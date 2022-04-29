Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2022 under IFRS
IT Services delivers strong sequential revenue growth for the quarter at 3.1% in CC, Revenue growth for the year at 27.3% YoY, and EPS growth rate for the year of 17.0% YoY
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) today announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.
Highlights of the Results
Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2022:
Gross Revenue was Rs 208.6 billion ($2.7 billion1), an increase of 28.4% YoY
IT Services Segment Revenue was at $2,721.7 million, an increase of 3.1% QoQ and 26.4% YoY
Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services segment revenue increased by 3.1% QoQ and 28.5% YoY
IT Services Operating Margin3 for the quarter was at 17.0%, a decrease of 60 bps QoQ
Net Income for the quarter was Rs 30.9 billion ($406.9 million1), an increase of 4.0% QoQ and 3.9% YoY
Earnings Per Share for the quarter was at Rs 5.64 ($0.071), an increase of 4.6% YoY
Operating Cash Flow was at Rs 23.3 billion ($307.3 million1), which is 75.5% of Net Income
Results for the Year ended March 31, 2022:
Gross Revenue was Rs 790.9 billion ($10.4 billion1), an increase of 27.7% YoY
IT Services Segment Revenue was at $10,355.9 million, an increase of 27.3% YoY
Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue increased by 26.9% YoY
IT Services Operating Margin3 for the year was at 17.7%, a decrease of 254 bps YoY
Net Income for the year was Rs 122.2 billion ($1,610.5 million1), an increase of 13.2% YoY
Earnings Per Share for the year was at Rs 22.35 ($0.291), an increase of 17.0% YoY
Operating Cash Flow was at Rs 110.8 billion ($1,460.4 million1), which is 90.7% of Net Income
Our closing strength of employees for IT Services was at 243,128, an increase of 45,416 employees on a YoY
Performance for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2022
Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, “We have had an outstanding year, finishing with $10.4 Bn in revenues, and an industry-leading growth of 27% year on year. This is our sixth straight quarter of strong revenue growth at or over 3%. We are excited with the addition of Rizing and the CAS Group to Wipro’s service offerings. With all markets, sectors and Global Business Lines now growing in double-digits year on year, we have a strong foundation for next year’s growth.”
Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “Our efforts on client mining have resulted in an addition of eight customers in more than $100 Mn bucket on YoY basis. We delivered operating margins of 17.7% for the year, after significant investments on solutions, capabilities and talent. Net Income for the year was highest ever at $1.6 Bn and delivered robust growth in EPS of 17.0% YoY.”
Outlook for the quarter ending June 30, 2022
We expect Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,748 million to $2,803 million*. This translates to a sequential growth of 1% to 3%.
*Outlook is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.34, Euro/USD at 1.12, AUD/USD at 0.73, USD/INR at 75.26 and CAD/USD at 0.79
Capital Allocation
The interim dividend of Rs 1 and Rs 5 declared by the Board at its meetings held on January 14th and March 25th, 2022 shall be considered as the final dividend for the financial year 2021-22.
IT Services
Wipro continued its momentum in winning large deals with our customers as described below:
A US-based global healthcare company will leverage Wipro FullStride Cloud Services to engineer products for cloud and digital technologies based on a Product Oriented Delivery (POD) model.
A US-based multinational technology company has renewed its existing contract to curate geospatial information that will enable the customer with evaluations and recommendations on map modelling processes.
A leading US-based global benefits and payroll administration company has awarded Wipro a transformational business process services contract to optimize costs in health & wealth benefits and customer care.
A multinational telecommunications network company, headquartered in the Nordics, has awarded Wipro a contract to drive transformation and digitalization of business processes that enhances customer value through high quality service delivery.
A leading Europe-based provider of transport solutions has partnered with Wipro to transform their digital workplace, supporting the shift towards sustainable transport solutions.
Digital Services Highlights
We continue to see increasing traction in digital oriented and other strategic deals as illustrated below:
A leading global cosmetics company has selected Wipro to rollout their SAP S/4HANA in a region that will drive their business growth. This transformation will enable the customer to harmonize their business processes, accelerate time to market, innovate, and enhance user experience.
A leading Asia-based multinational automotive electronics supplier has selected Wipro to develop the engineering blueprint for their next generation software defined vehicle platform using Wipro’s Cloud Car architecture.
Designit has been selected by a multinational technology conglomerate to design a digital onboarding experience and support hybrid working needs of employees of a large company in the mobility sector.
A Smart City based in the Middle East has selected Wipro to build a secure, reliable on-demand 5G network using autonomous drones for the high-bandwidth requirements of residents, businesses, and visitors.
A Europe based financial services company has renewed its Data Center and cloud infrastructure management contract with Wipro to support its transformation to a Hybrid Cloud model.
A government body based in the Middle East has selected Wipro as the digital partner to build a data-led AI marketplace that will bring the local talent, government and private sector together.
Wipro is engaged as the primary partner to design and develop hardware for a series of RUs (radio units) to enable end to end O-RAN 5G solution deployment for service provider customers with one of the leading US based telecommunications networking provider.
