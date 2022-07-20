Wintrust Financial : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS - Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust", "the Company", "we" or "our") (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $94.5 million or $1.49 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 28% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The Company recorded net income of $221.9 million or $3.56 per diluted common share for the first six months of 2022 compared to net income of $258.3 million or $4.24 per diluted common share for the same period of 2021. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first six months of 2022 totaled $329.9 million up 14% from $290.4 million in the first six months of 2021.
Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am pleased with the second quarter results which exhibited strong earnings momentum and core fundamentals. The second quarter is a turning point for Wintrust as our net interest income and margin expanded meaningfully and remain poised for future growth. Additionally, the Company experienced exceptional, diversified growth in our loan portfolio while maintaining historically good credit metrics."
Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2022:
Comparative information to the first quarter of 2022
•Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by $1.9 billion, or 22% on an annualized basis. In addition, total loans as of June 30, 2022 were $1.2 billion higher than average total loans in the second quarter of 2022 which is expected to benefit future quarters.
◦Core loans increased by $910 million and niche loans increased by $1.0 billion.
◦PPP loans declined by $172 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of processing forgiveness payments.
•Total assets increased by $719 million totaling $51.0 billion as of June 30, 2022 and total deposits increased by $374 million.
•Net interest income increased by $38.5 million due to improvement in net interest margin.
◦Net interest margin increased by 32 basis points primarily due to increasing loan yields and the deployment of liquidity to fund loan growth.
•Recorded a provision for credit losses of $20.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily related to loan growth and $9.5 million of net charge-offs or 11 basis points on an annualized basis as compared to a provision for credit losses of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.
•The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.31% of the outstanding balance as of June 30, 2022 unchanged from March 31, 2022. See Table 12 for more information.
•Non-performing loans remained historically low but increased to 0.20% of total loans, as of June 30, 2022, up from a record low of 0.16% as of March 31, 2022.
•Mortgage banking revenue decreased to $33.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $77.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.
◦The Company recorded a net benefit of $445,000 related to essentially offsetting changes in the value of two mortgage assets in the second quarter of 2022. This consisted of a $9.1 million increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") related to changes in fair value model assumptions and a negative $8.7 million valuation related adjustment on the Company's portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government
agencies which are held at fair value. The change in value recorded in the first quarter of 2022 related to these two mortgage assets was a $43.4 million increase in value.
•Net losses on investment securities totaled $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 related to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net losses of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.
•Recorded $2.5 million of losses in other non-interest income related to the sale of a property no longer considered for future expansion and the anticipated sale of a former data processing facility.
•Completed a common stock offering of 3,450,000 shares, generating proceeds, net of estimated issuance costs, of $285.7 million.
•Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $59.87 as of June 30, 2022 as compared to $59.34 as of March 31, 2022. See Table 18 for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced robust loan growth as loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $1.9 billion or 22% on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2022. We continue to pick up new market share and grow organically as all of our material loan portfolios exhibited good growth in the second quarter of 2022. We remain prudent in our review of credit prospects ensuring our loan growth stays within our conservative credit standards. The loan growth experienced in the second quarter of 2022 provides strong momentum for future quarters as total loans as of June 30, 2022 were $1.2 billion higher than average total loans in the second quarter of 2022. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 87.0% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."
Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased by $38.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to improvement in net interest margin. Net interest margin increased by 32 basis points as the repricing of earning assets has significantly outpaced deposit rate changes. Additionally, asset mix improved as excess liquidity was deployed to fund loan growth. We believe, subject to a material change in the consensus projection of interest rates as of this release date, that our net interest margin will continue to expand in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 and could approach 3.50% by the end of 2022."
Mr. Wehmer noted, "We recorded mortgage banking revenue of $33.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $77.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Loan volumes originated for sale in the second quarter of 2022 were $821 million, down from $896 million in the first quarter of 2022. However, production margin increased to 2.21% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 1.67% in the first quarter of 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, the increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions was essentially offset by valuation related adjustments on the Company's portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which we expect will serve as a partial economic hedge of the mortgage servicing rights in future periods. By comparison, there was a $43.4 million benefit recognized in the first quarter of 2022 related to the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights. We are focused on expanding our market share of purchase originations and finding efficiencies in our delivery channels to reduce costs in light of current market conditions. Based on limited inventory and elevated mortgage rates, we expect that mortgage originations in the third quarter of 2022 will decline relative to the second quarter of 2022. However, the impact of such decline on earnings is expected to be small relative to the anticipated growth in net interest income."
Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "While uncertain economic conditions may persist in the coming quarters, Wintrust is confident in our ability to navigate such conditions especially given our current credit quality metrics. Non-performing loans comprise only 0.20% of total loans, as of June 30, 2022. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $20.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, in part related to $9.5 million of net charge-offs and strong loan growth recorded in the quarter. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of June 30, 2022 is approximately 1.31% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company's reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."
Mr. Wehmer concluded, "Our second quarter of 2022 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We expect to leverage our differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth which should allow us to continue to expand net interest income. We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market which has been active for both banks and business lines of various sizes. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and intend to be prudent in our decision making, always seeking to minimize dilution."
The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the second quarter of 2022 as well as historical financial performance. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.
6
*Total Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks, Securities Purchased under Resale Agreements and Cash Equivalents
8
SUMMARY OF RESULTS:
BALANCE SHEET
Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $1.9 billion as core loans increased by $910 million and niche loans increased by $1.0 billion. See Table 1 for more information. As of June 30, 2022, virtually all of the PPP loan balances were forgiven with only $82 million remaining on balance sheet.
Total liabilities increased $483 million in the second quarter of 2022 resulting primarily from a $374 million increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits was due to a $267 million increase in interest-bearing deposits and $107 million increase in non-interest-bearing deposits. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 87.0%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources on a limited basis to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.
For more information regarding changes in the Company's balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.
NET INTEREST INCOME
For the second quarter of 2022, net interest income totaled $337.8 million, an increase of $38.5 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The $38.5 million increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to improvement in net interest margin. The Company recognized $4.5 million of PPP fee accretion in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $2.1 million of net PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income.
Net interest margin was 2.92% (2.93% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2022 compared to 2.60% (2.61% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2022. The net interest margin increase as compared to the first quarter of 2022 was due to a 36 basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a three basis point increase in net free funds contribution. These improvements were partially offset by a seven basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 36 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a 26 basis point improvement on loan yields and a higher liquidity management asset yield as the Company earned higher yields on interest-bearing deposits with banks. The seven basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a six basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily related to the increasing rate environment.
Wintrust remains in an asset-sensitive interest rate position. Based on modeled contractual cash flows, including prepayment assumptions, approximately 80% of our current loan balances are projected to reprice or mature in the next 12 months.
For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.
ASSET QUALITY
The allowance for credit losses totaled $312.2 million as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $10.9 million as compared to $301.3 million as of March 31, 2022. A provision for credit losses totaling $20.4 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $4.1 million recorded in the first quarter of 2022. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.
Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company's financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021 is shown on Table 12 of this report.
Net charge-offs totaled $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $2.5 million of net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were reported as 11 basis points in the second quarter of 2022 on an annualized basis compared to three basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2022. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.
The Company's delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.
The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.16% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 0.13% at March 31, 2022. Non-performing assets totaled $79.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $63.5 million at March 31, 2022. Non-performing loans totaled $72.4 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at June 30, 2022 compared to $57.3 million, or 0.16% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. Other real estate owned ("OREO") totaled $6.8 million at June 30, 2022, an increase of $0.6 million compared to $6.2 million at March 31, 2022. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Wealth management revenue remained relatively unchanged at $31.4 million for both the second quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2022. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.
Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $43.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The Company recorded a net benefit of $445,000 related to essentially offsetting changes in the value of two mortgage assets in the second quarter of 2022. This consisted of a $9.1 million increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions and a negative $8.7 million valuation related adjustment on the Company's portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. Whereas, the change in value recorded in the first quarter of 2022 related to these two mortgage assets was a $43.4 million increase in value. Production revenue increased by $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 as production margin rebounded, increasing to 2.21% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 1.67% in the first quarter of 2022. Loans originated for sale were $821 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $75 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 22% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 47% in the first quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.
During the second quarter of 2022, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to the capitalization of $11.2 million and fair value adjustment increase of $9.1 million. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in value of $6.8 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio.
The Company recorded $1.1 million of fees from covered call options in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio by using fees generated from these options to compensate for net interest margin compression. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.
Trading gains totaled $176,000 in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to a gain of $3.9 million recognized in the first quarter of 2022. Trading gains in the first quarter of 2022 related primarily to a favorable market value adjustment on an interest rate cap derivative which was held as an economic hedge for potentially rising interest rates.
The Company recognized net losses on investment securities of $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to net losses of $2.8 million recognized in the first quarter of 2022.
Other non-interest income decreased $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to $2.5 million of losses relating to the sale of a property no longer considered for future expansion and the anticipated sale of a former data processing facility. Other declines in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 include lower interest rate swap fees, market losses on BOLI investments related to non-qualified deferred compensation accounts recorded in BOLI income and less partnership investment income.
For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The $5.0 million decrease is primarily related to decreased incentive compensation expense.
Advertising and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2022 increased by $4.7 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022 primarily related to seasonal media advertising and sponsorship costs. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.
Miscellaneous expense in the second quarter of 2022 increased by $5.2 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, postage, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and other miscellaneous operational losses and costs.
For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.
INCOME TAXES
The Company recorded income tax expense of $37.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $46.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rates were 28.21% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 26.65% in the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by tax effects related to share-based compensation, which fluctuate based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded excess tax benefits of $81,000 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to excess tax benefits of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 related to share-based compensation.
BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY
Community Banking
Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2022, this unit expanded its loan portfolio. The segment's net interest income increased in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 due to loan growth and an increased net interest margin.
Mortgage banking revenue was $33.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $43.9 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $15.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $605,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher fees associated with commercial account activity. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained robust as of June 30, 2022 indicating momentum for continued loan growth in the third quarter of 2022.
Specialty Finance
Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $3.9 billion during the second quarter of 2022 and average balances increased by $531.9 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The Company's leasing portfolio balance increased in the second quarter of 2022, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2022 as compared to $2.4 billion as of March 31, 2022. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business were $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $262,000 from the first quarter of 2022.
Wealth Management
Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $31.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, relatively unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2022. At June 30, 2022, the Company's wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $32.9 billion of assets under administration, which included $6.8 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $2.9 billion decrease from the $35.8 billion of assets under administration at March 31, 2022. The decrease in assets under administration experienced in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 is primarily due to reduced equity and fixed income asset values.
ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
Common Stock Offering
In June 2022, the Company sold through a public offering a total of 3,450,000 shares of its common stock. Net proceeds to the Company totaled approximately $285.7 million, net of estimated issuance costs.
Insurance Agency Loan Portfolio
On November 15, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of certain assets from The Allstate Corporation ("Allstate"). Through this business combination, the Company acquired approximately $581.6 million of loans, net of allowance for credit losses measured on the acquisition date. The loan portfolio was comprised of approximately 1,800 loans to Allstate agents nationally. In addition to acquiring the loans, the Company became the national preferred provider of loans to Allstate agents. In connection with the loan acquisition, a team of Allstate agency lending specialists joined the Company, to augment and expand Wintrust's existing insurance agency finance business. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $9.3 million on the purchase.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures
Wintrust's key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to the first quarter of 2022 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2021 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:
% or(1)
basis point (bp) change from
1st Quarter
2022
% or
basis point (bp) change from
2nd Quarter
2021
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Net income
$
94,513
$
127,391
$
105,109
(26)
%
(10)
%
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)
152,078
177,786
128,851
(14)
18
Net income per common share - diluted
1.49
2.07
1.70
(28)
(12)
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.34
0.34
0.31
-
10
Net revenue (3)
440,746
462,084
408,963
(5)
8
Net interest income
337,804
299,294
279,590
13
21
Net interest margin
2.92
%
2.60
%
2.62
%
32
bps
30
bps
Net interest margin - fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
2.93
2.61
2.63
32
30
Net overhead ratio (4)
1.51
1.00
1.32
51
19
Return on average assets
0.77
1.04
0.92
(27)
(15)
Return on average common equity
8.53
11.94
10.24
(341)
(171)
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)
10.36
14.48
12.62
(412)
(226)
At end of period
Total assets
$
50,969,332
$
50,250,661
$
46,738,450
6
%
9
%
Total loans (5)
37,053,103
35,280,547
32,911,187
20
13
Total deposits
42,593,326
42,219,322
38,804,616
4
10
Total shareholders' equity
4,727,623
4,492,256
4,339,011
21
9
(1)Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are "annualized" in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company's website at www.wintrust.com by choosing "Financial Reports" under the "Investor Relations" heading, and then choosing "Financial Highlights."
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
Total assets
$
50,969,332
$
50,250,661
$
50,142,143
$
47,832,271
$
46,738,450
Total loans (1)
37,053,103
35,280,547
34,789,104
33,264,043
32,911,187
Total deposits
42,593,326
42,219,322
42,095,585
39,952,558
38,804,616
Total shareholders' equity
4,727,623
4,492,256
4,498,688
4,410,317
4,339,011
Selected Statements of Income Data:
Net interest income
$
337,804
$
299,294
$
295,976
$
287,496
$
279,590
$
637,098
$
541,485
Net revenue (2)
440,746
462,084
429,743
423,970
408,963
902,830
857,364
Net income
94,513
127,391
98,757
109,137
105,109
221,904
258,257
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)
152,078
177,786
146,344
141,826
128,851
329,864
290,363
Net income per common share - Basic
1.51
2.11
1.61
1.79
1.72
3.61
4.29
Net income per common share - Diluted
1.49
2.07
1.58
1.77
1.70
3.56
4.24
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.34
0.34
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.68
0.62
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Performance Ratios:
Net interest margin
2.92
%
2.60
%
2.54
%
2.58
%
2.62
%
2.76
%
2.58
%
Net interest margin - fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)
2.93
2.61
2.55
2.59
2.63
2.77
2.59
Non-interest income to average assets
0.84
1.33
1.08
1.15
1.13
1.08
1.40
Non-interest expense to average assets
2.35
2.33
2.29
2.37
2.45
2.34
2.51
Net overhead ratio (4)
1.51
1.00
1.21
1.22
1.32
1.25
1.11
Return on average assets
0.77
1.04
0.80
0.92
0.92
0.91
1.15
Return on average common equity
8.53
11.94
9.05
10.31
10.24
10.22
12.97
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)
10.36
14.48
11.04
12.62
12.62
12.40
15.99
Average total assets
$
49,353,426
$
49,501,844
$
49,118,777
$
47,192,510
$
45,946,751
$
49,427,225
$
45,470,389
Average total shareholders' equity
4,526,110
4,500,460
4,433,953
4,343,915
4,256,778
4,513,356
4,211,088
Average loans to average deposits ratio
86.8
%
83.8
%
81.7
%
83.8
%
86.7
%
85.3
%
86.9
%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio
87.0
83.6
82.6
83.3
84.8
Common Share Data at end of period:
Market price per common share
$
80.15
$
92.93
$
90.82
$
80.37
$
75.63
Book value per common share
71.06
71.26
71.62
70.19
68.81
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)
59.87
59.34
59.64
58.32
56.92
Common shares outstanding
60,721,889
57,253,214
57,054,091
56,956,026
57,066,677
Other Data at end of period:
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)
8.8
%
8.1
%
8.0
%
8.1
%
8.2
%
Risk-based capital ratios:
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)
9.9
9.6
9.6
9.9
10.1
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5)
9.0
8.6
8.6
8.9
9.0
Total capital ratio (5)
11.8
11.6
11.6
12.1
12.4
Allowance for credit losses (6)
$
312,192
$
301,327
$
299,731
$
296,138
$
304,121
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans
0.84
%
0.85
%
0.86
%
0.89
%
0.92
%
Number of:
Bank subsidiaries
15
15
15
15
15
Banking offices
173
174
173
172
172
(1)Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.
(3)See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
498,891
$
462,516
$
411,150
$
462,244
$
434,957
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
475,056
700,056
700,055
55
52
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
3,266,541
4,013,597
5,372,603
5,232,315
4,707,415
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
2,970,121
2,998,898
2,327,793
2,373,478
2,188,608
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
3,413,469
3,435,729
2,942,285
2,736,722
2,498,232
Trading account securities
1,010
852
1,061
1,103
2,667
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value
93,295
92,689
90,511
88,193
86,316
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
136,138
136,163
135,378
135,408
136,625
Brokerage customer receivables
21,527
22,888
26,068
26,378
23,093
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
513,232
606,545
817,912
925,312
984,994
Loans, net of unearned income
37,053,103
35,280,547
34,789,104
33,264,043
32,911,187
Allowance for loan losses
(251,769)
(250,539)
(247,835)
(248,612)
(261,089)
Net loans
36,801,334
35,030,008
34,541,269
33,015,431
32,650,098
Premises, software and equipment, net
762,381
761,213
766,405
748,872
752,375
Lease investments, net
223,813
240,656
242,082
243,933
219,023
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
1,112,697
1,066,750
1,084,115
1,166,917
1,185,811
Trade date securities receivable
-
-
-
-
189,851
Goodwill
654,709
655,402
655,149
645,792
646,336
Other acquisition-related intangible assets
25,118
26,699
28,307
30,118
31,997
Total assets
$
50,969,332
$
50,250,661
$
50,142,143
$
47,832,271
$
46,738,450
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
13,855,844
$
13,748,918
$
14,179,980
$
13,255,417
$
12,796,110
Interest-bearing
28,737,482
28,470,404
27,915,605
26,697,141
26,008,506
Total deposits
42,593,326
42,219,322
42,095,585
39,952,558
38,804,616
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,166,071
1,241,071
1,241,071
1,241,071
1,241,071
Other borrowings
482,787
482,516
494,136
504,527
518,493
Subordinated notes
437,162
437,033
436,938
436,811
436,719
Junior subordinated debentures
253,566
253,566
253,566
253,566
253,566
Trade date securities payable
-
437
-
1,348
-
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
1,308,797
1,124,460
1,122,159
1,032,073
1,144,974
Total liabilities
46,241,709
45,758,405
45,643,455
43,421,954
42,399,439
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
412,500
412,500
412,500
412,500
412,500
Common stock
60,722
59,091
58,892
58,794
58,770
Surplus
1,880,913
1,698,093
1,685,572
1,674,062
1,669,002
Treasury stock
-
(109,903)
(109,903)
(109,903)
(100,363)
Retained earnings
2,616,525
2,548,474
2,447,535
2,373,447
2,288,969
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(243,037)
(115,999)
4,092
1,417
10,133
Total shareholders' equity
4,727,623
4,492,256
4,498,688
4,410,317
4,339,011
