Wipro Appoints Suzanne Dann as Chief Executive Officer for Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced today the appointment of Suzanne Dann as Chief Executive Officer of Wipro Americas 21 Strategic Market Unit, effective immediately. Dann will also join the Wipro Executive Board.

In her new role, Dann will focus on increasing bookings, large deal signings, and revenue in high-growth strategic areas. She will also direct operational changes to improve margins and continue investments in talent to serve clients’ changing needs.

“Suzanne’s focus on deepening client relationships and understanding their business challenges have been instrumental to the outstanding growth we experienced in this market,” said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited. “Under her bold and transformational leadership, we will continue to expand our business in an efficient and sustainable way and collaborate with clients and partners to build innovative solutions.”

Dann joined Wipro in April 2021 as U.S. Senior Vice President for Capital Markets and Insurance. In this role, she has served as a catalyst for the accelerated growth and has worked to consolidate Wipro’s portfolio, foster client relationships, and build a high-performance culture.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead Wipro’s Americas 2 Business Unit as Chief Executive Officer, and I anticipate greatly broadening our overall impact in the market. During the last year and half, I have experienced immense pride in being a part of Wipro’s incredible transformation journey and I am delighted to help further realize the firm’s vision and ambitions, while maximizing the value we bring to clients,” said Suzanne Dann, Chief Executive Officer, Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit, Wipro Limited.

Dann will be taking over the Americas 2 leadership role from Angan Guha. Prior to joining Wipro, Dann held leadership roles at Avanade, IBM, and EY. She holds a B.S. degree from Cornell University.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations, and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

1 The Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit is comprised of Financial Services, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Hi-Tech industry sectors in both the U.S. and Canada. The sector plays a pivotal role in Wipro’s overall growth strategy in North America and contributes to more than 31 percent of Wipro’s global revenue.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005959/en/