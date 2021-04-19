Wintrust Financial : 1st Quarter 2021 Earnings Call – Presentation Materials

First Quarter 2021 Highlights as compared to Fourth Quarter 2020
Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by $515 million.
Total investment securities increased by $1.0 billion as the Company deployed a portion of its excess liquidity.
Total deposits increased by $780 million.
Net interest income increased by $2.5 million primarily due to earning asset growth and increased PPP loan fee accretion, despite two less days in the first quarter of 2021.
The Company recognized $19.2 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $16.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $64.6 million of net PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income.
Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $45.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $1.2 million of expense in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Recorded net charge-offs of $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to net charge- offs of $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans totaled 17 basis points in the first quarter of 2021 on an annualized basis compared to 13 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Mortgage banking revenue increased by $26.7 million to $113.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $86.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $55.42 as compared to $53.23 as of December 31, 2020.
Other items of note from the First Quarter 2021
The following items had a $5.8 million unfavorable pre-tax income impact on the first quarter of 2021:
Recognized $3.8 million of expense related to impairment of certain capitalized software costs based on an evaluation of remaining useful life.
Recorded an impairment charge of $1.4 million in occupancy expense as part of an ongoing effort to optimize our branch footprint.
Recorded severance expense of $626,000.
Diluted EPS: Net Income Per Common Share - Diluted 2Bps: Basis Points 3ROA: Return on Average Assets 2 4ROE: Return on Average Common Equity 5See Non-GAAP reconciliation on pg. 19
Earnings Summary
Condensed Income Statement
Current Q
Current Q Difference vs.
Net Income & ROA ($ in Millions)
Thousands ($)
Net Interest Income
Non-Interest Income
Net Revenue
Non-Interest Expense
Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Provision For Credit Losses
Income Before Taxes
Income Tax Expense
Net Income
Preferred Stock Dividends
Net Income Available to Common Shares
Diluted EPS
ROA
ROE
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q1 2020
$261,895
$2,498
$452
$186,506
$28,145
$73,264
$448,401
$30,643
$73,716
$286,889
$5,022
$52,248
$161,512
$25,621
$21,468
$(45,347)
$(46,527)
$(98,308)
$206,859
$72,148
$119,776
$53,711
$20,204
$29,440
$153,148
$51,944
$90,336
$6,991
$-
$4,941
$146,157
$51,944
$85,395
$2.54
$0.91
$1.50
1.38%
46 bps
69 bps
15.80%
550 bps
898 bps
Diluted EPS
Pre-Tax Income, excluding Provision for Credit Losses - 5 Quarter Trend (Non-GAAP1)($ in Millions)
1 See Non-GAAP reconciliation on pg. 20
3
Net Interest Margin
Net Interest Margin (Quarterly Trends)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable-Equivalent(Non-GAAP1)
Key Observations
• Q1 2021 net interest income totaled $261.9 million.
◦ An increase of $2.5 million as compared to Q4 2020 and an increase of $452,000 as compared to Q1 2020.
• Net interest margin (Non-GAAP1) was unchanged from the prior
quarter:
1
◦ Yield on earning assets down 6 bps.
◦ Interest bearing liability rate down 7 bps.
◦ Net free funds down 1 bp.
1 See Non-GAAP reconciliation on pg. 19
4
Non-Interest Income
Non-Interest Income ($ in Millions)
1
Wealth Management Revenue ($ in Millions)
Operating Lease Income, Net ($ in Millions)
Key Observations
Non-interestincome totaled $186.5 million:
An increase of $28.1 million as compared to Q4 2020 and an increase of $73.3 million as compared to Q1 2020.
Mortgage banking revenue increased by $26.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
Recorded an increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions of $18.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to a decrease of $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Wealth management income increased $2.5 million as compared to Q4 2020.
Other NII - includes Interest Rate Swap Fees, BOLI, Administrative Services, FX Remeasurement Gains/(Losses), Early Pay-Offs of Capital Leases, Gains/(losses) on investment
securities, net, Fees from covered call options, Trading gains/(losses), net
5
and Miscellaneous.
