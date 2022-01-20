Log in
Wintrust Financial : named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces in 2021 by the Chicago Tribune

01/20/2022
ROSEMONT, Ill, January 2022 -- The Chicago Tribune has named Wintrust a Top Workplace in Chicago for the eighth year in a row. Results are based entirely on an anonymous employee feedback survey conducted by a third party. The survey measures 15 drivers of engaged work cultures, including connection, alignment, and execution. This year, the financial services company ranked 21st on the list of larger organizations, which are defined as having over 1,000 employees.

We value employee feedback and consider it to be critical to our success. "A company is only as good as its employees," says Norah Larke, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Wintrust. "We're lucky to employ entrepreneurial, customer-focused, and team-oriented people who approach each day intent on making an impact and providing a truly distinctive community banking experience."

Wintrust provides a total rewards package that includes competitive pay and bonus opportunities, generous benefits, extensive development and training, and a supportive, empowering culture.

"As a company, we want to make sure every person who works for us feels comfortable and supported," says Ed Wehmer, CEO and Founder of Wintrust. "We've always put a real emphasis on maintaining an inclusive culture and that means prioritizing open communication and opportunities that let our employees grow, both professionally and personally."

About Wintrust 
Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of approximately $48 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol WTFC. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 170 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

Disclaimer

Wintrust Financial Corporation published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 15:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 695 M - -
Net income 2021 437 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 5 657 M 5 657 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,34x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 5 230
Free-Float 95,6%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 99,23 $
Average target price 107,25 $
Spread / Average Target 8,08%
Managers and Directors
Edward Joseph Wehmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy S. Crane President
David L. Stoehr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
H. Patrick Hackett Non-Executive Chairman
Lloyd M. Bowden Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION9.26%5 657
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.47%438 465
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.38%375 134
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%251 733
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.82%215 934
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.03%199 677