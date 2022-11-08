Wipro Appoints Warren Zambelli as the Managing Director, Africa

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the appointment of Warren Zambelli as the Managing Director for Africa.

Zambelli has over 20 years of experience spanning capital markets, banking, insurance, telecom and retail. His formative years were spent in various front-office environments affording him context for how products and services are consumed, post which he entered professional services, partaking in the build of new practices. He has held various roles in leadership, professionalising and expanding businesses while aiding clients to setup, transform and optimise across Africa. He joins from Mastercard where he was the Advisors Division Lead and member of the OpCo across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Our ambition is to be the leading and most responsible organization of our industry in Africa, and Warren’s coming onboard is an important step towards realizing this. His vast consulting and services experience in the African markets and in key growth sectors such as financial services and retail, positions him ideally to lead our sustainable growth. I wish him all the best in this exciting journey,” said Anis Chenchah, member of the Wipro Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer, APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa), Wipro Limited.

“It is a privilege to be entrusted with the Wipro people and business in the Africa markets that offer such a promising future. We are conscious of our purpose, eagerly anticipate further partnerships with clients to accelerate the realisation of their objectives, and are passionate to deliver on our commitment to social good affording collective growth,” said Warren Zambelli.

He holds numerous undergraduate certifications in business management including a bachelor’s degree with specialisation in (financial and general) management from the University of South Africa (UNISA), and an executive postgraduate development program from Wits Business School (WBS).

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108006335/en/