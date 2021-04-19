Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wintrust Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTFC

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WTFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wintrust Financial : 1st Quarter 2021 Earnings Call – Presentation Materials

04/19/2021 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wintrust Financial Corporation

Earnings Release

Presentation

Q1 2021

Q1 2021 Highlights

Performance Highlights

vs. Q4 2020

(Q1 2021)

$153.1 million

$+51.9 million

Net Income

Net Income

$2.54

$+0.91

Diluted EPS1

Diluted EPS1

1.38%

+46 bps2

ROA3

ROA3

15.80%

+550 bps2

ROE4

ROE4

0.90%

-22 bps2

Net Overhead Ratio

Net Overhead Ratio

64.15%

-352 bps2

Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)

Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)

64.02%

-351 bps2

Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP5)

Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP5)

As of 3/31/2021

vs. 12/31/2020

$45.7 billion

$+0.6 billion

Total Assets

Total Assets

$33.2 billion

$+1.1 billion

Total Loans

Total Loans

$37.9 billion

$+0.8 billion

Total Deposits

Total Deposits

First Quarter 2021 Highlights as compared to Fourth Quarter 2020

  • Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by $515 million.
  • Total investment securities increased by $1.0 billion as the Company deployed a portion of its excess liquidity.
  • Total deposits increased by $780 million.
  • Net interest income increased by $2.5 million primarily due to earning asset growth and increased PPP loan fee accretion, despite two less days in the first quarter of 2021.
    • The Company recognized $19.2 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $16.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $64.6 million of net PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income.
  • Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $45.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $1.2 million of expense in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Recorded net charge-offs of $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to net charge- offs of $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans totaled 17 basis points in the first quarter of 2021 on an annualized basis compared to 13 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Mortgage banking revenue increased by $26.7 million to $113.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $86.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $55.42 as compared to $53.23 as of December 31, 2020.

Other items of note from the First Quarter 2021

  • The following items had a $5.8 million unfavorable pre-tax income impact on the first quarter of 2021:
    • Recognized $3.8 million of expense related to impairment of certain capitalized software costs based on an evaluation of remaining useful life.
    • Recorded an impairment charge of $1.4 million in occupancy expense as part of an ongoing effort to optimize our branch footprint.
    • Recorded severance expense of $626,000.
  • Diluted EPS: Net Income Per Common Share - Diluted 2 Bps: Basis Points 3 ROA: Return on Average Assets 2
    4 ROE: Return on Average Common Equity 5See Non-GAAP reconciliation on pg. 19

Earnings Summary

Condensed Income Statement

Current Q

Current Q Difference vs.

Net Income & ROA ($ in Millions)

Thousands ($)

Net Interest Income

Non-Interest Income

Net Revenue

Non-Interest Expense

Pre-Provision Net Revenue

Provision For Credit Losses

Income Before Taxes

Income Tax Expense

Net Income

Preferred Stock Dividends

Net Income Available to Common Shares

Diluted EPS

ROA

ROE

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q1 2020

$261,895

$2,498

$452

$186,506

$28,145

$73,264

$448,401

$30,643

$73,716

$286,889

$5,022

$52,248

$161,512

$25,621

$21,468

$(45,347)

$(46,527)

$(98,308)

$206,859

$72,148

$119,776

$53,711

$20,204

$29,440

$153,148

$51,944

$90,336

$6,991

$-

$4,941

$146,157

$51,944

$85,395

$2.54

$0.91

$1.50

1.38%

46 bps

69 bps

15.80%

550 bps

898 bps

Diluted EPS

Pre-Tax Income, excluding Provision for Credit Losses - 5 Quarter Trend (Non-GAAP1) ($ in Millions)

1 See Non-GAAP reconciliation on pg. 20

3

Net Interest Margin

Net Interest Margin (Quarterly Trends)

Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable-Equivalent(Non-GAAP1)

Key Observations

• Q1 2021 net interest income totaled $261.9 million.

◦ An increase of $2.5 million as compared to Q4 2020 and an increase of $452,000 as compared to Q1 2020.

• Net interest margin (Non-GAAP1) was unchanged from the prior

quarter:

1

◦ Yield on earning assets down 6 bps.

◦ Interest bearing liability rate down 7 bps.

◦ Net free funds down 1 bp.

1 See Non-GAAP reconciliation on pg. 19

4

Non-Interest Income

Non-Interest Income ($ in Millions)

1

Wealth Management Revenue ($ in Millions)

Operating Lease Income, Net ($ in Millions)

Key Observations

  • Non-interestincome totaled $186.5 million:
    • An increase of $28.1 million as compared to Q4 2020 and an increase of $73.3 million as compared to Q1 2020.
  • Mortgage banking revenue increased by $26.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
    • Recorded an increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions of $18.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to a decrease of $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Wealth management income increased $2.5 million as compared to Q4 2020.
  • Other NII - includes Interest Rate Swap Fees, BOLI, Administrative Services, FX Remeasurement Gains/(Losses), Early Pay-Offs of Capital Leases, Gains/(losses) on investment

securities, net, Fees from covered call options, Trading gains/(losses), net

5

and Miscellaneous.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wintrust Financial Corporation published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 21:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:18pWINTRUST FINANCIAL  : 1st Quarter 2021 Earnings Call – Presentation Materi..
PU
04:59pWINTRUST FINANCIAL  : Q1 EPS Surges, Exceeding Wall Street Estimates; Revenue Gr..
MT
04:48pWINTRUST FINANCIAL  : Earnings Flash (WTFC) WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION Posts..
MT
04:47pWINTRUST FINANCIAL  : Earnings Flash (WTFC) WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION Repor..
MT
04:41pWintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Net Income o..
GL
04/12WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in F..
AQ
04/12RBC Raises Price Targets on Small, Mid-Cap US Commercial Banks Including Zion..
MT
04/12WINTRUST FINANCIAL  : RBC Boosts Price Target on Wintrust Financial to $84 From ..
MT
04/11WINTRUST FINANCIAL  : Is your relationship moving to the next level? Maybe your ..
PU
04/09WINTRUST FINANCIAL  : Jefferies Adjusts Wintrust Financial's Price Target to $85..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 620 M - -
Net income 2021 307 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 4 459 M 4 459 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 230
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wintrust Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 83,50 $
Last Close Price 78,20 $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Joseph Wehmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy S. Crane President
David L. Stoehr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
H. Patrick Hackett Non-Executive Chairman
Lloyd M. Bowden Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION28.01%4 459
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.64%464 822
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.17%336 288
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.75%188 417
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY45.26%181 547
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.79%157 358
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