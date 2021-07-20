Log in
    507685   INE075A01022

WIPRO LIMITED

(507685)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 07/19
573.6 INR   -0.70%
WIPRO : Corporate Governance Report Q1, 2021-22(PDF)
PU
03:52aWIPRO : How to Build a Future-Ready Cloud Strategy
PU
07/19WIPRO : The Manager-Listing National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Form 6-K)
PU
Wipro : Corporate Governance Report Q1, 2021-22(PDF)

07/20/2021
ANNEXURE I

Format to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

1.

Name of Listed Entity

- Wipro Limited

2.

Quarter ending

- 30-Jun-2021

  1. Composition of Board Of Director

Title

Name of

DIN

PAN

Category

Sub

Initial

Date

Date

Tenure

Date

Wheth

Date

No. of

No of

No of

No of post of

Memb

Remarks

(Mr./

the

(Chairpers

Cat

Date

of

of

of

er

of

Directo

Indepen

membersh

Chairperson

ership

Ms)

Director

on

ego

of

Appoi

cessati

Birth

special

passi

rship

dent

ips in

in Audit/

in

/Executive

ry

Appo

ntme

on

resolut

ng

in

Director

Audit/

Stakeholder

Com

/Non-

intme

nt

ion

speci

listed

ship in

Stakehold

Committee

mittee

Executive/

nt

passe

al

entities

listed

er

held in listed

s of

Independ

d?

resol

includi

entities

Committee

entities

the

ent/

ution

ng this

including

(s)

including this

Comp

Nominee)

listed

this

including

listed entity

any

entity

listed

this listed

entity

entity

Mr.

Azim H

00234280

AIRPP9181G

NED

01-

31-Jul-

633

24-

Yes

16-

1

0

0

0

Premji

Sep-

2019

Jul-

Jul-

1968

1945

2019

Mr.

Rishad A

02983899

AAFPR0436G

C,ED

01-

31-Jul-

74

09-

NA

1

0

1

0

SC

Chairperson

Premji

May-

2019

Jan-

related to

2015

1977

Promoter

Mr.

Thierry

08107242

GMEPD2465N

ED

CEO

06-Jul-

06-Jul-

12

28-

NA

1

0

0

0

Delaporte

-MD

2020

2020

May-

1967

Mr.

M K

00327684

AAPPS4589K

ID

23-Jul-

01-Jul-

84

04-

NA

5

4

4

4

AC,SC,

Sharma

2014

2016

May-

RC,NR

1947

C

Mr

Ireena

05195656

AADPV1333J

ID

23-Jul-

01-

84

02-

NA

3

3

3

0

AC,RC,

s.

Vittal

2014

Oct-

Oct-

NRC

2018

1968

Mr.

Deepak

00009627

ABDPS4899K

ID

01-Jul-

01-Jul-

12

14-

Yes

13-

3

3

3

1

AC,SC,

Madhav

2020

2020

Nov-

Jul-

RC

Satwalekar

1948

2020

Mr.

William A

00422976

ZZZZZ9999Z

ID

23-Jul-

01-

84

08-

Yes

19-

1

1

0

0

NRC

The

Owens

2014

Aug-

May-

Jul-

Director is

2017

1940

2017

a non-

resident

does not

hold a PAN

Mr.

Patrick

07480046

ZZZZZ9999Z

ID

01-

01-

63

01-

NA

1

1

0

0

The

Dupuis

Apr-

Apr-

Jan-

Director is

2016

2021

1963

a non-

resident

does not

hold a PAN

Mr.

Patrick J

07463299

ZZZZZ9999Z

ID

01-

01-

63

12-

NA

1

1

0

0

The

Ennis

Apr-

Apr-

Sep-

Director is

2016

2021

1963

a non-

resident

does not

hold a PAN

Company Remarks

NA

Whether Regular chairperson appointed

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

No

  1. Composition of Committees

a.

Audit Committee

Sr.

Name of the Director

Category

Chairperson/Membership

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

No.

1

M K Sharma

ID

Chairperson

23-Jul-2014

30-06-2021

2

Deepak Madhav Satwalekar

ID

Member

01-Jul-2020

3

Ireena Vittal

ID

Member

23-Jul-2014

Company Remarks

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements),

Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Mr. M.K. Sharma, Independent Director has

retired from the Company's Board of Directors, with effect from close of business hours on

June 30, 2021, after the cessation of his tenure pursuant to Section 149(11) of the

Companies Act, 2013

Whether Permanent chairperson appointed

Yes

b.

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Sr.

Name of the Director

Category

Chairperson/Membership

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

No.

