Wintrust Financial : Working capital and cash flow

By Brian Klemstein, Group Senior Vice President, Wintrust Agent Finance

Your agency is more than a multiple. It is your business. When you need a lender, and not a lecture, we're here to listen and assist.

Managing cash flow ties directly to the success of your agency. Having ready working capital to invest in marketing, staff, or technology improvements fuels growth to improve your business - but balancing both remains a constant challenge to all business owners. Have you considered a line of credit for working capital or consolidating debt?

A line of credit can be a simple way to fund short term projects and expenses. The old adage that applying and having a line of credit before you need it is very true and always a good idea. Many of our borrowers have a line of credit with a current balance of $0 while others pay their balance to $0 when bonuses are paid. Having a ready-to-go revolving line of credit can help your agency in both good and challenging times.

Consolidating debt may be a solution to eliminate high rates or fee-based loans. Partnering with a lender that takes the time to understand your current situation and find a repayment structure helps achieve financial balance. A lender that also offers creative solutions and helps bolster cash flow really allows a business to effectively operate.

Wintrust Agent Finance would like to extend a big "Thank You" to our customers, prospects, and Allstate Sales Leaders for supporting our move from Allstate to Wintrust. The entire team joined Wintrust last November, becoming the Preferred National Lender for Allstate agents. We've hit the ground running funding new deals while continuing to support our current customers. Our growing team is available to discuss how the financing process works whether you refinance, buy an agency, or sell your agency.

Wintrust Agent Finance is a division of Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, N.A., a Wintrust Community Bank.