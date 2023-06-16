Wipro : Expands its Immersive Innovation Experiences with the Launch of Energy and Utilities with Microsoft

The virtual innovation experience features cloud-based technologies that help energy companies balance sustainability goals with long-term growth

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. | BENGALURU, India - June 16, 2023: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced the launch of the Wipro Industry Innovation Experience for Energy and Utilities, featuring a new suite of integrated digital solutions built on Microsoft Cloud.



The Innovation Experience brings together Microsoft Cloud capabilities and Wipro FullStride Cloud with the goal of advancing new solutions that will help energy and utilities companies drive strong, strategic, and sustainable growth. (video)



The Industry Innovation Experience for Energy and Utilities creates an immersive 3D environment that brings digital solutions to life to showcase how organizations can work smarter to meet emerging challenges and realize the power of an efficient and more sustainable future.



Deepak Parameswaran, Head of Energy, Natural Resources, Utilities, and EC&O, Wipro Limited, said:"Energy and utilities companies face the challenge of balancing sustainability goals with day-to-day operations while addressing climate considerations and economic factors. Our Industry Innovation Experience offers integrated digital solutions to meet and overcome each of these challenges."



"Digital innovation is a key enabler and accelerator for the world's sustainability journey," said Darryl Willis, Corporate Vice President Energy & Resources Industry at Microsoft. "Leveraging our cloud technologies is enabling Wipro to provide customers an immersive virtual experience to explore technologies that can help them respond at pace and scale to complex global energy and environmental challenges."



Solutions currently included in the Innovation Experience include:



Wastewater Impact Management - Protecting public health and preventing community disruptions with AI-powered flood prevention.

Cognitive Energy Intelligence (CEI) - Unifying "behind-the-meter" data to empower providers and customers.

Utilities CX - Supercharging the customer experience with unified customer data.

Energy Data Centricity - Future-proofing business by unifying energy data in the cloud

Edgile + Wipro: Cybersecurity by Cybersecurists - Zero Trust approaches for holistic cybersecurity defense and risk management

To schedule a virtual tour, enterprises can contact their Microsoft or Wipro representatives or email at innovate-together@wipro.com .

