Wipro : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

September 24, 2022

The Manager- Listing BSE Limited

(BSE: 507685)

The Manager-Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

(NSE: WIPRO)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares

We hereby inform you that the Company has allotted 75,312 equity shares under ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004 on September 23, 2022 pursuant to exercise of ESOPs.

This is for your information and records.

For WIPRO LIMITED

GOPALAKRISHNA Digitally signed by

N GOPALAKRISHNAN KOTHANDARAM KOTHANDARAMAN Date: 2022.09.24 AN 12:26:07 +05'30'