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
50,969,332
$
50,250,661
$
50,142,143
$
47,832,271
$
46,738,450
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
320,501
$
285,698
$
289,140
$
285,587
$
284,701
$
606,199
$
558,801
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
5,740
6,087
7,234
7,716
8,183
11,827
17,219
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
5,790
1,687
2,254
2,000
1,153
7,477
2,352
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
1,364
431
173
-
-
1,795
-
Investment securities
36,541
32,398
27,210
25,189
23,623
68,939
42,887
Trading account securities
4
5
4
3
1
9
3
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
1,823
1,772
1,776
1,777
1,769
3,595
3,514
Brokerage customer receivables
205
174
188
185
149
379
272
Total interest income
371,968
328,252
327,979
322,457
319,579
700,220
625,048
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
18,985
14,854
16,572
19,305
24,298
33,839
52,242
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
4,878
4,816
4,923
4,931
4,887
9,694
9,727
Interest on other borrowings
2,734
2,239
2,250
2,501
2,568
4,973
5,177
Interest on subordinated notes
5,517
5,482
5,514
5,480
5,512
10,999
10,989
Interest on junior subordinated debentures
2,050
1,567
2,744
2,744
2,724
3,617
5,428
Total interest expense
34,164
28,958
32,003
34,961
39,989
63,122
83,563
Net interest income
337,804
299,294
295,976
287,496
279,590
637,098
541,485
Provision for credit losses
20,417
4,106
9,299
(7,916)
(15,299)
24,523
(60,646)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
317,387
295,188
286,677
295,412
294,889
612,575
602,131
Non-interest income
Wealth management
31,369
31,394
32,489
31,531
30,690
62,763
59,999
Mortgage banking
33,314
77,231
53,138
55,794
50,584
110,545
164,078
Service charges on deposit accounts
15,888
15,283
14,734
14,149
13,249
31,171
25,285
(Losses) gains on investment securities, net
(7,797)
(2,782)
(1,067)
(2,431)
1,285
(10,579)
2,439
Fees from covered call options
1,069
3,742
1,128
1,157
1,388
4,811
1,388
Trading gains (losses), net
176
3,889
206
58
(438)
4,065
(19)
Operating lease income, net
15,007
15,475
14,204
12,807
12,240
30,482
26,680
Other
13,916
18,558
18,935
23,409
20,375
32,474
36,029
Total non-interest income
102,942
162,790
133,767
136,474
129,373
265,732
315,879
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
167,326
172,355
167,131
170,912
172,817
339,681
353,626
Software and equipment
24,250
22,810
23,708
22,029
20,866
47,060
41,778
Operating lease equipment depreciation
8,774
9,708
10,147
10,013
9,949
18,482
20,720
Occupancy, net
17,651
17,824
18,343
18,158
17,687
35,475
37,683
Data processing
8,010
7,505
7,207
7,104
6,920
15,515
12,968
Advertising and marketing
16,615
11,924
13,981
13,443
11,305
28,539
19,851
Professional fees
7,876
8,401
7,551
7,052
7,304
16,277
14,891
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets
1,579
1,609
1,811
1,877
2,039
3,188
4,046
FDIC insurance
6,949
7,729
7,317
6,750
6,405
14,678
12,963
OREO expense, net
294
(1,032)
(641)
(1,531)
769
(738)
518
Other
29,344
25,465
26,844
26,337
24,051
54,809
47,957
Total non-interest expense
288,668
284,298
283,399
282,144
280,112
572,966
567,001
Income before taxes
131,661
173,680
137,045
149,742
144,150
305,341
351,009
Income tax expense
37,148
46,289
38,288
40,605
39,041
83,437
92,752
Net income
$
94,513
$
127,391
$
98,757
$
109,137
$
105,109
$
221,904
$
258,257
Preferred stock dividends
6,991
6,991
6,991
6,991
6,991
13,982
13,982
Net income applicable to common shares
$
87,522
$
120,400
$
91,766
$
102,146
$
98,118
$
207,922
$
244,275
Net income per common share - Basic
$
1.51
$
2.11
$
1.61
$
1.79
$
1.72
$
3.61
$
4.29
Net income per common share - Diluted
$
1.49
$
2.07
$
1.58
$
1.77
$
1.70
$
3.56
$
4.24
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.34
$
0.34
$
0.31
$
0.31
$
0.31
$
0.68
$
0.62
Weighted average common shares outstanding
58,063
57,196
57,022
57,000
57,049
57,632
56,977
Dilutive potential common shares
775
862
976
753
726
823
691
Average common shares and dilutive common shares
58,838
58,058
57,998
57,753
57,775
58,455
57,668
TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
% Growth From (2)
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30, 2021
Dec 31, 2021 (1)
Jun 30, 2021
Balance:
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
$
294,688
$
296,548
$
473,102
$
570,663
$
633,006
(76)
%
(53)
%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
218,544
309,997
344,810
354,649
351,988
(74)
(38)
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale
$
513,232
$
606,545
$
817,912
$
925,312
$
984,994
(75)
%
(48)
%
Core loans:
Commercial
Commercial and industrial
$
5,502,584
$
5,348,266
$
5,346,084
$
4,953,769
$
4,650,607
6
%
18
%
Asset-based lending
1,552,033
1,365,297
1,299,869
1,066,376
892,109
39
74
Municipal
535,586
533,357
536,498
524,192
511,094
0
5
Leases
1,592,329
1,481,368
1,454,099
1,365,281
1,357,036
19
17
Commercial real estate
Residential construction
55,941
57,037
51,464
49,754
55,735
18
0
Commercial construction
1,145,602
1,055,972
1,034,988
1,038,034
1,090,447
22
5
Land
304,775
283,397
269,752
255,927
239,067
26
27
Office
1,321,745
1,273,705
1,285,686
1,269,746
1,220,658
6
8
Industrial
1,746,280
1,668,516
1,585,808
1,490,358
1,434,377
20
22
Retail
1,331,059
1,395,021
1,429,567
1,462,101
1,455,638
(14)
(9)
Multi-family
2,171,583
2,175,875
2,043,754
2,038,526
1,984,582
13
9
Mixed use and other
1,330,220
1,325,551
1,289,267
1,281,268
1,197,865
6
11
Home equity
325,826
321,435
335,155
347,662
369,806
(6)
(12)
Residential real estate
Residential real estate loans for investment
1,965,051
1,749,889
1,606,271
1,520,750
1,479,507
45
33
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
34,764
13,520
22,707
18,847
44,333
NM
(22)
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
79,092
36,576
8,121
8,139
6,445
NM
NM
Total core loans
$
20,994,470
$
20,084,782
$
19,599,090
$
18,690,730
$
17,989,306
14
%
17
%
Niche loans:
Commercial
Franchise
$
1,136,929
$
1,181,761
$
1,227,234
$
1,176,569
$
1,060,468
(15)
%
7
%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
398,085
261,847
359,818
468,162
529,867
21
(25)
Community Advantage - homeowners association
341,095
324,383
308,286
291,153
287,689
21
19
Insurance agency lending
906,375
833,720
813,897
260,482
273,999
23
NM
Premium Finance receivables
U.S. property & casualty insurance
4,781,042
4,271,828
4,178,474
3,921,289
3,805,504
29
26
Canada property & casualty insurance
760,405
665,580
677,013
695,688
716,367
25
6
Life insurance
7,608,433
7,354,163
7,042,810
6,655,453
6,359,556
16
20
Consumer and other
44,180
48,519
24,199
22,529
9,024
NM
NM
Total niche loans
$
15,976,544
$
14,941,801
$
14,631,731
$
13,491,325
$
13,042,474
19
%
22
%
Commercial PPP loans:
Originated in 2020
$
18,547
$
40,016
$
74,412
$
172,849
$
656,502
NM
(97)
%
Originated in 2021
63,542
213,948
483,871
909,139
1,222,905
NM
(95)
Total commercial PPP loans
$
82,089
$
253,964
$
558,283
$
1,081,988
$
1,879,407
NM
(96)
%
Total loans, net of unearned income
$
37,053,103
$
35,280,547
$
34,789,104
$
33,264,043
$
32,911,187
13
%
13
%
(1)Annualized.
(2)NM - Not meaningful.
TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
% Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2022 (1)
Jun 30, 2021
Balance:
Non-interest-bearing
$
13,855,844
$
13,748,918
$
14,179,980
$
13,255,417
$
12,796,110
3
%
8
%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
5,918,908
5,089,724
4,646,944
4,255,940
3,933,167
65
50
Wealth management deposits (2)
3,182,407
2,542,995
2,612,759
2,300,818
2,150,851
101
48
Money market
12,273,350
13,012,460
12,840,432
12,148,541
11,784,213
(23)
4
Savings
3,686,596
4,089,230
3,846,681
3,861,296
3,776,400
(39)
(2)
Time certificates of deposit
3,676,221
3,735,995
3,968,789
4,130,546
4,363,875
(6)
(16)
Total deposits
$
42,593,326
$
42,219,322
$
42,095,585
$
39,952,558
$
38,804,616
4
%
10
%
Mix:
Non-interest-bearing
33
%
32
%
34
%
33
%
33
%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
13
12
11
11
10
Wealth management deposits (2)
7
6
6
6
5
Money market
29
31
31
30
30
Savings
9
10
9
10
10
Time certificates of deposit
9
9
9
10
12
Total deposits
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
(1)Annualized.
(2)Represents deposit balances of the Company's subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"), trust and asset management customers of the Company.
TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit
Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit (1)
1-3 months
$
806,666
0.36
%
4-6 months
714,444
0.39
7-9 months
600,188
0.39
10-12 months
600,812
0.48
13-18 months
562,331
0.66
19-24 months
241,172
0.45
24+ months
150,608
1.03
Total
$
3,676,221
0.47
%
(1)Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.
