WIPRO LIMITED

WIPRO LIMITED

(507685)
  Report
Wipro : Programmable infrastructure – A reimagined future of innovation with limitless possibilities

02/12/2021 | 02:48am EST
As the application development space evolves, programmable infrastructure is opening up a new world of innovation with limitless possibilities. Today, enterprises are deploying a hybrid transformation strategy as a vital keystone for successful digital adoption, with programmable infrastructure (or infrastructure as a code) playing a critical role in making these strategies work in the real world.

The adoption of hybrid cloud heralds the next generation of innovation for the developers community where they can conceptualize new applications that harness the power of cloud. Interestingly, this approach goes beyond as a service and self-service marketplaces which are already being adopted as a larger part of the next-generation cloud transformation journey. This new approach enables customers to fully digitalize the process for managing the entire lifecycle of infrastructure, while proving its viability and business value. It also helps to eliminate complex manual and error-prone systems with automation, minimize niche resource skills requirements and automate processes involving routine tasks.

Here are 5 critical levers to be considered while designing the constructs for the programmable infrastructure framework:

  • Design APIs (Application Programming Interface are a critical element and help to access and manage resources. A well-defined set of APIs enable steadiness and precision while calling API services and opens ups the possibility to interact through programming language.
  • The right tools-set - The right selection of tools can make or break the successful execution of programmable infrastructure constructs. Tools help to define infra-as-a-code, process the model which initiates and call the appropriate APIs to perform required actions into an environment. These tooling requirements can largely be met in two contexts - by leveraging the native tools capabilities provided by the respective CSPs for their services and through open source or enterprise level tools available in the market in this space. The advantage of leveraging the open source tools is that they provide more flexibility in terms of supporting a combination of multiple environments, like private, hybrid or multi-cloud strategy. This is critical to any large transformation program for organizations today.
  • Skilled resources - The true success of any program or script hugely depends on the skills and programming expertise of the developers. The team that is creating the solution must have core development skills and good scripting and conceptual knowledge.
  • Repository control -A single-source-of-truth, storing the code into a central repository is the key step in a programmable infrastructure strategy, enabling collaboration and teamwork, versioned branching and rollback capabilities. This is one of the major cultural shifts for any conventional organization and operations teams.
  • Testing framework and release strategy - This is a mechanism to decrease the risk of failure. The framework defines success criteria or KPIs for the processes which are being automated, how the code should be tested in a non-critical environment, and the processes and tools used for audit and risk compliance. It is a pre-requisition to pulling other related components into a well-defined process which facilitates quality, minimizes risk and increases agility in a programmable infrastructure environment.

In conclusion, programmable infrastructure is a critical breakthrough and a technological disruption that the IT industry has already seen in the past. It also presents an opportunity to drastically change the perception of the infrastructure deployment process and eliminate the complexity of hardware. This will enable the speed and agility to align with fast emerging IT trends and will help the organization to be future ready.

Disclaimer

Wipro Limited published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 07:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 619 B 8 510 M 8 510 M
Net income 2021 106 B 1 463 M 1 463 M
Net cash 2021 258 B 3 542 M 3 542 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 2 380 B 32 746 M 32 701 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 190 308
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart WIPRO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wipro Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIPRO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 427,58 INR
Last Close Price 436,10 INR
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry Delaporte Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Saurabh Govil Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
B. M. Bhanumurthy Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Rishad Azim Premji Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIPRO LIMITED12.91%32 746
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.25%163 222
ACCENTURE PLC-1.63%162 961
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.89%108 923
INFOSYS LIMITED3.24%75 546
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.26%71 440