1

M K Sharma

ID

Chairperson

23-Jul-2014

30-06-2021

2

Deepak Madhav Satwalekar

ID

Member

01-Jul-2020

3

Rishad A Premji

C,ED

Member

01-Feb-2017

Company Remarks

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements),

Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Mr. M.K. Sharma, Independent Director has

retired from the Company's Board of Directors, with effect from close of business hours on

June 30, 2021, after the cessation of his tenure pursuant to Section 149(11) of the

Companies Act, 2013

Whether Permanent chairperson appointed

Yes

c.

Risk Management Committee

Sr.

Name of the Director

Category

Chairperson/Membership

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

No.

1

M K Sharma

ID

Chairperson

23-Jul-2014

30-06-2021

2

Deepak Madhav Satwalekar

ID

Member

01-Jul-2020

3

Ireena Vittal

ID

Member

23-Jul-2014

Company Remarks

1. Audit Committee also acts as Risk Management Committee.

2. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements),

Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Mr. M.K. Sharma, Independent Director has

retired from the Company's Board of Directors, with effect from close of business hours

on June 30, 2021, after the cessation of his tenure pursuant to Section 149(11) of the

Companies Act, 2013

Whether Permanent chairperson appointed

Yes

d. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Sr.

Name of the Director

Category

Chairperson/Membership

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

No.

1

William A Owens

ID

Chairperson

23-Jul-2014

2

M K Sharma

ID

Member

01-Aug-2019

30-06-2021

3

Ireena Vittal

ID

Member

01-Aug-2019

Company Remarks

1. Nomination and Remuneration Committee also acts as Corporate Social Responsibility

Committee.

2. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements),

Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Mr. M.K. Sharma, Independent Director has

retired from the Company's Board of Directors, with effect from close of business hours

on June 30, 2021, after the cessation of his tenure pursuant to Section 149(11) of the

Companies Act, 2013

Whether Permanent chairperson appointed

Yes

e. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Sr.

Name of the Director

Category

Chairperson/Membership

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

No.

1

William A Owens

ID

Chairperson

23-Jul-2014

2

M K Sharma

ID

Member

01-Aug-2019

30-06-2021

3

Ireena Vittal

ID

Member

01-Aug-2019

Company Remarks

1. Nomination and Remuneration Committee also acts as Corporate Social Responsibility

Committee.

2. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements),

Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Mr. M.K. Sharma, Independent Director has retired from the Company's Board of Directors, with effect from close of business hours on June 30, 2021, after the cessation of his tenure pursuant to Section 149(11) of the Companies Act, 2013

Whether Permanent chairperson appointed

Yes

  1. Meeting of Board of Directors

Date(s) of Meeting (if any) in

Date(s) of Meeting (if any)

Whether requirement of

Number of Directors

Number of Independent

the previous quarter

in the relevant quarter

Quorum met

present

Directors present

13-01-2021

15-04-2021

Yes

9

6

24-02-2021

15-04-2021

Yes

9

6

Company Remarks

NA

Maximum gap between any two consecutive (in number of days)

54

  1. Meeting of Committees

Name of the Committee

Date(s) of meeting

Date(s) of meeting of the

Whether requirement

Number of

Number of

during of the

committee in the relevant

of Quorum met

Directors

independent directors

committee in the

quarter

(Yes/No)

present

present

previous quarter

Nomination and

12-01-2021

14-04-2021

Yes

5

3

remuneration committee

09-06-2021

Yes

5

3

Audit Committee

12-01-2021

14-04-2021

Yes

6

3

09-06-2021

Yes

6

3

Stakeholders Relationship

12-01-2021

14-04-2021

Yes

3

2

Committee

Company Remarks

Nomination and Remuneration Committee also acts as Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

Audit Committee also acts as Risk Management Committee.

Maximum gap between any

91

two consecutive (in number of

days) [Only for Audit

Committee]

v.

Related Party Transactions

Subject

Compliance status (Yes/No/NA)

Remark

Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained

Yes

Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT

Not Applicable

Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval

Yes

have been reviewed by Audit Committee

Disclosure of notes on related party transactions and Disclosure of

NA

notes of material related party transactions

VI.

Affirmations

1.

The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure

requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes

2.

The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure

requirements) Regulations, 2015

  1. Audit Committee - Yes
  2. Nomination & remuneration committee - Yes
  3. Stakeholders relationship committee - Yes
  4. Risk management committee (applicable to the top 100 listed entities) - Yes

3.

The

committee members have been made

aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as

specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes

4.

The

meetings of the board of directors and

the above committees have been conducted in the

manner as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Yes

5. a. This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors. - Yes b. Any comments/observations/advice of Board of Directors may be mentioned here:

Name

:

M Sanaulla Khan

Designation

:

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Wipro Limited published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 10:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
