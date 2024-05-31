E. BRUNSWICK, N.J. | BENGALURU, India - May 31, 2024: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced the expansion of retail-focused capabilities within Wipro VisionEDGE+. This enhanced offering, developed in partnership with Cisco and AT&T, and leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS), serves as a comprehensive retail transformation platform designed to unlock the full potential of retail media network.

According to the National Retail Foundation, 80% of all shopping still happens in stores, providing a critical touchpoint for brands and retailers to connect with consumers. Recognizing this potential, Wipro VisionEDGE+ offers a powerful, measurable, and omni-channel platform for retailers and brands, that complements their existing digital strategies.

This offering allows retailers to:

Enhance customer experience with interactive displays that provide personalised recommendations and navigation assistance.

Drive incremental revenue by offering brands programmatic advertising and enabling assisted selling through digital endpoints.

Centralize control and operations to facilitate seamless content tracking across multiple platforms, while also enabling scalability.

Create an omnichannel platform allowing customers to virtually try on items and order from 'endless aisles.'

Wipro VisionEDGE+ combines dynamic digital signage with cutting edge AI-based platforms that provides business insights, customer sentiment analytics, and traffic management data, tailored to retailers' specific needs while ensuring compliance with privacy regulations. Additionally, the platform leverages:

Cisco's intelligent network solutions to ensure secure and seamless connectivity within the retail environment.

AT&T's network infrastructure to provide reliable and secure data transmission.

AWS's robust and scalable cloud computing services to power the platform's data analytics and machine learning capabilities in order to deliver a personalized and engaging in-store experience.

"We are thrilled to leverage Wipro's over two decades of Retail expertise for our customers, empowering them to capitalize on the billion-dollar opportunity in advertising revenue," said Malay Joshi, Chief Executive Officer - Americas 1, Wipro Limited. "Retail media is not just a trend; it's a transcendent force reshaping the future of in-store experiences. Wipro VisionEDGE+ extends this power to brands and retailers to transform every customer store visit into a personalized journey."

"The retail revolution is fuelled by connectivity and AT&T's next-level network infrastructure serves as a secure and reliable foundation for Wipro VisionEDGE+. This solution showcases our collaborative approach to help businesses unlock new insights to drive success in the digital era," said Sarita Rao, Senior Vice President, AT&T Partner Solutions.

"We are proud to complement Wipro VisionEDGE+ with our secure and intelligent networking solutions focused on retail environments," said Tim Coogan, Senior Vice President at Cisco. "With a simple network management platform experience, cloud-driven automation and innovation across our partner ecosystem, Cisco's partnership with Wipro will help drive measurable outcomes for shared customers in the retail sector."

