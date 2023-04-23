Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Wipro Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    507685   INE075A01022

WIPRO LIMITED

(507685)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-20
368.00 INR   +1.42%
11:50aIndia's Wipro to consider share buyback at board meeting this week
RE
04/20Tech Stocks Lead Asian Equities Modestly Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
04/20Wipro Limited to Announce Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2023, on April 27, 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Wipro to consider share buyback at board meeting this week

04/23/2023 | 11:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Wipro Ltd logo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian IT services provider Wipro Ltd said on Sunday it will consider a share buyback proposal at its board meeting on April 27.

Indian IT services companies are facing challenges, with shares under pressure as clients cut budgets and scale back projects amid fears of a recession in major economies and recent turmoil in global banking.

Wipro, which will report its fourth-quarter results on Thursday, last bought back shares in October 2020. That share buyback totalled 95 billion Indian rupees ($1.16 billion) worth of shares.

Wipro's larger peers Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys have reported weaker earnings and forecast an uncertain environment in the financial year ending March 2024.

Shares of Wipro are down 6.3% so far this year after falling more than 45% in 2022.

($1 = 82.0300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INFOSYS LIMITED 0.32% 1227.35 Delayed Quote.-18.62%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. 1.81% 3160.85 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
WIPRO LIMITED 1.42% 368 End-of-day quote.-6.31%
All news about WIPRO LIMITED
11:50aIndia's Wipro to consider share buyback at board meeting this week
RE
04/20Tech Stocks Lead Asian Equities Modestly Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
04/20Wipro Limited to Announce Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2023,..
BU
04/19IT, Auto Stocks Lead Asian Equities Wednesday Trading
MT
04/18Asian Equities Move Marginally Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
04/17Tech Stocks Lead Asian Equities Higher in Monday Trading
MT
04/13Biotech, Telecom Stocks Lead Asian Equities Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
04/10Tech, Bank Stocks Lead Asian Equities Sharply Lower in Monday Trading
MT
04/10FPIs turn buyers of Indian stocks in March, but remain sellers for FY
RE
04/04Asian Equities Led Lower by Telecoms, Tech Stocks
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WIPRO LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 908 B 11 070 M 11 070 M
Net income 2023 115 B 1 402 M 1 402 M
Net cash 2023 230 B 2 801 M 2 801 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 2,11%
Capitalization 2 016 B 24 565 M 24 565 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
EV / Sales 2024 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 240 000
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart WIPRO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wipro Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIPRO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 368,00 INR
Average target price 403,03 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Delaporte CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal President & Chief Financial Officer
Rishad Azim Premji Executive Chairman
Subha Tatavarti Chief Technology Officer
Harmeet Chauhan Global Head-Engineering, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIPRO LIMITED-6.31%24 565
ACCENTURE PLC3.56%174 511
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.94%140 948
SIEMENS AG12.34%126 717
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.31%114 050
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.73%89 173
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer