Wipro : Appoints Mohammed Areff as Country Head & Managing Director, Middle East

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the appointment of Mohammed Areff as the Country Head & Managing Director for the Middle East.

Areff will focus on Wipro’s vision for business growth, localization, brand building and significant transformational and modernization engagements with clients in key sectors across the region.

Areff is a veteran bringing in over two decades of experience with various multinationals in the Middle East and has held lead roles in spearheading client transformations across various industries.

In his most recent role, Areff was the Regional Director of Microsoft Gulf where he was responsible for driving successful customer outcomes by leveraging technology deployments and implementations across multi-cloud environments, leveraging Data and AI, CRM, ERP, Enterprise Security, and incorporating the use of Microsoft’s Productivity and Collaboration tools. He also led teams across various industry verticals providing the sales and technical specialization on new business and premium cloud solutions. Prior to that, Areff developed extensive expertise in the Middle East Managed Services space through leadership roles at NCR Corporation and Avaya.

Areff will report to N.S. Bala, CEO – APMEA, Wipro Limited.

“The Middle East has been a strategic focus for Wipro for over two decades, and even more so now with its growing demand for comprehensive digital transformation solutions, agility and scale, specialized technology requirements and innovation. I am excited to welcome Areff and am confident that his leadership and deep understanding of this market will lead to greater customer success and enhanced business opportunities that support our growth ambitions in this region,” said N.S. Bala, CEO – APMEA, Wipro Limited.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Wipro and truly admire its culture, spirit of excellence and corporate values. I look forward to help strengthen our client and ecosystem relationships in the Middle East, amplify investments in local capabilities, and continue to drive positive brand perception to enable large scale and sustainable growth for Wipro,” said Mohammed Areff.

2021 marks two decades of Wipro’s presence in the Middle East. Over these years, Wipro has partnered with several leading Public and Private sector enterprises in their business transformation and digital journeys. Recognizing the region’s enormous growth potential, Wipro has made numerous strategic investments in technology and domain expertise, strengthening its local presence with a diverse and tech savvy local workforce, establishing strategic partnerships and setting up offices in key economic hubs.