18
`TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
Average Balance for three months ended,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1)
$
3,265,607
$
4,563,726
$
6,148,165
$
5,112,720
$
3,844,355
Investment securities (2)
6,589,947
6,378,022
5,317,351
5,065,593
4,771,403
FHLB and FRB stock
136,930
135,912
135,414
136,001
136,324
Liquidity management assets (3)
9,992,484
11,077,660
11,600,930
10,314,314
8,752,082
Other earning assets (3)(4)
24,059
25,192
28,298
28,238
23,354
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
560,707
664,019
827,672
871,824
991,011
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)
35,860,329
34,830,520
33,677,777
32,985,445
33,085,174
Total earning assets (3)
46,437,579
46,597,391
46,134,677
44,199,821
42,851,621
Allowance for loan and investment security losses
(260,547)
(253,080)
(254,874)
(269,963)
(285,686)
Cash and due from banks
476,741
481,634
468,331
425,000
470,566
Other assets
2,699,653
2,675,899
2,770,643
2,837,652
2,910,250
Total assets
$
49,353,426
$
49,501,844
$
49,118,777
$
47,192,510
$
45,946,751
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
$
5,230,702
$
4,788,272
$
4,439,242
$
4,147,436
$
3,829,023
Wealth management deposits
2,835,267
2,505,800
2,646,879
2,353,721
2,226,612
Money market accounts
11,892,948
12,773,805
12,665,167
11,956,346
11,487,954
Savings accounts
3,882,856
3,904,299
3,766,037
3,851,523
3,728,271
Time deposits
3,687,778
3,861,371
4,058,282
4,236,317
4,632,796
Interest-bearing deposits
27,529,551
27,833,547
27,575,607
26,545,343
25,904,656
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,197,390
1,241,071
1,241,073
1,241,073
1,235,142
Other borrowings
489,779
494,267
501,933
512,785
525,924
Subordinated notes
437,084
436,966
436,861
436,746
436,644
Junior subordinated debentures
253,566
253,566
253,566
253,566
253,566
Total interest-bearing liabilities
29,907,370
30,259,417
30,009,040
28,989,513
28,355,932
Non-interest-bearing deposits
13,805,128
13,734,064
13,640,270
12,834,084
12,246,274
Other liabilities
1,114,818
1,007,903
1,035,514
1,024,998
1,087,767
Equity
4,526,110
4,500,460
4,433,953
4,343,915
4,256,778
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
49,353,426
$
49,501,844
$
49,118,777
$
47,192,510
$
45,946,751
Net free funds/contribution (6)
$
16,530,209
$
16,337,974
$
16,125,637
$
15,210,308
$
14,495,689
(1)Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME
Net Interest Income for three months ended,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Interest income:
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents
$
7,154
$
2,118
$
2,427
$
2,000
$
1,153
Investment securities
37,013
32,863
27,696
25,681
24,117
FHLB and FRB stock
1,823
1,772
1,776
1,777
1,769
Liquidity management assets (1)
45,990
36,753
31,899
29,458
27,039
Other earning assets (1)
210
181
194
188
150
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
5,740
6,087
7,234
7,716
8,183
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
321,069
286,125
289,557
285,998
285,116
Total interest income
$
373,009
$
329,146
$
328,884
$
323,360
$
320,488
Interest expense:
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
$
2,553
$
1,990
$
1,913
$
1,916
$
1,886
Wealth management deposits
3,685
918
1,402
1,176
958
Money market accounts
8,559
7,648
7,658
7,905
8,373
Savings accounts
347
336
345
406
402
Time deposits
3,841
3,962
5,254
7,902
12,679
Interest-bearing deposits
18,985
14,854
16,572
19,305
24,298
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
4,878
4,816
4,923
4,931
4,887
Other borrowings
2,734
2,239
2,250
2,501
2,568
Subordinated notes
5,517
5,482
5,514
5,480
5,512
Junior subordinated debentures
2,050
1,567
2,744
2,744
2,724
Total interest expense
$
34,164
$
28,958
$
32,003
$
34,961
$
39,989
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
(1,041)
(894)
(905)
(903)
(909)
Net interest income(GAAP) (2)
337,804
299,294
295,976
287,496
279,590
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
1,041
894
905
903
909
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
$
338,845
$
300,188
$
296,881
$
288,399
$
280,499
(1)Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2)See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN
Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31,
2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30,
2021
Yield earned on:
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents
0.88
%
0.19
%
0.16
%
0.16
%
0.12
%
Investment securities
2.25
2.09
2.07
2.01
2.03
FHLB and FRB stock
5.34
5.29
5.20
5.18
5.20
Liquidity management assets
1.85
1.35
1.09
1.13
1.24
Other earning assets
3.49
2.91
2.71
2.64
2.59
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
4.11
3.72
3.47
3.51
3.31
Loans, net of unearned income
3.59
3.33
3.41
3.44
3.46
Total earning assets
3.22
%
2.86
%
2.83
%
2.90
%
3.00
%
Rate paid on:
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
0.20
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.18
%
0.20
%
Wealth management deposits
0.52
0.15
0.21
0.20
0.17
Money market accounts
0.29
0.24
0.24
0.26
0.29
Savings accounts
0.04
0.03
0.04
0.04
0.04
Time deposits
0.42
0.42
0.51
0.74
1.10
Interest-bearing deposits
0.28
0.22
0.24
0.29
0.38
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1.63
1.57
1.57
1.58
1.59
Other borrowings
2.24
1.84
1.78
1.94
1.96
Subordinated notes
5.05
5.02
5.05
5.02
5.05
Junior subordinated debentures
3.20
2.47
4.23
4.23
4.25
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.46
%
0.39
%
0.42
%
0.48
%
0.56
%
Interest rate spread (1)(2)
2.76
%
2.47
%
2.41
%
2.42
%
2.44
%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
Net free funds/contribution (3)
0.17
0.14
0.14
0.17
0.19
Net interest margin (GAAP) (2)
2.92
%
2.60
%
2.54
%
2.58
%
2.62
%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
2.93
%
2.61
%
2.55
%
2.59
%
2.63
%
(1)Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Average Balance
for six months ended,
Interest
for six months ended,
Yield/Rate
for six months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30,
2021
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1)
$
3,911,080
$
4,036,553
$
9,272
$
2,352
0.48
%
0.12
%
Investment securities (2)
6,484,570
4,360,323
69,876
43,881
2.17
2.03
FHLB and FRB stock
136,424
136,043
3,595
3,514
5.31
5.21
Liquidity management assets (3)(4)
$
10,532,074
$
8,532,919
$
82,743
$
49,747
1.58
%
1.18
%
Other earning assets (3)(4)(5)
24,622
21,870
391
275
3.20
2.55
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
612,078
1,070,985
11,827
17,219
3.90
3.24
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(4)(6)
35,348,269
32,765,825
607,194
559,600
3.46
3.44
Total earning assets (4)
$
46,517,043
$
42,391,599
$
702,155
$
626,841
3.04
%
2.98
%
Allowance for loan and investment security losses
(256,834)
(306,268)
Cash and due from banks
479,174
418,777
Other assets
2,687,842
2,966,281
Total assets
$
49,427,225
$
45,470,389
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
$
5,010,709
$
3,761,614
$
4,543
$
3,909
0.18
%
0.21
%
Wealth management deposits
2,671,444
2,220,223
4,603
1,957
0.35
0.18
Money market accounts
12,330,943
11,284,383
16,207
16,468
0.27
0.29
Savings accounts
3,893,519
3,658,307
683
832
0.04
0.05
Time deposits
3,774,095
4,753,424
7,803
29,076
0.42
1.23
Interest-bearing deposits
$
27,680,710
$
25,677,951
$
33,839
$
52,242
0.25
%
0.41
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,219,110
1,231,806
9,694
9,727
1.60
1.59
Other borrowings
492,011
522,078
4,973
5,177
2.04
2.00
Subordinated notes
437,025
436,588
10,999
10,989
5.03
5.03
Junior subordinated debentures
253,566
253,566
3,617
5,428
2.84
4.26
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
30,082,422
$
28,121,989
$
63,122
$
83,563
0.42
%
0.60
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
13,769,792
12,029,936
Other liabilities
1,061,655
1,107,376
Equity
4,513,356
4,211,088
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
49,427,225
$
45,470,389
Interest rate spread (4)(7)
2.62
%
2.38
%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
(1,935)
(1,793)
(0.01)
(0.01)
Net free funds/contribution (8)
$
16,434,621
$
14,269,610
0.15
0.21
Net interest income/margin(GAAP) (4)
$
637,098
$
541,485
2.76
%
2.58
%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
1,935
1,793
0.01
0.01
Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (4)
$
639,033
$
543,278
2.77
%
2.59
%
(1)Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4)See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5)Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6)Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7)Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY
As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.
The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management's projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:
Static Shock Scenario
+200
Basis
Points
+100
Basis
Points
-100
Basis
Points
Jun 30, 2022
17.0
%
9.0
%
(12.6)
%
Mar 31, 2022
21.4
11.0
(11.3)
Dec 31, 2021
25.3
12.4
(8.5)
Sep 30, 2021
24.3
11.5
(7.8)
Jun 30, 2021
24.6
11.7
(6.9)
Ramp Scenario
+200
Basis
Points
+100
Basis
Points
-100
Basis
Points
Jun 30, 2022
10.2
%
5.3
%
(6.9)
%
Mar 31, 2022
11.2
5.8
(7.1)
Dec 31, 2021
13.9
6.9
(5.6)
Sep 30, 2021
10.8
5.4
(3.8)
Jun 30, 2021
11.4
5.8
(3.3)
TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES
Loans repricing or maturity period
As of June 30, 2022
One year or
less
From one to
five years
From five to fifteen years
After fifteen years
Total
(In thousands)
Commercial
Fixed rate
$
464,118
$
2,246,393
$
1,395,019
$
12,365
$
4,117,895
Fixed rate - PPP
9,032
73,057
-
-
82,089
Variable rate
7,843,285
3,783
53
-
7,847,121
Total commercial
$
8,316,435
$
2,323,233
$
1,395,072
$
12,365
$
12,047,105
Commercial real estate
Fixed rate
425,615
2,542,948
599,290
40,377
3,608,230
Variable rate
5,780,969
18,006
-
-
5,798,975
Total commercial real estate
$
6,206,584
$
2,560,954
$
599,290
$
40,377
$
9,407,205
Home equity
Fixed rate
12,945
3,571
2,124
39
18,679
Variable rate
307,147
-
-
-
307,147
Total home equity
$
320,092
$
3,571
$
2,124
$
39
$
325,826
Residential real estate
Fixed rate
15,003
4,731
31,471
984,504
1,035,709
Variable rate
62,764
206,163
774,271
-
1,043,198
Total residential real estate
$
77,767
$
210,894
$
805,742
$
984,504
$
2,078,907
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
Fixed rate
5,380,040
161,407
-
-
5,541,447
Variable rate
-
-
-
-
-
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty
$
5,380,040
$
161,407
$
-
$
-
$
5,541,447
Premium finance receivables - life insurance
Fixed rate
16,346
497,654
21,784
-
535,784
Variable rate
7,072,649
-
-
-
7,072,649
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance
$
7,088,995
$
497,654
$
21,784
$
-
$
7,608,433
Consumer and other
Fixed rate
10,538
5,276
97
490
16,401
Variable rate
27,779
-
-
-
27,779
Total consumer and other
$
38,317
$
5,276
$
97
$
490
$
44,180
Total per category
Fixed rate
6,324,605
5,461,980
2,049,785
1,037,775
14,874,145
Fixed rate - PPP
9,032
73,057
-
-
82,089
Variable rate
21,094,593
227,952
774,324
-
22,096,869
Total loans, net of unearned income
$
27,428,230
$
5,762,989
$
2,824,109
$
1,037,775
$
37,053,103
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:
Prime
$
3,699,801
One- month LIBOR
6,534,892
Three- month LIBOR
237,028
Twelve- month LIBOR
6,747,889
U.S. Treasury tenors
130,698
SOFR tenors
3,586,073
Ameribor tenors
332,768
BSBY tenors
29,945
Other
797,775
Total variable rate
$
22,096,869
LIBOR - London Interbank Offered Rate.
SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.
BSBY - Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index.
