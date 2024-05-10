DUBAI, UAE | BENGALURU, India - May 10, 2024: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced the appointment of Vinay Firake as the Chief Executive Officer, APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East & Africa) Strategic Market Unit (SMU), effective immediately. Vinay will report to Srini Pallia and will also join the Wipro Executive Board.

Vinay has been with Wipro for 26 years and has grown with the organization, serving in various leadership roles. He was most recently the Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Wipro-Nordics Business Unit based in Stockholm, where he led Operations across all industries and services. Prior to that, he led the Manufacturing & Automotive Business Unit in Europe and held various roles spanning Europe and North America, including Global Head for the Enterprise Digital Operations & Platforms business and Sales Head for Wipro's Enterprise Applications businesses in Europe.

"Vinay has successfully led Wipro in diverse regions globally and is the perfect candidate for this role," said Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited. "He has the expertise and vast experience to spearhead our business in APMEA, one of our most promising SMUs. Vinay has a great track record in the Nordics Business Unit, where he was instrumental in signing several prestigious clients, and I am confident that he will bring the same rigor and success to APMEA."

"I would like to thank Anis for his leadership over the last two years, during which we made significant inroads into this SMU. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. He will continue until May 31, 2024, working closely with Vinay and me to ensure a smooth transition," added Srini Pallia.

Commenting on his appointment, Vinay Firake said, "I am honored to take on the leadership of our APMEA SMU, a pivotal region in the growing technology landscape. I look forward to collaborating with our skilled team to expand our capabilities in this market and drive innovation."

Vinay holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration specializing in Finance and Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from prestigious institutes in India. He has also successfully completed the Global Strategic Leadership Program from Wharton School and the Executive Leadership Program from Harvard Business School.

Vinay succeeds Anis Chenchah, who is stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the organization. He will be based in Dubai.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

