Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Wipro Limited    507685   INE075A01022

WIPRO LIMITED

(507685)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

How HyperScalers Front End Applications And Configure Tools: With The Superpowers of ServiceTheatre

03/01/2021 | 11:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It'sbeen weeks since we have been trying to assimilate an understanding about ServiceTheater. We've been talking about so many concepts and functions that it seems a recap will be a good way to start the final blog of this three part series. Recap rolls in 3…2...1.

Hyperscalers have taught us that rolling out innovative services for enriching customer experiences is a key differentiator and demanding customers want a cloud like experience, irrespective of scale. CIOs need a foundation that meets customer demands by building three key capabilities on their IT estate: agility, adaptability, and controlled spend, and mitigates the challenges around tool sprawl, limitations of cross skilling, and siloed automation. ServiceTheater facilitates CIOs and IT leaders to meet the above objectives. However the questions around complementing existing investments such as front-ending applications, and configuration tools still remain unanswered.

The answer lies in functional features 4 and 5.

4. Functional feature#4: Service creation and accessibility

ServiceTheater is a standalone programmable automation and orchestration platform, But it also bundles an out of box functionality that enables it to expose workflows as managed APIs for consumption by front ending applications such as Wipro Holmes, digital platforms, customer portals, etc. Interestingly, ServiceTheater also integrates with configuration software such as Ansible, Chef, etc. and use them productively. These integrations allow ServiceTheater to add strength and capabilities, and complement other investments made by customers. For a moment let us assume that Wipro Holmes is automating L1 tasks in an organization and we want to enhance Wipro Holmes and make it Holmes++, which is capable of delivering L2 and L3 level tasks. In such a scenario, we can deploy ServiceTheater, build workflows and expose them as managed APIs on the Holmes UI. As a result, customers and end users experience the same look and feel, but can now take advantage of the new enhancements and empower themselves with the ability to perform L2 and L3 level tasks.

5. Functional feature#5: Foundation for autonomous operations

AIOPS tools such as Servicenow Loom tightlyintegrate with ServiceTheater to manage events by triggering ServiceTheater to perform a task. As a result, incidents get proactively resolved, causing minimal disturbance to the end user. Autonomous operations are the future and the foundation of a marvelous customer experience. They reduce tickets, increase team efficiencies, facilitate focus on strategic tasks, and deliver enriched experiences for adopting ecosystems.

All in all, ServiceTheater facilitates CIOs and IT leaders to meet the expectations of today's customers and lay the foundation for futuristic autonomous operations. It paves the way for NextGen offerings such as SAP HANA as a service, digital database platform services, cyber recovery, boundary less data management etc.

Summarizing its key takeaways:

  1. Agility: Cloud like experience and services from on-premise infrastructure.
  2. Adaptability: Create an ecosystem where both legacy and modern technologies complement each other in delivering enriched experiences for internal and external customers.
  3. Controlled spend: Builds the foundation for autonomous operations that channel savings from the RUN phase,to fuel modernization in the CHANGE phase. . (NOTE: )
  4. Simple to use: Ease of creation, curation, orchestration, combination, and consumption of automation artefacts and workflows with a basic knowledge of programming and automation for delivering simple and complex automation scenarios.
  5. Complement: Integrates seamlessly with existing automation ecosystems via services delivered as managed APIs. Supports direct integration with operationalizing software such as Ansible, Chef, etc.
  6. Investment protection: Facilitates automation artefacts and workflows to reuse existing efforts spent in developing shell scripts, Python modules, etc.
  7. Foundation for NextGen Operations: Promotes and supports cross tower automation, thereby improving service provider SLA's and operational efficiencies.

You, my reader, may be surprised that you have been unaware about ServiceTheater's existence. But,as the saying goes, truth is stranger than fiction. For all of you who abide by the seeing is believing philosophy, and are yet to believe in the super powers of ServiceTheatre, we have a live environment where we walk the talk. To see the magic unfold, drop an email to mayur.shah@wipro.com.

Disclaimer

Wipro Limited published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 16:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WIPRO LIMITED
11:34aHOW HYPERSCALERS FRONT END APPLICATI : With The Superpowers of ServiceTheatre
PU
11:34aWIPRO  : Imitating HyperScalers For On-premise And Hybrid Cloud Environments
PU
07:38aWIPRO  : appoints Philippe Dintrans as Senior Vice President and Head, Domain & ..
PU
02:18aWIPRO  : What Have Hyperscalers Taught Us?
PU
02/25WIPRO  : Launches Business Unit to Co-Develop Solutions With Cisco
MT
02/25WIPRO  : recognized as one of World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth conse..
PU
02/24WIPRO  : marks 25 years of partnership with Cisco; launches Cisco Business Unit
PU
02/24MARKET CHATTER : Wipro Wins $500 Million Contract from Estee Lauder
MT
02/24WIPRO  : Appoints New Heads in Europe
MT
02/24WIPRO  : 4 Key Success Factors for New Age B2B Customer Portals
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 620 B 8 414 M 8 414 M
Net income 2021 107 B 1 449 M 1 449 M
Net cash 2021 262 B 3 564 M 3 564 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 2 262 B 30 528 M 30 712 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,23x
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 190 308
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart WIPRO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wipro Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIPRO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 434,56 INR
Last Close Price 414,35 INR
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry Delaporte Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Saurabh Govil Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
B. M. Bhanumurthy Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Rishad Azim Premji Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIPRO LIMITED7.28%30 222
ACCENTURE PLC-3.95%159 130
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.10%144 507
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.52%106 275
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.24%74 470
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.20%71 787
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