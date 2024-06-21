FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Form language

English

Hindi

Annual Return

(other than OPCs and Small Companies)

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

  1. * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

  1. (a) Name of the company

(b) Registered office address

    1. *e-mail ID of the company
    2. *Telephone number with STD code
    3. Website
  2. Date of Incorporation

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Pre-fill

Sub-category of the Company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

2

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Pre-fill

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

(vii) *Financial year From date 01/04/2023

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2024

(DD/MM/YYYY)

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

(b) Due date of AGM

31/08/2024

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities

1

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group

Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

J

J6

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 155

Pre-fill All

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

Joint Venture

% of shares held

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

12,504,500,000

5,225,138,246

5,225,138,246

5,225,138,246

Total amount of equity shares (in

25,009,000,000

10,450,276,492

10,450,276,492

10,450,276,492

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

Equity Shares

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

12,504,500,000

5,225,138,246

5,225,138,246

5,225,138,246

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

2

2

2

2

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

25,009,000,000

10,450,276,492

10,450,276,492

10,450,276,492

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

25,150,000

0

0

0

Total amount of preference shares

265,000,000

0

0

0

(in rupees)

Number of classes

2

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

Preference Shares

capital

capital

Number of preference shares

25,000,000

0

0

0

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

10

10

10

10

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

250,000,000

0

0

0

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

10% Optionally Convertible Preference Shares

capital

capital

Number of preference shares

150,000

0

0

0

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

100

100

100

100

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

15,000,000

0

0

0

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Total amount of unclassified shares

Authorised Capital

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Total

Total

Total

Class of shares

Number of shares

nominal

Paid-up

premium

amount

amount

Equity shares

Physical

DEMAT

Total

At the beginning of the year

5,222,801

5,482,694,9

5487917741

10,975,835,

10,975,835

Increase during the year

0

7,332,907

7332907

14,665,814

14,665,814

0

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

0

0

0

0

0

v. ESOPs

0

208,558

208558

417,116

417,116

vi. Sweat equity shares allotted

0

0

0

0

0

vii. Conversion of Preference share

0

0

0

0

0

0

viii. Conversion of Debentures

0

0

0

0

0

0

ix. GDRs/ADRs

0

6,674,868

6674868

13,349,736

13,349,736

x. Others, specify

0

449,481

449481

898,962

898,962

Dematerialised, Transfer to IEPF

Decrease during the year

453,304

269,659,098

270112402

540,224,804

540,224,80

0

i. Buy-back of shares

3,823

269,659,098

269662921

539,325,842

539,325,84

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

449,481

0

449481

898,962

898,962

Dematerialised, Transfer to IEPF

At the end of the year

4,769,497

5,220,368,7

5225138246

10,450,276,

10,450,276

Preference shares

At the beginning of the year

0

0

0

0

0

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Issues of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Others, specify

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Redemption of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

At the end of the year

0

0

0

0

0

ISIN of the equity shares of the company

INE075A01022

(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)

0

Class of shares

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

Before split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

After split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

  1. Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *

Nil

[Details being provided in a CD/Digital Media]

Yes

No

Not Applicable

Separate sheet attached for details of transfers

Yes

No

Date of the previous annual general meeting

Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year)

Type of transfer

1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares,3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock

Number of Shares/ Debentures/ Units Transferred

Amount per Share/ Debenture/Unit (in Rs.)

Ledger Folio of Transferor

Transferor's Name

Ledger Folio of Transferee

Transferee's Name

Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year)

Type of transfer

1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares,3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock

Number of Shares/ Debentures/ Units Transferred

Amount per Share/ Debenture/Unit (in Rs.)

