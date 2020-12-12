Log in
Wipro : Building a Digital Economy and Skill Base in Oman

12/12/2020 | 08:23pm EST
Wipro and the Ministry of Transport Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) are formally launching the Open Source Center of Excellence in Oman. The CoE's goal is to position the Sultanate of Oman as one of the most recognized focal points of open-source expertise in the GCC region. The initiative will nurture talent by honing digital skills, generate In-Country Value, support the country's effort to achieve an innovation-driven economy, and place Oman amongst the top 40 countries in innovation and in the top 20 countries by 2040.

Join us in this virtual event to gain insights from industry experts who will share best practices and ideate open-source strategies for the rapidly changing business environments in the Middle East.

This event will cover:

  • Launch and formal signing of the agreement between Wipro and MTCIT
  • Best practices for using open source in your organization
  • The ideal strategy for open source in your organization
  • How open source generates value for a country, develops resources, generates employment, accelerates innovation, and optimizes cost

Disclaimer

Wipro Limited published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 01:22:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
