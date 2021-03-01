How HyperScalers Front End Applications And Configure Tools: With The Superpowers of ServiceTheatre

It'sbeen weeks since we have been trying to assimilate an understanding about ServiceTheater. We've been talking about so many concepts and functions that it seems a recap will be a good way to start the final blog of this three part series. Recap rolls in 3…2...1.

Hyperscalers have taught us that rolling out innovative services for enriching customer experiences is a key differentiator and demanding customers want a cloud like experience, irrespective of scale. CIOs need a foundation that meets customer demands by building three key capabilities on their IT estate: agility, adaptability, and controlled spend, and mitigates the challenges around tool sprawl, limitations of cross skilling, and siloed automation. ServiceTheater facilitates CIOs and IT leaders to meet the above objectives. However the questions around complementing existing investments such as front-ending applications, and configuration tools still remain unanswered.

The answer lies in functional features 4 and 5.

4. Functional feature#4: Service creation and accessibility

ServiceTheater is a standalone programmable automation and orchestration platform, But it also bundles an out of box functionality that enables it to expose workflows as managed APIs for consumption by front ending applications such as Wipro Holmes, digital platforms, customer portals, etc. Interestingly, ServiceTheater also integrates with configuration software such as Ansible, Chef, etc. and use them productively. These integrations allow ServiceTheater to add strength and capabilities, and complement other investments made by customers. For a moment let us assume that Wipro Holmes is automating L1 tasks in an organization and we want to enhance Wipro Holmes and make it Holmes++, which is capable of delivering L2 and L3 level tasks. In such a scenario, we can deploy ServiceTheater, build workflows and expose them as managed APIs on the Holmes UI. As a result, customers and end users experience the same look and feel, but can now take advantage of the new enhancements and empower themselves with the ability to perform L2 and L3 level tasks.

5. Functional feature#5: Foundation for autonomous operations

AIOPS tools such as Servicenow Loom tightlyintegrate with ServiceTheater to manage events by triggering ServiceTheater to perform a task. As a result, incidents get proactively resolved, causing minimal disturbance to the end user. Autonomous operations are the future and the foundation of a marvelous customer experience. They reduce tickets, increase team efficiencies, facilitate focus on strategic tasks, and deliver enriched experiences for adopting ecosystems.

All in all, ServiceTheater facilitates CIOs and IT leaders to meet the expectations of today's customers and lay the foundation for futuristic autonomous operations. It paves the way for NextGen offerings such as SAP HANA as a service, digital database platform services, cyber recovery, boundary less data management etc.

Summarizing its key takeaways:

Agility: Cloud like experience and services from on-premise infrastructure. Adaptability: Create an ecosystem where both legacy and modern technologies complement each other in delivering enriched experiences for internal and external customers. Controlled spend: Builds the foundation for autonomous operations that channel savings from the RUN phase,to fuel modernization in the CHANGE phase. . (NOTE: ) Simple to use: Ease of creation, curation, orchestration, combination, and consumption of automation artefacts and workflows with a basic knowledge of programming and automation for delivering simple and complex automation scenarios. Complement: Integrates seamlessly with existing automation ecosystems via services delivered as managed APIs. Supports direct integration with operationalizing software such as Ansible, Chef, etc. Investment protection: Facilitates automation artefacts and workflows to reuse existing efforts spent in developing shell scripts, Python modules, etc. Foundation for NextGen Operations: Promotes and supports cross tower automation, thereby improving service provider SLA's and operational efficiencies.

You, my reader, may be surprised that you have been unaware about ServiceTheater's existence. But,as the saying goes, truth is stranger than fiction. For all of you who abide by the seeing is believing philosophy, and are yet to believe in the super powers of ServiceTheatre, we have a live environment where we walk the talk. To see the magic unfold, drop an email to mayur.shah@wipro.com.