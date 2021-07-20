Wipro : Corporate Governance Report Q1, 2021-22(PDF)

Format to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
Mr.
Azim H
00234280
AIRPP9181G
NED
01-
31-Jul-
633
24-
Yes
16-
1
0
0
0
Premji
Sep-
2019
Jul-
Jul-
1968
1945
2019
Mr.
Rishad A
02983899
AAFPR0436G
C,ED
01-
31-Jul-
74
09-
NA
1
0
1
0
SC
Chairperson
Premji
May-
2019
Jan-
related to
2015
1977
Promoter
Mr.
Thierry
08107242
GMEPD2465N
ED
CEO
06-Jul-
06-Jul-
12
28-
NA
1
0
0
0
Delaporte
-MD
2020
2020
May-
1967
Mr.
M K
00327684
AAPPS4589K
ID
23-Jul-
01-Jul-
84
04-
NA
5
4
4
4
AC,SC,
Sharma
2014
2016
May-
RC,NR
1947
C
Mr
Ireena
05195656
AADPV1333J
ID
23-Jul-
01-
84
02-
NA
3
3
3
0
AC,RC,
s.
Vittal
2014
Oct-
Oct-
NRC
2018
1968
Mr.
Deepak
00009627
ABDPS4899K
ID
01-Jul-
01-Jul-
12
14-
Yes
13-
3
3
3
1
AC,SC,
Madhav
2020
2020
Nov-
Jul-
RC
Satwalekar
1948
2020
Mr.
William A
00422976
ZZZZZ9999Z
ID
23-Jul-
01-
84
08-
Yes
19-
1
1
0
0
NRC
The
Owens
2014
Aug-
May-
Jul-
Director is
2017
1940
2017
a non-
resident
does not
hold a PAN
Mr.
Patrick
07480046
ZZZZZ9999Z
ID
01-
01-
63
01-
NA
1
1
0
0
The
Dupuis
Apr-
Apr-
Jan-
Director is
2016
2021
1963
a non-
resident
does not
hold a PAN
Mr.
Patrick J
07463299
ZZZZZ9999Z
ID
01-
01-
63
12-
NA
1
1
0
0
The
Ennis
Apr-
Apr-
Sep-
Director is
2016
2021
1963
a non-
resident
does not
hold a PAN
Company Remarks
NA
Whether Regular chairperson appointed
Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
No
Composition of Committees
a.
Audit Committee
Sr.
Name of the Director
Category
Chairperson/Membership
Appointment Date
Cessation Date
No.
1
M K Sharma
ID
Chairperson
23-Jul-2014
30-06-2021
2
Deepak Madhav Satwalekar
ID
Member
01-Jul-2020
3
Ireena Vittal
ID
Member
23-Jul-2014
Company Remarks
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements),
Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Mr. M.K. Sharma, Independent Director has
retired from the Company's Board of Directors, with effect from close of business hours on
June 30, 2021, after the cessation of his tenure pursuant to Section 149(11) of the
Companies Act, 2013
Whether Permanent chairperson appointed
Yes
b.
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Sr.
Name of the Director
Category
Chairperson/Membership
Appointment Date
Cessation Date
No.
1
M K Sharma
ID
Chairperson
23-Jul-2014
30-06-2021
2
Deepak Madhav Satwalekar
ID
Member
01-Jul-2020
3
Rishad A Premji
C,ED
Member
01-Feb-2017
Company Remarks
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements),
Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Mr. M.K. Sharma, Independent Director has
retired from the Company's Board of Directors, with effect from close of business hours on
June 30, 2021, after the cessation of his tenure pursuant to Section 149(11) of the
Companies Act, 2013
Whether Permanent chairperson appointed
Yes
c.
Risk Management Committee
Sr.
Name of the Director
Category
Chairperson/Membership
Appointment Date
Cessation Date
No.
