    507685   INE075A01022

WIPRO LIMITED

(507685)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
467.60 INR   -1.19%
Wipro Annual Report 2022 on Form 20-F Available Online for ADS Holders
BU
06/08Data security firm Immuta valued at $1 billion after latest fundraise
RE
06/07Asian ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
Wipro Annual Report 2022 on Form 20-F Available Online for ADS Holders

06/09/2022 | 09:15am EDT
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 9, 2022 (U.S. time) and will furnish the same to its American Depository Shares (ADS) holders on its website in lieu of a physical distribution.

The financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2022, have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and is available through the Wipro Limited website at-
https://www.wipro.com/investors/annual-reports/

In accordance with New York Stock Exchange rules, physical and email copies of Wipro's Annual Report on Form 20-F will be made available, at no cost, to ADS holders upon request.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 240,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 791 B 10 183 M 10 183 M
Net income 2022 123 B 1 579 M 1 579 M
Net cash 2022 208 B 2 676 M 2 676 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 2 572 B 33 132 M 33 132 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 243 128
Free-Float 26,5%
Technical analysis trends WIPRO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 470,45 INR
Average target price 570,73 INR
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Delaporte CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal President & Chief Financial Officer
Rishad Azim Premji Executive Chairman
Subha Tatavarti Chief Technology Officer
Harmeet Chauhan Senior Vice President & Global Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIPRO LIMITED-34.62%33 132
ACCENTURE PLC-27.00%191 692
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.94%160 439
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.85%91 900
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.54%81 026
VMWARE, INC.12.77%54 320