    507685   INE075A01022

WIPRO LIMITED

(507685)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-06
391.45 INR   +0.20%
11/08Wipro Appoints Warren Zambelli as the Managing Director, Africa
BU
11/08Wipro Names Mastercard Executive as New Managing Director for Africa
MT
11/08Wipro Names COO for APMEA Unit
MT
Wipro Appoints Simmi Dhamija as Chief Operating Officer, APMEA

11/09/2022 | 12:12am EST
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the appointment of Simmi Dhamija as the Chief Operating Officer of the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) strategic market unit.

Dhamija will lead delivery and operations of the strategic market unit across its different regions and effectively support its profitable growth ambitions. She is a seasoned leader with over two decades of experience in the technology industry. She joins Wipro from Tech Mahindra, where she was the Chief Transformation Officer leading strategic initiatives across digital transformation, M&A synergy, profit improvement, delivery modernization, key customer engagements, and managing 360-degree relationships with partners and ecosystem stakeholders. Prior to that, she has held various global leadership roles in strategy, delivery, operations, and talent development.

“I am glad to have Simmi on board to drive our ambitious agenda across APMEA. She has a critical mission – to lead the evolution of our operating model towards maximizing client centricity and employee empowerment, while continuously improving our financial performance and bringing simplicity, agility and efficiency to the way we work. She has all the professional skills and personal traits to succeed in this mission brilliantly,” said Anis Chenchah, member of the Wipro Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer, APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa), Wipro Limited.

“I deeply admire Wipro’s long-standing commitment to its values and purpose, and am honoured to be a part of this organization, especially the dynamic and innovative leadership team of APMEA. I am energized to help our clients in accelerate their digital transformation journeys, and lead APMEA to its next phase of innovation and operational excellence,” said Simmi Dhamija.

Dhamija is an industry thought leader, sought-after speaker, and the recipient of many awards and accolades. She also serves on the advisory board of the Pinkishe foundation, a non-government organization focused on the development, well-being, pride, and happiness of girls and women. She is a part of the FICCI – WISE Council. Dhamija holds a management degree from IMT Ghaziabad, India.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.


© Business Wire 2022
