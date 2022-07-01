Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wintrust Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTFC   US97650W1080

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WTFC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
81.32 USD   +1.46%
04:13pWINTRUST FINANCIAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:13pWINTRUST FINANCIAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/30Wedbush Cuts Price Target on Wintrust Financial to $100 From $115, Citing 'Looming Recession;' Outperform Rating Kept
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wintrust Financial : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Heitmann Scott K
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP [WTFC] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
9700 WEST HIGGINS ROAD, 8TH FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
ROSEMONT IL 60018
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Heitmann Scott K
9700 WEST HIGGINS ROAD, 8TH FLOOR

ROSEMONT, IL60018 		X

Signatures
/s/Kathleen M. Boege, Attorney-in-fact 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Shares earned for the second quarter of 2022 for services as a Director of the Company in accordance with the Director's Deferred Fee and Stock Plan approved by the Shareholders.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Wintrust Financial Corporation published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 871 M - -
Net income 2022 456 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 4 867 M 4 867 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 5 239
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wintrust Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 80,15 $
Average target price 110,67 $
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Joseph Wehmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy S. Crane President
David L. Stoehr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
H. Patrick Hackett Non-Executive Chairman
Lloyd M. Bowden Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION-11.75%4 867
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.19%330 741
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.03%250 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.91%243 508
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.41%170 132
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.05%160 659