As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company's portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $6.5 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $6.7 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:
Basis Point (bp) Change in
Prime
1-month
LIBOR
12-month
LIBOR
Second Quarter 2022
125
bps
134
bps
152
bps
First Quarter 2022
25
35
152
Fourth Quarter 2021
0
2
34
Third Quarter 2021
0
-2
-1
Second Quarter 2021
0
-1
-3
TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period
$
301,327
$
299,731
$
296,138
$
304,121
$
321,308
$
299,731
$
379,969
Provision for credit losses
20,417
4,106
9,299
(7,916)
(15,299)
24,523
(60,646)
Initial allowance for credit losses recognized on PCD assets acquired during the period (1)
-
-
470
-
-
-
-
Other adjustments
(56)
22
5
(65)
34
(34)
65
Charge-offs:
Commercial
8,928
1,414
4,431
1,352
3,237
10,342
15,018
Commercial real estate
40
777
495
406
1,412
817
2,392
Home equity
192
197
135
59
142
389
142
Residential real estate
-
466
1,067
10
3
466
5
Premium finance receivables
2,903
1,678
2,314
1,390
2,077
4,581
5,316
Consumer and other
253
193
157
112
104
446
218
Total charge-offs
12,316
4,725
8,599
3,329
6,975
17,041
23,091
Recoveries:
Commercial
996
538
389
816
902
1,534
1,354
Commercial real estate
553
32
217
373
514
585
714
Home equity
123
93
461
313
328
216
429
Residential real estate
6
5
85
5
36
11
240
Premium finance receivables
1,119
1,476
1,240
1,728
3,239
2,595
5,021
Consumer and other
23
49
26
92
34
72
66
Total recoveries
2,820
2,193
2,418
3,327
5,053
5,013
7,824
Net charge-offs
(9,496)
(2,532)
(6,181)
(2)
(1,922)
(12,028)
(15,267)
Allowance for credit losses at period end
$
312,192
$
301,327
$
299,731
$
296,138
$
304,121
$
312,192
$
304,121
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category's average:
Commercial
0.27
%
0.03
%
0.14
%
0.02
%
0.08
%
0.15
%
0.22
%
Commercial real estate
(0.02)
0.03
0.01
0.00
0.04
0.01
0.04
Home equity
0.09
0.13
(0.38)
(0.28)
(0.20)
0.11
(0.15)
Residential real estate
0.00
0.11
0.25
0.00
(0.01)
0.05
(0.03)
Premium finance receivables
0.06
0.01
0.04
(0.01)
(0.04)
0.03
0.01
Consumer and other
1.31
1.19
0.95
0.26
0.69
1.26
%
0.62
Total loans, net of unearned income
0.11
%
0.03
%
0.07
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
0.07
%
0.09
%
Loans at period end
$
37,053,103
$
35,280,547
$
34,789,104
$
33,264,043
$
32,911,187
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end
0.68
%
0.71
%
0.71
%
0.75
%
0.79
%
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end
0.84
0.85
0.86
0.89
0.92
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end, excluding PPP loans
0.84
0.86
0.88
0.92
0.98
(1)The initial allowance for credit losses on purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans acquired during the period measured approximately $2.8 million, of which approximately $2.3 million was charged-off related to PCD loans that met the Company's charge-off policy at the time of acquisition. After considering these loans that were immediately charged-off, the net impact of PCD allowance for credit losses at the acquisition date was approximately $470,000.
26
TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Provision for loan losses
$
10,782
$
5,214
$
4,929
$
(12,410)
$
(14,731)
$
15,996
$
(43,082)
Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses
9,711
(1,189)
4,375
4,501
(558)
8,522
(17,593)
Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses
(76)
81
(5)
(7)
(10)
5
29
Provision for credit losses
$
20,417
$
4,106
$
9,299
$
(7,916)
$
(15,299)
$
24,523
$
(60,646)
Allowance for loan losses
$
251,769
$
250,539
$
247,835
$
248,612
$
261,089
Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses
60,340
50,629
51,818
47,443
42,942
Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses
312,109
301,168
299,653
296,055
304,031
Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses
83
159
78
83
90
Allowance for credit losses
$
312,192
$
301,327
$
299,731
$
296,138
$
304,121
27
TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO
The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company's loan portfolios as well as core and niche portfolios, as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.
As of Jun 30, 2022
As of Mar 31, 2022
As of Dec 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Recorded
Investment
Calculated
Allowance
% of its
category's balance
Recorded
Investment
Calculated
Allowance
% of its
category's balance
Recorded
Investment
Calculated
Allowance
% of its
category's balance
Commercial:
Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans
$
11,965,016
$
142,916
1.19
%
$
11,329,999
$
120,910
1.07
%
$
11,345,785
$
119,305
1.05
%
Commercial PPP loans
82,089
3
0.00
253,964
1
0.00
558,283
2
0.00
Commercial real estate:
Construction and development
1,506,318
45,522
3.02
1,396,406
34,206
2.45
1,356,204
35,206
2.60
Non-construction
7,900,887
98,210
1.24
7,838,668
110,700
1.41
7,634,082
109,377
1.43
Home equity
325,826
6,990
2.15
321,435
10,566
3.29
335,155
10,699
3.19
Residential real estate
2,078,907
10,479
0.50
1,799,985
9,429
0.52
1,637,099
8,782
0.54
Premium finance receivables
Commercial insurance loans
5,541,447
6,840
0.12
4,937,408
14,082
0.29
4,855,487
15,246
0.31
Life insurance loans
7,608,433
662
0.01
7,354,163
640
0.01
7,042,810
613
0.01
Consumer and other
44,180
487
1.10
48,519
634
1.31
24,199
423
1.75
Total loans, net of unearned income
$
37,053,103
$
312,109
0.84
%
$
35,280,547
$
301,168
0.85
%
$
34,789,104
$
299,653
0.86
%
Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding PPP loans
$
36,971,014
$
312,106
0.84
%
$
35,026,583
$
301,167
0.86
%
$
34,230,821
$
299,651
0.88
%
Total core loans (1)
$
20,994,470
$
275,188
1.31
%
$
20,084,782
$
262,447
1.31
%
$
19,599,090
$
260,511
1.33
%
Total niche loans (1)
15,976,544
36,918
0.23
14,941,801
38,720
0.26
14,631,731
39,140
0.27
Total PPP loans
82,089
3
0.00
253,964
1
0.00
558,283
2
0.00
(1)See Table 1 for additional detail on core and niche loans.
28
TABLE 13: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING
(In thousands)
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Loan Balances:
Commercial
Nonaccrual
$
32,436
$
16,878
$
20,399
$
26,468
$
23,232
90+ days and still accruing
-
-
15
-
1,244
60-89 days past due
16,789
1,294
24,262
9,768
5,204
30-59 days past due
14,120
31,889
43,861
25,224
18,478
Current
11,983,760
11,533,902
11,815,531
11,126,512
11,394,118
Total commercial
$
12,047,105
$
11,583,963
$
11,904,068
$
11,187,972
$
11,442,276
Commercial real estate
Nonaccrual
$
10,718
$
12,301
$
21,746
$
23,706
$
26,035
90+ days and still accruing
-
-
-
-
-
60-89 days past due
6,771
2,648
284
5,395
4,382
30-59 days past due
34,220
30,141
40,443
79,818
19,698
Current
9,355,496
9,189,984
8,927,813
8,776,795
8,628,254
Total commercial real estate
$
9,407,205
$
9,235,074
$
8,990,286
$
8,885,714
$
8,678,369
Home equity
Nonaccrual
$
1,084
$
1,747
$
2,574
$
3,449
$
3,478
90+ days and still accruing
-
-
-
164
-
60-89 days past due
154
199
-
340
301
30-59 days past due
930
545
1,120
867
777
Current
323,658
318,944
331,461
342,842
365,250
Total home equity
$
325,826
$
321,435
$
335,155
$
347,662
$
369,806
Residential real estate
Early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies (1)
$
113,856
$
50,096
30,828
$
26,986
$
50,778
Nonaccrual
8,330
7,262
16,440
22,633
23,050
90+ days and still accruing
-
-
-
-
-
60-89 days past due
534
293
982
1,540
1,584
30-59 days past due
147
18,808
12,145
1,076
2,139
Current
1,956,040
1,723,526
1,576,704
1,495,501
1,452,734
Total residential real estate
$
2,078,907
$
1,799,985
$
1,637,099
$
1,547,736
$
1,530,285
Premium finance receivables
Nonaccrual
$
13,303
$
6,707
$
5,433
$
7,300
$
6,418
90+ days and still accruing
6,447
12,363
7,217
5,811
3,570
60-89 days past due
17,095
31,291
28,104
15,804
7,759
30-59 days past due
88,468
36,800
89,070
21,654
32,758
Current
13,024,567
12,204,410
11,768,473
11,221,861
10,830,922
Total premium finance receivables
$
13,149,880
$
12,291,571
$
11,898,297
$
11,272,430
$
10,881,427
Consumer and other
Nonaccrual
$
8
$
4
$
477
$
384
$
485
90+ days and still accruing
25
43
137
126
178
60-89 days past due
8
5
34
16
22
30-59 days past due
119
221
509
125
75
Current
44,020
48,246
23,042
21,878
8,264
Total consumer and other
$
44,180
$
48,519
$
24,199
$
22,529
$
9,024
Total loans, net of unearned income
Early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies (1)
$
113,856
$
50,096
$
30,828
$
26,986
$
50,778
Nonaccrual
65,879
44,899
67,069
83,940
82,698
90+ days and still accruing
6,472
12,406
7,369
6,101
4,992
60-89 days past due
41,351
35,730
53,666
32,863
19,252
30-59 days past due
138,004
118,404
187,148
128,764
73,925
Current
36,687,541
35,019,012
34,443,024
32,985,389
32,679,542
Total loans, net of unearned income
$
37,053,103
$
35,280,547
$
34,789,104
$
33,264,043
$
32,911,187
(1)Early buy-out loans are insured or guaranteed by the Federal Housing Administration or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, subject to indemnifications and insurance limits for certain loans.
29
TABLE 14: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS(1) AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs")
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing (2):
Commercial
$
-
$
-
$
15
$
-
$
1,244
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
-
-
Home equity
-
-
-
164
-
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
-
Premium finance receivables
6,447
12,363
7,217
5,811
3,570
Consumer and other
25
43
137
126
178
Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing
6,472
12,406
7,369
6,101
4,992
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial
32,436
16,878
20,399
26,468
23,232
Commercial real estate
10,718
12,301
21,746
23,706
26,035
Home equity
1,084
1,747
2,574
3,449
3,478
Residential real estate
8,330
7,262
16,440
22,633
23,050
Premium finance receivables
13,303
6,707
5,433
7,300
6,418
Consumer and other
8
4
477
384
485
Total non-accrual loans
65,879
44,899
67,069
83,940
82,698
Total non-performing loans:
Commercial
32,436
16,878
20,414
26,468
24,476
Commercial real estate
10,718
12,301
21,746
23,706
26,035
Home equity
1,084
1,747
2,574
3,613
3,478
Residential real estate
8,330
7,262
16,440
22,633
23,050
Premium finance receivables
19,750
19,070
12,650
13,111
9,988
Consumer and other
33
47
614
510
663
Total non-performing loans
$
72,351
$
57,305
$
74,438
$
90,041
$
87,690
Other real estate owned
5,574
4,978
1,959
9,934
10,510
Other real estate owned - from acquisitions
1,265
1,225
2,312
3,911
5,062
Other repossessed assets
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$
79,190
$
63,508
$
78,709
$
103,886
$
103,262
Accruing TDRs not included within non-performing assets
$
36,184
$
35,922
$
37,486
$
38,468
$
44,019
Total non-performing loans by category as a percent of its own respective category's period-end balance:
Commercial
0.27
%
0.15
%
0.17
%
0.24
%
0.21
%
Commercial real estate
0.11
0.13
0.24
0.27
0.30
Home equity
0.33
0.54
0.77
1.04
0.94
Residential real estate
0.40
0.40
1.00
1.46
1.51
Premium finance receivables
0.15
0.16
0.11
0.12
0.09
Consumer and other
0.07
0.10
2.54
2.26
7.35
Total loans, net of unearned income
0.20
%
0.16
%
0.21
%
0.27
%
0.27
%
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
0.16
%
0.13
%
0.16
%
0.22
%
0.22
%
Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans
473.76
%
670.77
%
446.78
%
352.70
%
367.64
%
(1)Excludes early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. Early buy-out loans are insured or guaranteed by the Federal Housing Administration or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, subject to indemnifications and insurance limits for certain loans.