1
M K Sharma
ID
Chairperson
23-Jul-2014
30-06-2021
2
Deepak Madhav Satwalekar
ID
Member
01-Jul-2020
3
Ireena Vittal
ID
Member
23-Jul-2014
Company Remarks
1. Audit Committee also acts as Risk Management Committee.
2. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements),
Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Mr. M.K. Sharma, Independent Director has
retired from the Company's Board of Directors, with effect from close of business hours
on June 30, 2021, after the cessation of his tenure pursuant to Section 149(11) of the
Companies Act, 2013
Whether Permanent chairperson appointed
Yes
d. Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Sr.
Name of the Director
Category
Chairperson/Membership
Appointment Date
Cessation Date
No.
1
William A Owens
ID
Chairperson
23-Jul-2014
2
M K Sharma
ID
Member
01-Aug-2019
30-06-2021
3
Ireena Vittal
ID
Member
01-Aug-2019
Company Remarks
1. Nomination and Remuneration Committee also acts as Corporate Social Responsibility
Committee.
2. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements),
Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Mr. M.K. Sharma, Independent Director has
retired from the Company's Board of Directors, with effect from close of business hours
on June 30, 2021, after the cessation of his tenure pursuant to Section 149(11) of the
Companies Act, 2013
Whether Permanent chairperson appointed
Yes
e. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Sr.
Name of the Director
Category
Chairperson/Membership
Appointment Date
Cessation Date
No.
1
William A Owens
ID
Chairperson
23-Jul-2014
2
M K Sharma
ID
Member
01-Aug-2019
30-06-2021
3
Ireena Vittal
ID
Member
01-Aug-2019
Company Remarks
1. Nomination and Remuneration Committee also acts as Corporate Social Responsibility
Committee.
2. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements),
Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Mr. M.K. Sharma, Independent Director has retired from the Company's Board of Directors, with effect from close of business hours on June 30, 2021, after the cessation of his tenure pursuant to Section 149(11) of the Companies Act, 2013
Whether Permanent chairperson appointed
Yes
Meeting of Board of Directors
Date(s) of Meeting (if any) in
Date(s) of Meeting (if any)
Whether requirement of
Number of Directors
Number of Independent
the previous quarter
in the relevant quarter
Quorum met
present
Directors present
13-01-2021
15-04-2021
Yes
9
6
24-02-2021
15-04-2021
Yes
9
6
Company Remarks
NA
Maximum gap between any two consecutive (in number of days)
54
Meeting of Committees
Name of the Committee
Date(s) of meeting
Date(s) of meeting of the
Whether requirement
Number of
Number of
during of the
committee in the relevant
of Quorum met
Directors
independent directors
committee in the
quarter
(Yes/No)
present
present
previous quarter
Nomination and
12-01-2021
14-04-2021
Yes
5
3
remuneration committee
09-06-2021
Yes
5
3
Audit Committee
12-01-2021
14-04-2021
Yes
6
3
09-06-2021
Yes
6
3
Stakeholders Relationship
12-01-2021
14-04-2021
Yes
3
2
Committee
Company Remarks
Nomination and Remuneration Committee also acts as Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.
Audit Committee also acts as Risk Management Committee.
Maximum gap between any
91
two consecutive (in number of
days) [Only for Audit
Committee]
v.
Related Party Transactions
Subject
Compliance status (Yes/No/NA)
Remark
Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained
Yes
Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT
Not Applicable
Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval
Yes
have been reviewed by Audit Committee
Disclosure of notes on related party transactions and Disclosure of
NA
notes of material related party transactions
VI.
Affirmations
1.
The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure
requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes
2.
The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure
requirements) Regulations, 2015
Audit Committee -Yes
Nomination & remuneration committee -Yes
Stakeholders relationship committee -Yes
Risk management committee (applicable to the top 100 listed entities)- Yes
3.
The
committee members have been made
aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as
specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes
4.
The
meetings of the board of directors and
the above committees have been conducted in the
manner as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Yes
5. a. This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors. - Yes b. Any comments/observations/advice of Board of Directors may be mentioned here: