  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Wipro Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    507685   INE075A01022

WIPRO LIMITED

(507685)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
383.40 INR   +0.21%
09:13aWipro : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
10/26Asian ADRs Climb Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
10/21India's Mphasis says deal win trend intact in medium term
RE
Wipro : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

10/31/2022 | 09:13am EDT
October 31, 2022

The Manager- Listing BSE Limited

(BSE: 507685)

The Manager- Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

(NSE: WIPRO)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Grant of Restricted Stock Units

This is to inform you that the Company has granted 150,277 (One Lakh Fifty Thousand Two Hundred and Seventy Seven) Restricted Stock units under Company's ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004 to its identified employees. This grant is effective from October 31, 2022.

These shall vest as per the vesting schedule approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board and can be exercised over the exercise period as approved by the Committee.

Thanking you,

For Wipro Limited

SANAULLA KHAN MOHAMMED

Digitally signed by

SANAULLA KHAN MOHAMMED

Date: 2022.10.31 18:09:20 +05'30'

M Sanaulla Khan Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Wipro Limited published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
