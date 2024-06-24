About the Report

We are happy to present our 9th Integrated Annual Report. This Report includes financial and non-financial performance of IT business and is aligned to principles of Integrated Framework (updated January 2021), now part of IFRS Foundation.

Reporting Framework

In addition, this Report is aligned to GRI Standards issued by Global Sustainability Standards Board (GSSB), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), ISO 14064, United Nation Global Compact (UNGC), WEF Stakeholder Capitalism metrics and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) requirements of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The Environmental Sustainability section of this report includes the recommendations set out by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Reporting Scope and Boundary

The Report complies with financial and statutory data requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the Rules made thereunder), Accounting Standards, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Secretarial Standards, as may be applicable.