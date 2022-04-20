Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wintrust Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTFC   US97650W1080

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WTFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/20 10:45:27 am EDT
94.47 USD   +2.05%
10:15aBUSINESS LOAN OR EQUITY FINANCING : Which Will Work Best for Your Business?
PU
10:15aWINTRUST FINANCIAL : Working capital and cash flow
PU
04/19WINTRUST FINANCIAL : Equipment Finance President/CEO Dunbar to Retire, Wolinski Named Successor and Biggam to Join as SVP
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wintrust Financial : Working capital and cash flow

04/20/2022 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Brian Klemstein, Group Senior Vice President, Wintrust Agent Finance

Your agency is more than a multiple. It is your business. When you need a lender, and not a lecture, we're here to listen and assist.

Managing cash flow ties directly to the success of your agency. Having ready working capital to invest in marketing, staff, or technology improvements fuels growth to improve your business - but balancing both remains a constant challenge to all business owners. Have you considered a line of credit for working capital or consolidating debt?

A line of credit can be a simple way to fund short term projects and expenses. The old adage that applying and having a line of credit before you need it is very true and always a good idea. Many of our borrowers have a line of credit with a current balance of $0 while others pay their balance to $0 when bonuses are paid. Having a ready-to-go revolving line of credit can help your agency in both good and challenging times.

Consolidating debt may be a solution to eliminate high rates or fee-based loans. Partnering with a lender that takes the time to understand your current situation and find a repayment structure helps achieve financial balance. A lender that also offers creative solutions and helps bolster cash flow really allows a business to effectively operate.

Wintrust Agent Finance would like to extend a big "Thank You" to our customers, prospects, and Allstate Sales Leaders for supporting our move from Allstate to Wintrust. The entire team joined Wintrust last November, becoming the Preferred National Lender for Allstate agents. We've hit the ground running funding new deals while continuing to support our current customers. Our growing team is available to discuss how the financing process works whether you refinance, buy an agency, or sell your agency.

Wintrust Agent Finance is a division of Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, N.A., a Wintrust Community Bank.

Disclaimer

Wintrust Financial Corporation published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 14:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
10:15aBUSINESS LOAN OR EQUITY FINANCING : Which Will Work Best for Your Business?
PU
10:15aWINTRUST FINANCIAL : Working capital and cash flow
PU
04/19WINTRUST FINANCIAL : Equipment Finance President/CEO Dunbar to Retire, Wolinski Named Succ..
PU
04/19WINTRUST FINANCIAL : Reports First Quarter 2022 Net Income of $127.4 million - Form 8-K
PU
04/19Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
04/19WINTRUST FINANCIAL : 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Call – Presentation Materials
PU
04/19Wintrust Financial's Q1 Net Income Declines as Revenue Rises
MT
04/19WINTRUST : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/19Earnings Flash (WTFC) WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $462.1M, vs. St..
MT
04/19Earnings Flash (WTFC) WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION Reports Q1 EPS $2.07
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 828 M - -
Net income 2022 399 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 5 300 M 5 300 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 5 239
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wintrust Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 92,57 $
Average target price 114,08 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Joseph Wehmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy S. Crane President
David L. Stoehr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
H. Patrick Hackett Non-Executive Chairman
Lloyd M. Bowden Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION-1.66%5 300
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.88%385 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.06%319 017
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%251 693
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.48%185 462
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.31%181 271