(2)As of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, approximately $541,000, $320,000, $320,000, $445,000 and $320,000, respectively, of TDRs were past due greater than 90 days and still accruing interest.
30
Non-performing Loans Rollforward, excluding early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Balance at beginning of period
$
57,305
$
74,438
$
90,041
$
87,690
$
99,059
$
74,438
$
127,513
Additions from becoming non-performing in the respective period
22,841
4,141
6,851
9,341
12,762
26,982
22,656
Return to performing status
(1,000)
(729)
(6,616)
(3,322)
-
(1,729)
(654)
Payments received
(4,029)
(20,139)
(13,212)
(5,568)
(12,312)
(24,168)
(35,043)
Transfer to OREO and other repossessed assets
(1,611)
(4,377)
(275)
(720)
(3,660)
(5,988)
(5,032)
Charge-offs, net
(1,969)
(2,354)
(5,167)
(548)
(4,684)
(4,323)
(7,636)
Net change for niche loans (1)
814
6,325
2,816
3,168
(3,475)
7,139
(14,114)
Balance at end of period
$
72,351
$
57,305
$
74,438
$
90,041
$
87,690
$
72,351
$
87,690
(1)This includes activity for premium finance receivables and indirect consumer loans.
TDRs
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Accruing TDRs:
Commercial
$
2,456
$
2,773
$
4,131
$
4,532
$
6,911
Commercial real estate
9,659
10,068
8,421
8,385
9,659
Residential real estate and other
24,069
23,081
24,934
25,551
27,449
Total accrual
$
36,184
$
35,922
$
37,486
$
38,468
$
44,019
Non-accrual TDRs: (1)
Commercial
$
4,786
$
4,935
$
6,746
$
3,079
$
4,104
Commercial real estate
1,955
2,050
2,050
3,239
3,434
Residential real estate and other
2,453
1,964
3,027
3,685
4,190
Total non-accrual
$
9,194
$
8,949
$
11,823
$
10,003
$
11,728
Total TDRs:
Commercial
$
7,242
$
7,708
$
10,877
$
7,611
$
11,015
Commercial real estate
11,614
12,118
10,471
11,624
13,093
Residential real estate and other
26,522
25,045
27,961
29,236
31,639
Total TDRs
$
45,378
$
44,871
$
49,309
$
48,471
$
55,747
(1)Included in total non-performing loans.
Other Real Estate Owned
Three Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Balance at beginning of period
$
6,203
$
4,271
$
13,845
$
15,572
$
15,813
Disposals/resolved
(1,172)
(2,497)
(9,664)
(1,949)
(3,152)
Transfers in at fair value, less costs to sell
2,090
4,429
275
315
3,660
Fair value adjustments
(282)
-
(185)
(93)
(749)
Balance at end of period
$
6,839
$
6,203
$
4,271
$
13,845
$
15,572
Period End
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Balance by Property Type:
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Residential real estate
$
1,630
$
1,127
$
1,310
$
1,592
$
1,952
Residential real estate development
133
-
-
934
1,030
Commercial real estate
5,076
5,076
2,961
11,319
12,590
Total
$
6,839
$
6,203
$
4,271
$
13,845
$
15,572
31
TABLE 15: NON-INTEREST INCOME
Three Months Ended
Q2 2022 compared to
Q1 2022
Q2 2022 compared to
Q2 2021
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
$ Change
% Change
$ Change
% Change
Brokerage
$
4,272
$
4,632
$
5,292
$
5,230
$
5,148
$
(360)
(8)
%
$
(876)
(17)
%
Trust and asset management
27,097
26,762
27,197
26,301
25,542
335
1
1,555
6
Total wealth management
31,369
31,394
32,489
31,531
30,690
(25)
-
679
2
Mortgage banking
33,314
77,231
53,138
55,794
50,584
(43,917)
(57)
(17,270)
(34)
Service charges on deposit accounts
15,888
15,283
14,734
14,149
13,249
605
4
2,639
20
(Losses) gains on investment securities, net
(7,797)
(2,782)
(1,067)
(2,431)
1,285
(5,015)
NM
(9,082)
NM
Fees from covered call options
1,069
3,742
1,128
1,157
1,388
(2,673)
(71)
(319)
(23)
Trading gains (losses), net
176
3,889
206
58
(438)
(3,713)
(95)
614
NM
Operating lease income, net
15,007
15,475
14,204
12,807
12,240
(468)
(3)
2,767
23
Other:
Interest rate swap fees
3,300
4,569
3,526
4,868
2,820
(1,269)
(28)
480
17
BOLI
(884)
48
1,192
2,154
1,342
(932)
NM
(2,226)
NM
Administrative services
1,591
1,853
1,846
1,359
1,228
(262)
(14)
363
30
Foreign currency remeasurement gains (losses)
97
11
111
77
(782)
86
NM
879
NM
Early pay-offs of capital leases
160
265
249
209
195
(105)
(40)
(35)
(18)
Miscellaneous
9,652
11,812
12,011
14,742
15,572
(2,160)
(18)
(5,920)
(38)
Total Other
13,916
18,558
18,935
23,409
20,375
(4,642)
(25)
(6,459)
(32)
Total Non-Interest Income
$
102,942
$
162,790
$
133,767
$
136,474
$
129,373
$
(59,848)
(37)
%
$
(26,431)
(20)
%
NM - Not meaningful.
Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
$
%
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
Change
Change
Brokerage
$
8,904
$
10,188
$
(1,284)
(13)
%
Trust and asset management
53,859
49,811
4,048
8
Total wealth management
62,763
59,999
2,764
5
Mortgage banking
110,545
164,078
(53,533)
(33)
Service charges on deposit accounts
31,171
25,285
5,886
23
(Losses) gains on investment securities, net
(10,579)
2,439
(13,018)
NM
Fees from covered call options
4,811
1,388
3,423
NM
Trading gains (losses), net
4,065
(19)
4,084
NM
Operating lease income, net
30,482
26,680
3,802
14
Other:
Interest rate swap fees
7,869
5,308
2,561
48
BOLI
(836)
2,466
(3,302)
NM
Administrative services
3,444
2,484
960
39
Foreign currency remeasurement gains (losses)
108
(683)
791
NM
Early pay-offs of leases
425
143
282
NM
Miscellaneous
21,464
26,311
(4,847)
(18)
Total Other
32,474
36,029
(3,555)
(10)
Total Non-Interest Income
$
265,732
$
315,879
$
(50,147)
(16)
%
NM - Not meaningful.
32
TABLE 16: MORTGAGE BANKING
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2022
Jun 30,
2021
Originations:
Retail originations
$
595,601
$
647,785
$
980,627
$
1,153,265
$
1,328,721
$
1,243,386
$
2,970,385
Veterans First originations
225,378
247,738
318,244
405,663
395,290
473,116
975,593
Total originations for sale (A)
$
820,979
$
895,523
$
1,298,871
$
1,558,928
$
1,724,011
$
1,716,502
$
3,945,978
Originations for investment
297,713
274,628
177,676
181,886
249,749
572,341
571,607
Total originations
$
1,118,692
$
1,170,151
$
1,476,547
$
1,740,814
$
1,973,760
$
2,288,843
$
4,517,585
Retail originations as percentage of originations for sale
73
%
72
%
75
%
74
%
77
%
72
%
75
%
Veterans First originations as a percentage of originations for sale
27
28
25
26
23
28
25
Purchases as a percentage of originations for sale
78
%
53
%
52
%
56
%
53
%
65
%
38
%
Refinances as a percentage of originations for sale
22
47
48
44
47
35
62
Production Margin:
Production revenue (B) (1)
$
17,511
$
14,585
$
28,182
$
39,247
$
37,531
$
32,096
$
108,813
Total originations for sale (A)
$
820,979
$
895,523
$
1,298,871
$
1,558,928
$
1,724,011
$
1,716,502
$
3,945,978
Add: Current period end mandatory interest rate lock commitments to fund originations for sale (2)
301,322
330,196
353,509
510,982
605,400
301,322
605,400
Less: Prior period end mandatory interest rate lock commitments to fund originations for sale (2)
330,196
353,509
510,982
605,400
798,534
353,509
1,072,717
Total mortgage production volume (C)
$
792,105
$
872,210
$
1,141,398
$
1,464,510
$
1,530,877
$
1,664,315
$
3,478,661
Production margin (B / C)
2.21
%
1.67
%
2.47
%
2.68
%
2.45
%
1.93
%
3.13
%
Mortgage Servicing:
Loans serviced for others (D)
$
13,643,623
$
13,426,535
$
13,126,254
$
12,720,126
$
12,307,337
MSRs, at fair value (E)
212,664
199,146
147,571
133,552
127,604
Percentage of MSRs to loans serviced for others (E / D)
1.56
%
1.48
%
1.12
%
1.05
%
1.04
%
Servicing income
$
10,979
$
10,851
$
10,766
$
10,454
$
9,830
$
21,830
$
19,466
Components of MSR:
MSR - current period capitalization
$
11,210
$
14,401
$
15,080
$
15,546
$
17,512
$
25,611
$
42,128
MSR - collection of expected cash flows - paydowns
(1,598)
(1,215)
(1,101)
(1,036)
(991)
(2,813)
(1,719)
MSR - collection of expected cash flows - payoffs
(5,240)
(4,801)
(6,385)
(7,558)
(7,549)
(10,041)
(16,989)
MSR - changes in fair value model assumptions
9,147
43,365
6,656
(888)
(5,540)
52,512
12,505
Summary of Mortgage Banking Revenue:
Production revenue (1)
$
17,511
$
14,585
$
28,182
$
39,247
$
37,531
$
32,096
$
108,813
Servicing income
10,979
10,851
10,766
10,454
9,830
21,830
19,466
MSR activity
13,519
51,750
14,250
6,064
3,432
65,269
35,925
Changes in fair value on early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies and other revenue
(8,695)
45
(60)
29
(209)
(8,650)
(126)
Total mortgage banking revenue
$
33,314
$
77,231
$
53,138
$
55,794
$
50,584
$
110,545
$
164,078
(1)Production revenue represents revenue earned from the origination and subsequent sale of mortgages, including gains on loans sold and fees from originations, changes in other related financial instruments carried at fair value, processing and other related activities, and excludes servicing fees, changes in the fair value of servicing rights and changes to the mortgage recourse obligation and other non-production revenue.
