Wintrust Financial : From M&A to a Simple Line of Credit, Business Banking Matters



Town Bank, N.A.'s deep roots serve all Wisconsin communities, and bank managers recognize that businesses and their entrepreneurial spirit are cornerstones of our economy and provide the positive impact our communities need to thrive. A business' banking relationship matters, and Town Bank, N.A.'s banking model is built for resiliency and to expertly serve all middle market businesses.

Town Bank, N.A. opened our first location in a house in Delafield, Wisconsin in 1998 and was built to serve the needs of the local communities and businesses that make up southeastern Wisconsin. In other words, we were built in this area, for this area. In 2001, Town Bank, N.A. expanded into Madison, opening a full-service banking office on the Capital Square in 2003. Subsequently, we opened two Wintrust Mortgage offices on the west side of Madison.

Since our inception, Town Bank, N.A. has grown to over $3 billion in assets with over 20 branches throughout southern Wisconsin. We joined Wintrust Financial Corp., a financial holding company with more than $50 billion in assets, in 2004. In 2018, Town Bank, N.A. decided to open a downtown Milwaukee commercial banking office location, along with four downtown branches. This move helped expand our presence into the Milwaukee market and helped address the growing needs of middle market businesses, commercial real estate developers, and large corporations, and serve such firms in the Racine, Kenosha, and Madison markets.

Bank takeovers and mergers are playing a large role in the evolution of the banking industry. Other institutions are consolidating and merging or closing branch locations. As out-of-town and out-of-state institutions take control, decision-making is taken away from the local community, but not at Town Bank, N.A. Our team consistently commits to the local communities and businesses we serve. Decisions are made locally for the local community. Town Bank, N.A. also has the longest-standing bank president in the southern Wisconsin market, Jay Mack, to further strengthen our commitment.

We're "Wisconsin's Bank for Business," and our decision to focus on southern Wisconsin, its residents, and the businesses that operate here is one we're most proud of. We believe it's our responsibility to do our part and invest in our local economy by supporting the businesses, organizations, and nonprofits that continue to build our home state. In addition to providing the best financial solutions for businesses, we also focus on giving back and building strong partnerships in all the communities we serve.

Town Bank, N.A. recently expanded into the northeast Wisconsin marketplace in 2022 with a commercial banking office in Appleton, adding this region of Wisconsin to our ever-expanding reach.

Find the branch nearest to you or speak with a local banker by visiting us online.