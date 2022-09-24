Wipro : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

September 24, 2022
The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
(BSE: 507685)
The Manager-Listing
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
(NSE: WIPRO)
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares
We hereby inform you that the Company has allotted 75,312 equity shares under ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004 on September 23, 2022 pursuant to exercise of ESOPs.
This is for your information and records.
For WIPRO LIMITED
GOPALAKRISHNA Digitally signed by
|
N
|
GOPALAKRISHNAN
|
KOTHANDARAM
|
KOTHANDARAMAN
|
Date: 2022.09.24
|
AN
|
12:26:07 +05'30'
-
Kothandaraman General Manager- Finance
Disclaimer
Wipro Limited published this content on 24 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2022 09:04:09 UTC.