Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced that it has completed the migration of ManpowerGroup's (NYSE: MAN) largest data centre in Europe to Microsoft Azure.

Wipro FullStride Cloud facilitated the transformation to help simplify ManpowerGroup's business operations by moving this data centre to a shared services product platform. The project entailed migrating more than 150 mission critical IT applications across 15 countries in Europe onto the Azure platform. Services utilized include Azure SQL Database, Virtual Machines, Storage, Networking and Security.

In addition, Wipro established governance frameworks covering security and compliance. By standardizing on the Azure platform, ManpowerGroup will gain an enterprise-grade foundation to drive innovation, scalability, and sustainability. The project will also improve resilience, security, and IT controls.

Completed in under a year, the transition to a more efficient cloud-first environment will deliver improved sustainability benefits including a reduction of ManpowerGroup’s carbon footprint.

Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer - Americas 1, Wipro Limited said, “The completion of a project of this magnitude is testament to our deep cloud expertise and our long-standing partnership with Microsoft. We are proud to support ManpowerGroup’s journey to a more efficient and sustainable business. This project is a great example of Wipro’s ethos, working together to help realise our clients’ ambitions.”

Ganesh Ramakrishnan, Global Chief Information Officer, ManpowerGroup said, “This successful migration marks a pivotal moment in our journey to transform the way we deliver workforce solutions to our clients worldwide. With Wipro’s expertise, we’ve achieved a smooth transition to Azure, enhancing our agility and operational efficiency. This reinforces our commitment to excellence, drives growth, and enables us to bring services to market faster.”

Deb Cupp, President, Americas, Microsoft said, “Microsoft Azure provides ManpowerGroup with a sustainable foundation for modernization and growth. Now, ManpowerGroup has the power to unlock innovation opportunities and adapt to changing market needs faster than ever before.”

