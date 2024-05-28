BENGALURU, India - May 28, 2024: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced a collaboration with the Centre for Brain Research (CBR), an autonomous, non-profit research organization, hosted at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). This partnership will focus on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics to develop new technologies that will provide precision support towards the prevention and management of long-term health disorders.

Wipro's research & development (R&D) team, part of Lab45, will design and develop a personal care engine - an AI that will take into account an individual's health history, desired health state, and other behavioral responses - to promote healthy aging, positive lifestyle changes, and psycho-social wellbeing to meaningfully improve an individual's health over time.

The personal care engine will focus on reducing and managing the risk of cardiovascular disease and correlated neurodegenerative disorders, by using AI to personalize its interaction with users, optimizing for their long-term health and wellbeing.

Wipro will test the engine through a digital app-based trial in collaboration with CBR at IISc. This trial will generate valuable evidence regarding the engine's effectiveness for contexts that are deeply relevant for long-term health outcomes.

Wipro's technological expertise combined with CBR's leading brain science research will unlock new possibilities for patient care and cognitive and overall health. The combined R&D prowess of both institutions will develop systems that deliver better health outcomes at population scale.

Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited, said, "Wipro is committed to transforming the landscape of healthcare through technological innovation, and we are delighted to be partnering with the CBR and IISc on this journey. Our personal care engine enables wide-ranging applications and benefits for health management. It has the potential to mitigate lifestyle-related conditions and even enhance cognitive and psychosocial functioning."

Dr. Ajay Chander, Head of Research and Development, Wipro Limited, said, "Our collaboration with CBR will pioneer solutions at the intersection of computing and cognitive sciences, bringing scalable personalized care support for some of the most chronic health challenges globally. Cardiovascular conditions are a particular focus for us, because of their strong association with long-term cognitive issues and the potential for broad health and wellbeing benefits at lower costs."

Further emphasizing the importance of this partnership, Professor K.V.S. Hari, Director, Centre for Brain Research,said, "Working with Wipro allows us to amplify our scientific expertise through large-scale digital applications. This partnership will accelerate the path from research to real-world solutions in cognitive and overall health."

About Wipro Limited



Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

About the Centre for Brain Research

The Centre for Brain Research (CBR) was established as an autonomous, non-profit research organization in the Indian Institute of Science campus. The mandate of CBR is to conduct and support transformational research to understand the functioning of the aging brain in health and disease. CBR aims to develop and foster large scale focused research programs and build capacity for inter-disciplinary neuroscience research in the country that would set the stage for Indian scientists to contribute in a significant manner to the endeavor of understanding the aging brain and discovering rational therapies and cures for neurodegenerative disorders.