(2)Certain volume adjusted for the estimated pull-through rate of the loan, which represents the Company's best estimate of the likelihood that a committed loan will ultimately fund.
33
TABLE 17: NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Three Months Ended
Q2 2022 compared to
Q1 2022
Q2 2022 compared to
Q2 2021
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
$ Change
% Change
$ Change
% Change
Salaries and employee benefits:
Salaries
$
92,414
$
92,116
$
91,612
$
88,161
$
91,089
$
298
0
%
$
1,325
1
%
Commissions and incentive compensation
46,131
51,793
49,923
57,026
53,751
(5,662)
(11)
(7,620)
(14)
Benefits
28,781
28,446
25,596
25,725
27,977
335
1
804
3
Total salaries and employee benefits
167,326
172,355
167,131
170,912
172,817
(5,029)
(3)
(5,491)
(3)
Software and equipment
24,250
22,810
23,708
22,029
20,866
1,440
6
3,384
16
Operating lease equipment depreciation
8,774
9,708
10,147
10,013
9,949
(934)
(10)
(1,175)
(12)
Occupancy, net
17,651
17,824
18,343
18,158
17,687
(173)
(1)
(36)
0
Data processing
8,010
7,505
7,207
7,104
6,920
505
7
1,090
16
Advertising and marketing
16,615
11,924
13,981
13,443
11,305
4,691
39
5,310
47
Professional fees
7,876
8,401
7,551
7,052
7,304
(525)
(6)
572
8
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets
1,579
1,609
1,811
1,877
2,039
(30)
(2)
(460)
(23)
FDIC insurance
6,949
7,729
7,317
6,750
6,405
(780)
(10)
544
8
OREO expense, net
294
(1,032)
(641)
(1,531)
769
1,326
NM
(475)
(62)
Other:
Lending expenses, net of deferred originations costs
4,270
6,821
5,525
5,999
6,717
(2,551)
(37)
(2,447)
(36)
Travel and entertainment
3,897
2,676
3,782
3,668
1,918
1,221
46
1,979
NM
Miscellaneous
21,177
15,968
17,537
16,670
15,416
5,209
33
5,761
37
Total other
29,344
25,465
26,844
26,337
24,051
3,879
15
5,293
22
Total Non-Interest Expense
$
288,668
$
284,298
$
283,399
$
282,144
$
280,112
$
4,370
2
%
$
8,556
3
%
NM - Not meaningful.
Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
$
%
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
Change
Change
Salaries and employee benefits:
Salaries
$
184,530
$
182,142
$
2,388
1
%
Commissions and incentive compensation
97,924
115,118
(17,194)
(15)
Benefits
57,227
56,366
861
2
Total salaries and employee benefits
339,681
353,626
(13,945)
(4)
Software and equipment
47,060
41,778
5,282
13
Operating lease equipment depreciation
18,482
20,720
(2,238)
(11)
Occupancy, net
35,475
37,683
(2,208)
(6)
Data processing
15,515
12,968
2,547
20
Advertising and marketing
28,539
19,851
8,688
44
Professional fees
16,277
14,891
1,386
9
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets
3,188
4,046
(858)
(21)
FDIC insurance
14,678
12,963
1,715
13
OREO expense, net
(738)
518
(1,256)
NM
Other:
Lending expenses, net of deferred originations costs
The accounting and reporting policies of Wintrust conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company's performance. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), taxable-equivalent net interest margin (including its individual components), the taxable-equivalent efficiency ratio, tangible common equity ratio, tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses, and pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses, adjusted for changes in fair value of MSRs and early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. Management believes that these measures and ratios provide users of the Company's financial information a more meaningful view of the performance of the Company's interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company's operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures and ratios differently.
Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis using tax rates effective as of the end of the period. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis is also used in the calculation of the Company's efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company's equity. The Company references the return on average tangible common equity as a measurement of profitability. Management considers pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses, and pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses, adjusted for changes in fair value of MSRs and early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, as useful measurements of the Company's core net income.
35
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
(Dollars and shares in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Interest Margin and Efficiency Ratio:
(A) Interest Income (GAAP)
$
371,968
$
328,252
$
327,979
$
322,457
$
319,579
$
700,220
$
625,048
Taxable-equivalent adjustment:
- Loans
568
427
417
411
415
995
799
- Liquidity Management Assets
472
465
486
492
494
937
994
- Other Earning Assets
1
2
2
-
-
3
-
(B) Interest Income (non-GAAP)
$
373,009
$
329,146
$
328,884
$
323,360
$
320,488
$
702,155
$
626,841
(C) Interest Expense (GAAP)
34,164
28,958
32,003
34,961
39,989
63,122
83,563
(D) Net Interest Income (GAAP) (A minus C)
$
337,804
$
299,294
$
295,976
$
287,496
$
279,590
$
637,098
$
541,485
(E) Net Interest Income (non-GAAP) (B minus C)
$
338,845
$
300,188
$
296,881
$
288,399
$
280,499
$
639,033
$
543,278
Net interest margin (GAAP)
2.92
%
2.60
%
2.54
%
2.58
%
2.62
%
2.76
%
2.58
%
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)
2.93
2.61
2.55
2.59
2.63
2.77
2.59
(F) Non-interest income
$
102,942
$
162,790
$
133,767
$
136,474
$
129,373
$
265,732
$
315,879
(G) (Losses) gains on investment securities, net
(7,797)
(2,782)
(1,067)
(2,431)
1,285
(10,579)
2,439
(H) Non-interest expense
288,668
284,298
283,399
282,144
280,112
572,966
567,001
Efficiency ratio (H/(D+F-G))
64.36
%
61.16
%
65.78
%
66.17
%
68.71
%
62.73
%
66.32
%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (H/(E+F-G))
64.21
61.04
65.64
66.03
68.56
62.60
66.18
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
4,727,623
$
4,492,256
$
4,498,688
$
4,410,317
$
4,339,011
Less: Non-convertible preferred stock (GAAP)
(412,500)
(412,500)
(412,500)
(412,500)
(412,500)
Less: Intangible assets (GAAP)
(679,827)
(682,101)
(683,456)
(675,910)
(678,333)
(I) Total tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
3,635,296
$
3,397,655
$
3,402,732
$
3,321,907
$
3,248,178
(J) Total assets (GAAP)
$
50,969,332
$
50,250,661
$
50,142,143
$
47,832,271
$
46,738,450
Less: Intangible assets (GAAP)
(679,827)
(682,101)
(683,456)
(675,910)
(678,333)
(K) Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
50,289,505
$
49,568,560
$
49,458,687
$
47,156,361
$
46,060,117
Common equity to assets ratio (GAAP) (L/J)
8.5
%
8.1
%
8.1
%
8.4
%
8.4
%
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (I/K)
7.2
6.9
6.9
7.0
7.1
36
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
(Dollars and shares in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Tangible Book Value per Common Share:
Total shareholders' equity
$
4,727,623
$
4,492,256
$
4,498,688
$
4,410,317
$
4,339,011
Less: Preferred stock
(412,500)
(412,500)
(412,500)
(412,500)
(412,500)
(L) Total common equity
$
4,315,123
$
4,079,756
$
4,086,188
$
3,997,817
$
3,926,511
(M) Actual common shares outstanding
60,722
57,253
57,054
56,956
57,067
Book value per common share (L/M)
$
71.06
$
71.26
$
71.62
$
70.19
$
68.81
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (I/M)
59.87
59.34
59.64
58.32
56.92
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Return on Average Tangible Common Equity:
(N) Net income applicable to common shares
$
87,522
$
120,400
$
91,766
$
102,146
$
98,118
$
207,922
$
244,275
Add: Intangible asset amortization
1,579
1,609
1,811
1,877
2,039
3,188
4,046
Less: Tax effect of intangible asset amortization
(445)
(430)
(505)
(509)
(553)
(870)
(1,068)
After-tax intangible asset amortization
$
1,134
$
1,179
$
1,306
$
1,368
$
1,486
$
2,318
$
2,978
(O) Tangible net income applicable to common shares (non-GAAP)
$
88,656
$
121,579
$
93,072
$
103,514
$
99,604
$
210,240
$
247,253
Total average shareholders' equity
$
4,526,110
$
4,500,460
$
4,433,953
$
4,343,915
$
4,256,778
$
4,513,356
$
4,211,088
Less: Average preferred stock
(412,500)
(412,500)
(412,500)
(412,500)
(412,500)
(412,500)
(412,500)
(P) Total average common shareholders' equity
$
4,113,610
$
4,087,960
$
4,021,453
$
3,931,415
$
3,844,278
$
4,100,856
$
3,798,588
Less: Average intangible assets
(681,091)
(682,603)
(677,470)
(677,201)
(679,535)
(681,843)
(680,166)
(Q) Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
3,432,519
$
3,405,357
$
3,343,983
$
3,254,214
$
3,164,743
$
3,419,013
$
3,118,422
Return on average common equity, annualized (N/P)
8.53
%
11.94
%
9.05
%
10.31
%
10.24
%
10.22
%
12.97
%
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (non-GAAP) (O/Q)
10.36
14.48
11.04
12.62
12.62
12.40
15.99
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income, Adjusted for Changes in Fair Value of MSRs and Early Buy-out Loans Guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies:
Income before taxes
$
131,661
$
173,680
$
137,045
$
149,742
$
144,150
$
305,341
$
351,009
Add: Provision for credit losses
20,417
4,106
9,299
(7,916)
(15,299)
24,523
(60,646)
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)
$
152,078
$
177,786
$
146,344
$
141,826
$
128,851
$
329,864
$
290,363
Less: Changes in fair value of MSRs and early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
(445)
(43,365)
(6,656)
888
5,540
(43,810)
(12,505)
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses, adjusted for changes in fair value of MSRs and early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies (non-GAAP)
$
151,633
$
134,421
$
139,688
$
142,714
$
134,391
$
286,054
$
277,858
37
WINTRUST SUBSIDIARIES AND LOCATIONS
Wintrust is a financial holding company whose common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: WTFC). Its 15 community bank subsidiaries are: Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Wintrust Bank, N.A., in Chicago, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Barrington Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Northbrook Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Schaumburg Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Village Bank & Trust, N.A., in Arlington Heights, Beverly Bank & Trust Company, N.A. in Chicago, Wheaton Bank & Trust Company, N.A., State Bank of The Lakes, N.A., in Antioch, Old Plank Trail Community Bank, N.A., in New Lenox, St. Charles Bank & Trust Company, N.A. and Town Bank, N.A., in Hartland, Wisconsin.
