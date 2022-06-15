Immuta and Wipro Expand Partnership to Advance Snowflake Solutions

Wipro’s New Immuta Center of Excellence enables its customers to enhance data security while migrating data to Snowflake

Immuta, the leader in data access and data security, today announced an expanded partnership with leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, Wipro Limited. The expanded partnership advances Wipro’s solutioning capabilities for Snowflake to also deliver Immuta’s data access and security offerings to joint customers. Through this partnership, Wipro customers get access to its expertise on Immuta through Wipro’s “Secure Data Analytics” solution, receiving heightened data security when moving their data to the cloud.

The inclusion of Immuta in Wipro’s current Center of Excellence (CoE) program for Snowflake gives customers access to Immuta-trained and partner-certified architects and engineers. This enables Wipro to deliver successful data modernization projects to their customers by leveraging the automated access and privacy controls of the Immuta Data Access Platform.

By enforcing data policies across cloud data sources, Immuta accelerates secure data access at scale. Immuta discovers, secures, and monitors organizations’ data to ensure that users have access to the right data at the right time – as long as they have the rights.

“Immuta has established itself as one of the leading secure data access solutions for global businesses by enabling them to secure data access at scale, on any cloud service,” said Sriram Narasimhan, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Data & Analytics Practice, Wipro Limited. “Immuta goes beyond role-based access control to deliver fine-grained access control with an attribute-based control plane, managing access for all users, services, and tools into data stores. Combined with Wipro’s powerful technology and 4M framework – Model, Method, Machinery, and Mindset – this partnership further strengthens Snowflake’s offering by ensuring seamless implementation and data security while migrating to the cloud.”

“We’re thrilled to continue building upon our partnership with Wipro with this first-of-its-kind extension of their CoE program for Snowflake,” said Michael Dooley, Senior Vice President of Alliances at Immuta. “In support of their data analytics vision, this enhanced partnership will give joint Snowflake customers peace of mind and the tools and resources they need to ensure secure data access as they migrate data to the cloud.”

Note: To learn more, Shekaran Sury, Head of Data Analytics & AI Consulting at Wipro, and Steve Touw, CTO, Immuta, will be co-presenting in the Wipro session at the Snowflake Summit on Wed, June 15, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific.

About Wipro Ltd.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics, and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability, and good corporate citizenship, we have over 240,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About Immuta

Immuta is the market leader in Data Access, providing data teams one universal platform to control access to analytical data sets in the cloud. Only Immuta can automate access to data by discovering, protecting, and monitoring data on any cloud service. Data-driven organizations around the world trust Immuta to speed time to data, safely share more data with more users, and mitigate the risk of data leaks and breaches. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta careers, click here.

