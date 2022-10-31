Wipro : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

October 31, 2022

The Manager- Listing BSE Limited

(BSE: 507685)

The Manager- Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

(NSE: WIPRO)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Grant of Restricted Stock Units

This is to inform you that the Company has granted 150,277 (One Lakh Fifty Thousand Two Hundred and Seventy Seven) Restricted Stock units under Company's ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004 to its identified employees. This grant is effective from October 31, 2022.

These shall vest as per the vesting schedule approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board and can be exercised over the exercise period as approved by the Committee.

Thanking you,

For Wipro Limited