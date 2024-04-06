EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. | BENGALURU, India - April 6, 2024: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced the appointment of Srini Pallia as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company, effective immediately. He succeeds Thierry Delaporte, who, after spearheading a significant transformation at Wipro for the last four years, is stepping down to pursue passions outside the workplace.

Srini has been with Wipro for over three decades and most recently served as the CEO for Americas 1, Wipro's biggest and fastest growing strategic market. In this role, he oversaw diverse industry sectors, established their vision, and implemented growth strategies, resulting in increased market shares within these sectors. Srini is a member of the Wipro Executive Board.

"Srini is an ideal leader to lead Wipro at this pivotal moment for our company and industry. Over the past four years, Wipro has undergone a major transformation under the most challenging external conditions. Srini has been an integral part of this journey. His client-centric approach, growth mindset, strong execution focus, and his commitment to Wipro's values, make him the perfect fit as we enter the next chapter of growth and profitability," said Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Ltd.

"I'd like to express my gratitude to Thierry for his leadership at Wipro. The changes he implemented have better positioned us for the future. We have optimized our structure, enhanced our leadership, prioritized partnerships, and improved our overall efficiency. This provides a strong foundation for Srini to effectively build upon."

"Thierry will continue until the end of May, working closely with Srini and me to ensure a smooth transition," added Rishad Premji.

Srini joined Wipro in 1992 and has held many leadership positions, including President of Wipro's Consumer Business Unit and Global head of Business Application Services. Srini brings to the CEO role extensive institutional and industry knowledge, as well as a strong track record of leadership through some of the most significant technological shifts the industry has seen.

Commenting on his appointment, Srini Pallia said, "Wipro is one of those rare companies that combines profit with purpose, and I am truly honored to have been chosen to lead this iconic institution. I am excited to build on the strong foundation established by Thierry and lead Wipro on its next growth trajectory. I have built my entire career at Wipro, and I have a deep appreciation of our 78-year history and our incredible team of more than 240,000 associates. We have the right strategy, and tremendous people and capabilities throughout the organization, and I am excited about the opportunities for future growth."

Thierry Delaporte said, "I'm grateful to Rishad and the Board for the opportunity to lead Wipro through a period of significant transformation. I am proud of the solid foundation we have laid for Wipro's future success. In the four years we have worked together, Srini has built a successful business in our largest market of Americas 1 and has become an important strategic partner to our clients. As I pass the torch to Srini, I'm confident he'll continue our journey, steering us to greater heights."

Srini holds a bachelor's degree in engineering, and a master's in management studies from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. He graduated from Harvard Business School's Leading Global Businesses executive program, and the Advanced Leadership Program at McGill Executive Institute.

Srini will be based in New Jersey and report to Chairman Rishad Premji.