Analyst Recognition
Wipro was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Service Providers
Wipro was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services
Wipro was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Service BPO
Wipro was featured in HFS Top 10: Retail and CPG Services, Application Modernization Services and SAP S/4HANA Services, 2022
Wipro ranks among the Top Service Providers in Whitelane Benelux IT Sourcing Study 2022 and Netherlands IT Outsourcing Study 2021
Wipro was rated as a Leader in Everest Group’s Digital Interactive Experience (IX) and Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022
Wipro was rated as a Leader in Everest Group’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services and Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Solution Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022
Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations and Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global
Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Avasant Healthcare Payor Digital Services and Provider Digital Services RadarView™ 2022 - 2023
Wipro was rated as a Leader in Avasant Intelligent Automation Services RadarView™ 2021 – 2022
IT Products
IT Products segment revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.2 billion ($15.8 million1)
IT Products segment results for the quarter was a loss of Rs 0.02 billion ($0.29 million1)
IT Products segment revenue for the year was Rs 6.2 billion ($81.4 million1)
IT Products segment results for the year was a profit of Rs 0.12 billion ($1.5 million1)
India business from State Run Enterprises (ISRE)
India SRE segment revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.9 billion ($24.6 million1)
India SRE segment results for the quarter was a profit of Rs 0.17 billion ($2.3 million1)
India SRE segment revenue for the year was Rs 7.3 billion ($96.2 million1)
India SRE segment results for the year was a profit of Rs 1.2 billion ($15.5 million1)
Please refer to the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.
The table at the end provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.
This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to this non-GAAP measure, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.
Quarterly Conference Call
For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 75.87, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on March 31, 2022. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was US$1= Rs 75.91
Constant currency revenue for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period
IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials
WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)
As at March 31, 2021
As at March 31, 2022
Convenience translation into
US dollar in millions
Refer footnote 1
ASSETS
Goodwill
139,127
246,989
3,255
Intangible assets
13,085
43,555
574
Property, plant and equipment
85,192
90,898
1,198
Right-of-Use assets
16,420
18,870
249
Financial assets
Derivative assets
16
6
^
Investments
10,576
19,109
252
Trade receivables
4,358
4,765
63
Other financial assets
6,088
6,084
80
Investments accounted for using the equity method
1,464
774
10
Deferred tax assets
1,664
2,298
30
Non-current tax assets
14,323
10,256
136
Other non-current assets
15,935
14,826
195
Total non-current assets
308,248
458,430
6,042
Inventories
1,064
1,334
18
Financial assets
Derivative assets
4,064
3,032
40
Investments
175,707
241,655
3,185
Cash and cash equivalents
169,793
103,836
1,369
Trade receivables
94,298
115,219
1,519
Unbilled receivables
27,124
60,809
801
Other financial assets
7,245
42,914
566
Contract assets
16,507
20,647
272
Current tax assets
2,461
2,373
31
Other current assets
24,923
28,933
381
Total current assets
523,186
620,752
8,182
TOTAL ASSETS
831,434
1,079,182
14,224
EQUITY
Share capital
10,958
10,964
145
Share premium
714
1,566
21
Retained earnings
466,692
551,252
7,266
Share-based payment reserve
3,071
5,258
69
Special Economic Zone Re-investment reserve
41,154
47,061
620
Other components of equity
30,506
42,057
554
Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company
553,095
658,158
8,675
Non-controlling interests
1,498
515
7
TOTAL EQUITY
554,593
658,673
8,682
LIABILITIES
Financial liabilities
Loans and borrowings
7,458
56,463
744
Lease liabilities
13,513
15,177
200
Derivative liabilities
-
48
1
Other financial liabilities
2,291
2,961
39
Deferred tax liabilities
4,633
12,141
160
Non-current tax liabilities
11,069
17,818
235
Other non-current liabilities
7,835
7,571
100
Provisions
2
1
^
Total non-current liabilities
46,801
112,180
1,479
Financial liabilities
Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts
75,874
95,233
1,255
Lease liabilities
7,669
9,056
119
Derivative liabilities
1,070
585
8
Trade payables and accrued expenses
76,512
99,034
1,305
Other financial liabilities
1,470
33,110
436
Contract liabilities
22,535
27,915
368
Current tax liabilities
17,324
13,231
174
Other current liabilities
24,552
27,394
361
Provisions
3,034
2,771
37
Total current liabilities
230,040
308,329
4,063
TOTAL LIABILITIES
276,841
420,509
5,542
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
831,434
1,079,182
14,224
^ Value is less than 1
WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)
Three months ended March 31,
Year ended March 31,
2021
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
Convenience
translation into
US dollar in
millions
Refer footnote 1
Convenience
translation into
US dollar in
millions
Refer footnote 1
Revenues
162,454
208,600
2,749
619,430
790,934
10,425
Cost of revenues
(109,805
)
(147,965
)
(1,950
)
(423,205
)
(555,872
)
(7,327
)
Gross profit
52,649
60,635
799
196,225
235,062
3,098
Selling and marketing expenses
(10,679
)
(14,078
)
(185
)
(41,400
)
(54,935
)
(724
)
General and administrative expenses
(8,689
)
(12,528
)
(165
)
(34,686
)
(46,382
)
(611
)
Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net
886
1,075
14
2,995
4,355
57
Other operating income/(loss), net
-
7
^
(81
)
2,186
29
Results from operating activities
34,167
35,111
463
123,053
140,286
1,849
Finance expenses
(1,122
)
(1,717
)
(23
)
(5,088
)
(5,325
)
(70
)
Finance and other income
4,447
3,946
52
20,912
16,257
214
Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method
4
(16
)
^
130
57
1
Profit before tax
37,496
37,324
492
139,007
151,275
1,994
Income tax expense
(7,755
)
(6,399
)
(84
)
(30,345
)
(28,946
)
(382
)
Profit for the period
29,741
30,925
408
108,662
122,329
1,612
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
29,721
30,873
407
107,946
122,191
1,610
Non-controlling interests
20
52
1
716
138
2
Profit for the period
29,741
30,925
408
108,662
122,329
1,612
Earnings per equity share:
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
Basic
5.39
5.64
0.07
19.11
22.35
0.29
Diluted
5.38
5.63
0.07
19.07
22.29
0.29
Weighted average number of equity shares
used in computing earnings per equity share
Basic
5,510,335,838
5,470,020,412
5,470,020,412
5,649,265,885
5,466,705,840
5,466,705,840
Diluted
5,524,619,810
5,486,955,729
5,486,955,729
5,661,657,822
5,482,083,438
5,482,083,438
^ Value is less than 1
Additional Information:
Particulars
Three months ended
Year ended
March
31, 2022
December
31, 2021
March
31, 2021
March
31, 2022
March
31, 2021
Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited
Revenue
IT Services
Americas 1
58,342
56,644
46,510
217,874
178,091
Americas 2
63,963
61,076
46,475
239,404
179,821
Europe
60,743
59,620
45,107
233,443
165,441
APMEA
23,560
23,596
20,825
91,103
82,462
Total of IT Services
206,608
200,936
158,917
781,824
605,815
IT Products
1,201
1,767
2,117
6,173
7,685
ISRE
1,868
1,623
2,302
7,295
8,912
Reconciling Items
(2
)
(3
)
4
(3
)
13
Total Revenue
209,675
204,323
163,340
795,289
622,425
Other operating income/(loss), net
IT Services
7
14
-
2,186
(81
)
Total Other operating income/(loss), net
7
14
-
2,186
(81
)
Segment Result
IT Services
Americas 1
11,530
11,390
9,863
42,820
33,040
Americas 2
12,150
12,057
10,500
47,376
41,589
Europe
9,056
9,172
8,704
35,739
31,673
APMEA
1,946
2,483
3,074
10,523
11,476
Unallocated
361
173
1,257
434
5,153
Other operating income/(loss), net
7
14
-
2,186
(81
)
Total of IT Services
35,050
35,289
33,398
139,078
122,850
IT Products
(22
)
96
145
115
45
ISRE
171
134
587
1,173
1,061
Reconciling Items
(88
)
16
37
(80
)
(903
)
Total Segment result
35,111
35,535
34,167
140,286
123,053
Finance expenses
(1,717
)
(1,403
)
(1,122
)
(5,325
)
(5,088
)
Finance and Other Income
3,946
3,578
4,447
16,257
20,912
Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method
(16
)
76
4
57
130
Profit before tax
37,324
37,786
37,496
151,275
139,007
The Company is organized into the following operating segments: IT Services, IT Products and India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE).
IT Services: As announced on November 12, 2020, effective January 1, 2021, the Company re-organized IT Services segment to four Strategic Market Units (“SMUs”) - Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (“APMEA”).
Americas 1 and Americas 2 are primarily organized by industry sector, while Europe and APMEA are organized by countries.
Americas 1 includes Healthcare and Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Lifesciences, Retail, Transportation and Services, Communications, Media and Information services, Technology Products and Platforms, in the United States of America and entire business of Latin America (“LATAM"). Americas 2 includes Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Hi-tech, Energy and Utilities industry sectors in the United States of America and entire business of Canada. Europe consists of United Kingdom and Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Benelux, Nordics and Southern Europe. APMEA consists of Australia and New Zealand, India, Middle East, South East Asia, Japan and Africa.
IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.
India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE): This segment consists of IT Services offerings to entities/ departments owned or controlled by the Government of India and/ or any State Governments.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($Mn)
Three Months ended March 31, 2022
IT Services Revenue as per IFRS
$
2,721.7
Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement
$
(1.3
)
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on previous quarter exchange rates
$
2,720.4
Three Months ended March 31, 2022
IT Services Revenue as per IFRS
$
2,721.7
Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement
$
43.2
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on exchange rates of comparable period in previous year
$
2,764.9
Year ended March 31, 2022
IT Services Revenue as per IFRS
$
10,355.9
Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement
$
(33.0
)
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on exchange rates of comparable period in previous year