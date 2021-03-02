Log in
Digital Transformation: Best Practices to Thwart Fraud & Preserve the UX

03/02/2021 | 02:35am EST
Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM GMT | 9:00 AM EST | 7:30 PM IST

The challenge banks and financial institutions face is being able to deliver compelling engagements while preventing vulnerabilities to fraud and financial loss. These organizations must rethink their security strategies to ensure they reduce risks for current customers and that their Know Your Customer (KYC) authentication efforts strengthen the onboarding process for new customers.

Join our co-hosted webinar with Jumio where we'll share the latest insights for preventing fraud and ensuring compelling user experiences. The discussion will cover the following topics:

  • The five best practices for thwarting fraud
  • The five best practices for delivering seamless user experiences
  • Real-world insights from our Cynergy Bank case study

Industry veterans from Wipro and Jumio will also discuss how the Wipro-Jumio partnership is resulting in frictionless user journeys based on heightened online authentication solutions.

Our Speakers

  • Richard Thornton - Senior Partner, Risk & Compliance - Europe, Wipro Limited
  • Dean Nicolls - VP of Marketing, Jumio

Disclaimer

Wipro Limited published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 07:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
EPS Revisions
