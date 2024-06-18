BENGALURU, June 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record highs on Tuesday, led by gains in auto and technology stocks, with strong domestic inflows and positive global markets boosting sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.3% at 23,522 as of 10:24 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.3% to 77,192. Both blue-chip indexes hit all-time highs.

The Nifty has surged nearly 11% from the lows it hit on June 4 when the results of the national election were announced.

"The undercurrent of the market continues to be bullish. Sustained huge domestic flows is the principal driver of this rally," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

The U.S. markets, which is also setting new records, is another positive factor, he added.

Asian equities were higher, following a positive close overnight on Wall Street.

Domestic investors have piled into equities, helping the markets' recovery from the election-related fall.

They have bought shares worth 178.29 billion rupees (about $2.1 billion) so far in June so far, while domestic mutual funds have purchased 108.13 billion rupees of stocks.

On the day, nine out of 13 sectoral indexes were higher.

Auto stocks gained 0.9%, led by Mahindra & Mahindra's 2.5% jump after the automaker outlined its growth strategy for fiscal years 2025-30.

IT company Wipro rose 3% after it said it extended its contract with Hanesbrands and announced a new one with GBST. IT stocks, overall, gained 0.5%.

Mahindra and Wipro were top gainers on the Nifty 50.

Public sector enterprises companies rose 1%, extending their post-election results rally, while state-owned lenders rose 0.7%.

Som Distilleries tumbled 11% after Indian police launched an investigation into the company following the government's child rights agency finding that children were employed at one of its distilleries.

Small- and mid-caps rose 0.75% and 0.4%, respectively. ($1 = 83.4970 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Savio D'Souza)