In addition to the locations noted above, the banks also operate facilities in Illinois in Addison, Algonquin, Aurora, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Buffalo Grove, Burbank, Cary, Clarendon Hills, Crete, Countryside, Darien, Deerfield, Des Plaines, Downers Grove, Elgin, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst, Evanston, Evergreen Park, Frankfort, Geneva, Glen Ellyn, Glencoe, Glenview, Gurnee, Grayslake, Hanover Park, Highland Park, Highwood, Hoffman Estates, Homer Glen, Itasca, Joliet, Lake Bluff, Lake Villa, Lansing, Lemont, Lindenhurst, Lynwood, Markham, Maywood, McHenry, Mokena, Mount Prospect, Mundelein, Naperville, Northfield, Norridge, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Palatine, Park Ridge, Prospect Heights, Riverside, Rockford, Rolling Meadows, Round Lake Beach, Shorewood, Skokie, South Holland, Spring Grove, Steger, Stone Park, Vernon Hills, Wauconda, Waukegan, Western Springs, Willowbrook, Wilmette, Winnetka and Wood Dale, and in Wisconsin in Burlington, Clinton, Delafield, Delavan, Elm Grove, Genoa City, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Madison, Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee, Pewaukee, Racine, Wales, Walworth, Whitefish Bay and Wind Lake, and in Dyer, Indiana and in Naples, Florida.
Additionally, the Company operates various non-bank business units:
•FIRST Insurance Funding and Wintrust Life Finance, each a division of Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, N.A., serve commercial and life insurance loan customers, respectively, throughout the United States.
•First Insurance Funding of Canada serves commercial insurance loan customers throughout Canada.
•Tricom, Inc. of Milwaukee provides high-yielding, short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services, such as data processing of payrolls, billing and cash management services, to temporary staffing service clients located throughout the United States.
•Wintrust Mortgage, a division of Barrington Bank & Trust Company, N.A., engages primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market through origination offices located throughout the United States. Loans are also originated nationwide through relationships with wholesale and correspondent offices.
•Wintrust Investments, LLC is a broker-dealer providing a full range of private client and brokerage services to clients and correspondent banks located primarily in the Midwest.
•Great Lakes Advisors LLC provides money management services and advisory services to individual accounts.
•The Chicago Trust Company, N.A., a trust subsidiary, allows Wintrust to service customers' trust and investment needs at each banking location.
•Wintrust Asset Finance offers direct leasing opportunities.
•CDEC provides Qualified Intermediary services (as defined by U.S. Treasury regulations) for taxpayers seeking to structure tax-deferred like-kind exchanges under Internal Revenue Code Section 1031.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified through the use of words such as "intend," "plan," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "contemplate," "possible," "will," "may," "should," "would" and "could." Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts, are premised on many factors and assumptions, and represent only management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Similarly, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, such as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the continued emergence of variant strains), and which may include, but are not limited to, those listed below and the Risk Factors discussed under Item 1A of the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in any of the Company's subsequent SEC filings. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and is including this statement for purposes of invoking these safe harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to the Company's future financial performance, the performance of its loan portfolio, the expected amount of future credit reserves and charge-offs, delinquency trends, growth plans, regulatory developments, securities that the Company may offer from time to time, and management's long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events, the Company's business and growth strategies, including future acquisitions of banks, specialty finance or wealth management businesses, internal growth and plans to form
38
additional de novo banks or branch offices. Actual results could differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including the following:
•the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the continued emergence of variant strains, and the direct and indirect impact of such pandemic, as well as responses to the pandemic by the government, businesses and consumers, on our operations and personnel, commercial activity and demand across our business and our customers' businesses;
•the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect the Company's liquidity and capital positions, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values and further increase our allowance for credit losses;
•the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial results, including possible lost revenue and increased expenses (including the cost of capital), as well as possible goodwill impairment charges;
•economic conditions and events that affect the economy, housing prices, the job market and other factors that may adversely affect the Company's liquidity and the performance of its loan portfolios, particularly in the markets in which it operates;
•negative effects suffered by us or our customers resulting from changes in U.S. trade policies;
•the extent of defaults and losses on the Company's loan portfolio, which may require further increases in its allowance for credit losses;
•estimates of fair value of certain of the Company's assets and liabilities, which could change in value significantly from period to period;
•the financial success and economic viability of the borrowers of our commercial loans;
•commercial real estate market conditions in the Chicago metropolitan area and southern Wisconsin;
•the extent of commercial and consumer delinquencies and declines in real estate values, which may require further increases in the Company's allowance for credit losses;
•inaccurate assumptions in our analytical and forecasting models used to manage our loan portfolio;
•changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, the capital markets and other market indices (including developments and volatility arising from or related to the COVID-19 pandemic) that may affect, among other things, the Company's liquidity and the value of its assets and liabilities;
•the interest rate environment, including a prolonged period of low interest rates or rising interest rates, either broadly or for some types of instruments, which may affect the Company's net interest income and net interest margin, and which could materially adversely affect the Company's profitability;
•competitive pressures in the financial services business which may affect the pricing of the Company's loan and deposit products as well as its services (including wealth management services), which may result in loss of market share and reduced income from deposits, loans, advisory fees and income from other products;
•failure to identify and complete favorable acquisitions in the future or unexpected difficulties or developments related to the integration of the Company's recent or future acquisitions;
•unexpected difficulties and losses related to FDIC-assisted acquisitions;
•harm to the Company's reputation;
•any negative perception of the Company's financial strength;
•ability of the Company to raise additional capital on acceptable terms when needed;
•disruption in capital markets, which may lower fair values for the Company's investment portfolio;
•ability of the Company to use technology to provide products and services that will satisfy customer demands and create efficiencies in operations and to manage risks associated therewith;
•failure or breaches of our security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties;
•security breaches, including denial of service attacks, hacking, social engineering attacks, malware intrusion or data corruption attempts and identity theft;
•adverse effects on our information technology systems resulting from failures, human error or cyberattacks (including ransomware);
•adverse effects of failures by our vendors to provide agreed upon services in the manner and at the cost agreed, particularly our information technology vendors;
•increased costs as a result of protecting our customers from the impact of stolen debit card information;
•accuracy and completeness of information the Company receives about customers and counterparties to make credit decisions;
•ability of the Company to attract and retain senior management experienced in the banking and financial services industries;
•environmental liability risk associated with lending activities;
•the impact of any claims or legal actions to which the Company is subject, including any effect on our reputation;
•losses incurred in connection with repurchases and indemnification payments related to mortgages and increases in reserves associated therewith;
39
•the loss of customers as a result of technological changes allowing consumers to complete their financial transactions without the use of a bank;
•the soundness of other financial institutions;
•the expenses and delayed returns inherent in opening new branches and de novo banks;
•liabilities, potential customer loss or reputational harm related to closings of existing branches;
•examinations and challenges by tax authorities, and any unanticipated impact of the Tax Act;
•changes in accounting standards, rules and interpretations, and the impact on the Company's financial statements;
•the ability of the Company to receive dividends from its subsidiaries;
•uncertainty about the discontinued use of LIBOR and transition to an alternative rate;
•a decrease in the Company's capital ratios, including as a result of declines in the value of its loan portfolios, or otherwise;
•legislative or regulatory changes, particularly changes in regulation of financial services companies and/or the products and services offered by financial services companies, including those changes that are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including without limitation the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act, and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder;
•a lowering of our credit rating;
•changes in U.S. monetary policy and changes to the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, including changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, persistent inflation or otherwise;
•regulatory restrictions upon our ability to market our products to consumers and limitations on our ability to profitably operate our mortgage business;
•increased costs of compliance, heightened regulatory capital requirements and other risks associated with changes in regulation and the regulatory environment;
•the impact of heightened capital requirements;
•increases in the Company's FDIC insurance premiums, or the collection of special assessments by the FDIC;
•delinquencies or fraud with respect to the Company's premium finance business;
•credit downgrades among commercial and life insurance providers that could negatively affect the value of collateral securing the Company's premium finance loans;
•the Company's ability to comply with covenants under its credit facility;
•fluctuations in the stock market, which may have an adverse impact on the Company's wealth management business and brokerage operation; and
•widespread outages of operational, communication, or other systems, whether internal or provided by third parties, natural or other disasters (including acts of terrorism, armed hostilities and pandemics), and the effects of climate change could have an adverse effect on the Company's financial condition and results of operations, lead to material disruption of the Company's operations or the ability or willingness of clients to access the Company's products and services.
Therefore, there can be no assurances that future actual results will correspond to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Any such statement speaks only as of the date the statement was made or as of such date that may be referenced within the statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events after the date of the press release. Persons are advised, however, to consult further disclosures management makes on related subjects in its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its press releases.
CONFERENCE CALL, WEBCAST AND REPLAY
The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time) regarding second quarter and year-to-date 2022 earnings results. Individuals interested in participating in the call by addressing questions to management should register for the call to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN at the link included within the Company's press release dated July 6, 2022 available at the Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Press Releases link on its website at https://www.wintrust.com. A separate simultaneous audio-only webcast link is included within the press release referenced above. Registration for and a replay of the audio-only webcast with an accompanying slide presentation will be available at https://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Presentations & Conference Calls. The text of the second quarter and year-to-date 2022 earnings press release will also be available on the home page of the Company's website at https://www.wintrust.com and at the Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Press Releases link on its website.
