    507685   INE075A01022

WIPRO LIMITED

(507685)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
394.40 INR   -0.89%
05:05aWIPRO : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
09/22Wipro Fires Around 300 Employees Found Simultaneously Working for Other Companies
MT
09/20WIPRO : Finastra partner to power digital transformation for corporate banks in India
PU
Wipro : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

09/24/2022 | 05:05am EDT
September 24, 2022

The Manager- Listing BSE Limited

(BSE: 507685)

The Manager-Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

(NSE: WIPRO)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares

We hereby inform you that the Company has allotted 75,312 equity shares under ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004 on September 23, 2022 pursuant to exercise of ESOPs.

This is for your information and records.

For WIPRO LIMITED

GOPALAKRISHNA Digitally signed by

N

GOPALAKRISHNAN

KOTHANDARAM

KOTHANDARAMAN

Date: 2022.09.24

AN

12:26:07 +05'30'

  1. Kothandaraman General Manager- Finance

Disclaimer

Wipro Limited published this content on 24 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2022 09:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
