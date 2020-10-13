Log in
WIPRO LIMITED

WIPRO LIMITED

(507685)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/12
377.55 INR   +0.92%
12:10aSensex, Nifty slip as September inflation rises
RE
10/09Sensex, Nifty end higher as RBI rolls out liquidity measures
RE
10/08Sensex, Nifty rise for sixth session as buyback plans boost TCS, Wipro
RE
Summary 
Summary

Sensex, Nifty slip as September inflation rises

10/13/2020 | 12:10am EDT
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday after data showed retail inflation touched its highest level in eight months, further dimming chances of interest rate cuts by the central bank to boost economic recovery.

India's retail inflation picked up in September to 7.34%, as food prices surged ahead of the festival season. That was higher than the forecast of 6.88% in a Reuters's poll of economists and the previous month's 6.69%

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.21% to 11,906.35 as of 0345 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.17% at 40,523.33. As of Monday's close, both indexes had gained for eight straight sessions.

Shares of the country's third largest IT services provider Wipro Ltd, which will report results later in the day and give details on a buyback plan, fell 0.33%.

The Nifty Bank index was down 0.9% ahead of a top court hearing on waiving interest on loans under moratorium.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIFTY 50 0.22% 11955.45 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
NIFTY BANK 2.83% 23559.2 Delayed Quote.-25.85%
SENSEX 30 0.21% 40593.8 Real-time Quote.-1.60%
WIPRO LIMITED 0.92% 377.55 End-of-day quote.53.51%
Financials
Sales 2021 603 B 8 229 M 8 229 M
Net income 2021 96 017 M 1 309 M 1 309 M
Net cash 2021 313 B 4 264 M 4 264 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 1,43%
Capitalization 2 158 B 29 410 M 29 427 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,06x
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 181 804
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart WIPRO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wipro Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIPRO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 283,14 INR
Last Close Price 377,55 INR
Spread / Highest target -4,65%
Spread / Average Target -25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Delaporte Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Saurabh Govil Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
B. M. Bhanumurthy Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Rishad Azim Premji Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIPRO LIMITED53.51%29 280
ACCENTURE PLC9.51%145 492
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES30.13%144 559
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.10%113 807
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.68%64 412
INFOSYS LIMITED51.38%64 295
