delafield, Wisconsin in 1998 and was built to serve the needs of the local communities and businesses that make up southeastern Wisconsin. In other words, we were built in this area, for this area. In 2001, Town Bank, N.A. expanded into Madison, opening a full-service banking office on the Capital Square in 2003. Subsequently, we opened two Wintrust Mortgage offices on the west side of Madison.

How has the company evolved since its inception?

Since our inception, Town Bank, N.A. has grown to over $3 billion in assets with over 20 branches throughout southern Wisconsin. We joined Wintrust Financial Corp., a financial holding company with more than $50 billion in assets, in 2004. In 2018, Town Bank, N.A. decided to open a downtown Milwaukee commercial banking office location, along with four downtown branches. This move helped expand our presence into the Milwaukee market and helped address the growing needs of middle market businesses, commercial real estate developers, and large corporations, and serve such firms in the Racine, Kenosha, and Madison markets.

How has your industry changed?

Bank takeovers and mergers are playing a large role in the evolution of the banking industry. Other institutions are consolidating and merging or closing branch locations. As out-of-town and out-of-state institutions take control, decision-making is taken away from the local community, but not at Town Bank, N.A. Our team consistently commits to the local communities and businesses we serve. Decisions are made locally for the local community. Town Bank, N.A. also has the longest-standing bank president in the southern Wisconsin market, Jay Mack, to further strengthen our commitment.

To what do you attribute the company's success and longevity?

We're "Wisconsin's Bank for Business," and our decision to focus on southern Wisconsin, its residents, and the businesses that operate here is one we're most proud of. We believe it's our responsibility to do our part and invest in our local economy by supporting the businesses, organizations, and nonprofits that continue to build our home state. In addition to providing the best financial solutions for businesses, we also focus on giving back and building strong partnerships in all the communities we serve.

What do you see as future growth opportunities for the company?

Town Bank, N.A. recently expanded into the northeast Wisconsin marketplace in 2022 with a commercial banking office in Appleton, adding this region of Wisconsin to our ever-expanding reach.

Wintrust Financial Corporation published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 09:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
