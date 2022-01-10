Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Wipro Limited
  News
  Summary
    507685   INE075A01022

WIPRO LIMITED

(507685)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/10
693.65 INR   -2.47%
01/10Indian shares little changed as investors await Q3 results
RE
01/10Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
01/10Indian Indices Extend Gains on Monday; UPL Jumps 4%
MT
Indian shares little changed as investors await Q3 results

01/10/2022 | 11:36pm EST
A man speaks on his mobile phone past a newly launched Nifty Indices logo inside the National Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares were unchanged early on Tuesday, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the start of quarterly earnings, even as the rise in new domestic COVID-19 cases persisted.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were both up 0.1% each at 18,022.05 and 60,458.59, respectively, at 0350 GMT. Both the indexes had added more than a percent on Monday.

All eyes are on the third-quarter earnings season, which will kick-start with top IT heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services , Wipro and Infosys reporting their results on Jan. 12.

Meanwhile, India recorded 168,063 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than Monday's additions of 179,723 cases.

Nifty's PSU Bank index, which had rallied for seven sessions, edged up 0.08%. The Nifty Auto Index, which added nearly 2% in the previous session, was up 0.01%.

Shares of Vodafone Idea slumped 15% after the telecom operator approved conversion of spectrum interest and government dues into equity.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 789 B 10 675 M 10 675 M
Net income 2022 124 B 1 671 M 1 671 M
Net cash 2022 200 B 2 709 M 2 709 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,9x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 3 790 B 51 163 M 51 263 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,55x
EV / Sales 2023 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 221 365
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Thierry Delaporte CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal President & Chief Financial Officer
Rishad Azim Premji Executive Chairman
Subha Tatavarti Chief Technology Officer
Harmeet Chauhan Global Head-Engineering, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIPRO LIMITED-3.01%52 315
ACCENTURE PLC-10.57%234 314
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.08%191 903
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.88%120 916
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.89%103 725
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.14%100 643