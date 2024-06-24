Accordingly, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 19, 2024, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and subject to approval of Members of the Company, approved the appointment of Mr. Azim H. Premji as a Non-Executive,Non-Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years with effect from July 31, 2024, on such remuneration as set out in the Resolution. Mr. Azim H. Premji has consented to be re-appointed as the Non-Executive,Non-Independent Director of the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company places on record on the occasion of this 78th AGM, the immense contribution of Mr. Azim H. Premji to the transformation of Wipro under his leadership over the years.

The Members of the Company at the AGM held on July 16, 2019 had approved the re-appointment of Mr. Azim H. Premji as Non-Executive,Non-Independent Director (designated as "Founder Chairman"), liable to retire by rotation, for a period of five years with effect from July 31, 2019 to July 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors recommends the resolution in relation to the re-appointment of Mr. Rishad A. Premji, as Whole Time Director of the Company as set out in Item No. 4 for approval of the Members by way of an Ordinary Resolution.

Except Mr. Rishad A. Premji and Mr. Azim H. Premji or their relatives, none of the Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company and their relatives are concerned or interested, financially or otherwise, in the resolution set out at Item No. 4.

Additional information in respect of Mr. Rishad A. Premji, pursuant to Regulation 36 of the Listing Regulations and the Secretarial Standard on General Meetings (SS-2), is given at Annexure A to this Notice. Brief profile of Mr. Rishad A. Premji is given at Annexure B to this Notice.

Mr. Rishad A. Premji has spent 17 years with the Company and the Board of Directors is of the view that he has built credibility with investors, customers and employees and will be able to find the right balance between ownership and management.

As per Regulation 17 (1C) of the Listing Regulations, appointment or re-appointment of a person on the Board of Directors, shall be subject to approval of shareholders at next general meeting or within a time period of three months from the date of appointment, whichever is earlier.

As per Regulation 17 (1D) of the Listing Regulations, the continuation of a director serving on the board of directors of a listed entity shall be subject to the approval by the shareholders in a general meeting at least once in every five years from the date of their appointment or re-appointment, as the case may be.

The role played by the Founder Chairman will be that of a mentor and advisor to the Company and will not include the powers and role of a Chairman under the applicable laws and Articles of Association of the Company.

As Founder Chairman, Mr. Azim H. Premji serves as mentor and sounding board for the Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director and Senior Management in providing feedback and counsel on key issues facing the Company. Mr. Azim H. Premji continues to play a key role in epitomizing and building brand Wipro and has ensured smooth transition to Mr. Rishad A. Premji as Executive Chairman since July 2019.

Mr. Azim H. Premji's success in business has been driven by one fundamental idea - to build organizations deeply committed to Values with the Client as the focus of all efforts. Unflinching commitment to Values continues to remain at the core of Wipro.

Keeping in view Mr. Azim H. Premji's rich and varied experience in the Industry, his involvement in the operations of the Company over a long period of time, and his pioneering role in guiding the Company through five decades of diversification and growth to emerge as a world leader in the Software industry, it would be in the interest of the Company to re-appoint him as a Non- Executive, Non Independent Director for a period of five years with effect from July 31, 2024 to July 30, 2029.

Additional information in respect of Mr. Azim H. Premji, pursuant to Regulation 36 of the Listing Regulations and the Secretarial Standard on General Meetings (SS-2), is given at Annexure A to this Notice. Brief profile of Mr. Azim H. Premji is given at Annexure B to this Notice.

Except Mr. Azim H. Premji and Mr. Rishad A. Premji or their relatives, none of the Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company and their relatives are concerned or interested, financially or otherwise, in the resolution set out at Item No. 5.

