Sept 28 (Reuters) - IT services firm Cognizant Technology Solutions on Thursday named former Wipro chief financial officer Jatin Dalal as its CFO.

Dalal will take over the role from Jan Siegmund in December, with Siegmund due to retire in early 2024, Cognizant said in a statement.

Dalal has spent over two decades at the Indian IT services major, where he joined as a manager at its treasury operations and most recently held the position of president and CFO.

Dalal had resigned from Wipro last week. (Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)