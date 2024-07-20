"Wipro Limited Q1 FY'25 Earnings Conference Call" July 19, 2024 MANAGEMENT: MR. SRINI PALLIA - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR, WIPRO LIMITED MS. APARNA IYER - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WIPRO LIMITED MR. SAURABH GOVIL - CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER, WIPRO LIMITED MR. DIPAK BOHRA - SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE TREASURER & INVESTOR RELATIONS, WIPRO LIMITED Page 1 of 17 Confidential-Internal

Moderator: Ladies and Gentlemen, Good Day and Welcome to Wipro Limited Q1 FY'25 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing "*" then "0" on your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Dipak Bohra - Senior Vice President, Corporate Treasurer and Investor Relations. Thank you and over to you, sir. Dipak Bohra: Thank you, Yashashree. A Warm Welcome to our Q1 Financial Year '25 Earnings Call. We will begin the call with the "Business Highlights and Overview by Srini Pallia, our Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director," followed by "Updates on Financial Overview by our CFO, Aparna Iyer." We also have our CHRO, Saurabh Govil on this call. Afterwards, the operator will open the bridge for Q&A with our management team. Before Srini starts, let me draw your attention to the fact that during this call, we may make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. These statements are based on management current expectations and are associated with uncertainties and risks which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those expected. The uncertainties and risk factor are explained in our detailed filing with the SEC. Wipro does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect events and circumstances after the date of filing. The conference call will be archived, and a transcript will be available on our website. With that, I would like to turn over the call to Srini. Srini Pallia: Thanks, Dipak. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining me and my leadership team for our first quarter results for the Financial Year 2024-25. In these past 90-days I have travelled across our markets, meeting clients, employees and engaging with partners and stakeholders. With each conversation, my appreciation of our business has deepened and my confidence in our team has grown stronger. It's truly inspiring to witness the trust our clients have placed in Wipro. Additionally, I have been able to hone the focus of our "Five Strategic Priorities" that I shared with you last quarter. I will provide you with an update on this shortly. But let me first start with the "Financial Highlights for the Quarter":

Wipro Limited July 19, 2024 In Q1, we did not see a significant shift in the demand environment. Clients remain cautious and our discretionary spending continues to be muted. Our IT services revenue for Q1 was US2.63 billion, reflecting a sequential decrease of 1% in constant currency, which was within our guided range for the quarter. The operating margin was 16.5%, an increase of 0.1% over the last quarter. Let me now provide you with some color on how our SMUs performed in Q1 and our industry sectors. I will begin with Americas 1 which delivered a sequential growth of 0.4% in Q1. You may recall that Americas 1 had a good year in Financial Year 2024 with the health and technology sectors leading the way. We now see momentum in the consumer and communication sectors also. Americas 2 had a sequential decline of 0.7%, but BFSI performed well, achieving a sequential growth of 1.4% in Q1 with a year-on-year growth of 12.1% in Q1. Bookings in Americas 2, we are optimistic about returning to growth in this market in the medium-term. In Q1, we also maintain positive momentum in our Capco business, achieving a sequential growth of 3.4%. However, Europe and APMEA remained soft for us, with sequential decline of 1.4% and 4.2% respectively. Our pipeline in Europe remains healthy and our primary focus there will be on improving conversion. We are reviewing our strategy for APMEA and we will keep you informed of our progress in the upcoming quarters. Among industry sectors, we had varied performance. Banking and financial services retained its positive momentum from last quarter, and we have now seen growth in this sector for two consecutive quarters. This sector grew 0.5% sequentially in Q1. Driven by deal flow, the consumer business grew by 1.6% this quarter. However, manufacturing and energy and utility sectors continue to show weakness for us, experiencing sequential decline of 3% and 6.3% respectively. Moving to order booking, our overall bookings TCV for the quarter was US3.3 billion with large deal TCV of US1.2 billion. Now, let me "Update you on the Progress" we have made on the "Five Strategic Priorities" that I outlined last quarter: #1. If you recall, we discussed prioritizing large deals as a clear area of focus. We are driving large deal creation systematically across our client base. We are shaping these opportunities by proactively engaging with influencers and partners. As a result, our pipeline for large deals remains robust. Once again, we had a quarter where our large deal bookings exceeded US1 billion. Our success in securing 10 large deals in Q1 was a key factor that made this possible. Let me call out two of the deals that we signed in Q1. The first is with a US-based communication services provider where we were chosen for a five-year contract to provide managed services Page 3 of 17 Confidential-Internal

Wipro Limited July 19, 2024 for select products and building industry-specific solutions. You'd have already heard about this in the media. The second win is in the automotive segment in manufacturing. A US-based OEM has selected us to streamline their global infrastructure services. We will develop a solution leveraging both automation and AI to improve user experience and reduce operating costs. #2. Our next area of focus, which I had called out, is to strengthen our relationships with our major clients and strategic partners. We are investing in our established strategic accounts and high potential accounts. Our focus will be on these clients within our priority sectors and markets we have defined internally. We will further strengthen our capabilities in consulting, delivery and solutioning in these accounts. In addition, we are actively collaborating with hyperscalers and strategic partners to co-innovate and develop unique propositions for our clients. In fact, I would like to emphasize that even in an otherwise soft demand environment, our revenue from top ten accounts have grown 1.3% sequentially and 3.8% year-on-year in constant currency terms. Another key priority I had previously highlighted is to develop AI-powered industry and cross- industry solutions using a consulting-led approach. Clearly, our goal here is to help clients transform their business and operating models using the power of AI. We are also actively strengthening and accelerating our industry consulting capabilities to support this. We continue to build cross-industry solutions that will deliver value to clients across our horizontal play. Let me give you two examples of our recent wins in Q1. In the healthcare sector, we have been selected by a leading US-based health solutions company to help them comply with CMS guidelines. Our consulting-ledAI-powered industry solution will seamlessly integrate CMS provisions into billing and various other processes. This will simplify prescription cost management for all the members. Moving on to the second example, we are collaborating with the leading financial services company in North America to develop Gen AI-powered assistant for wealth management to help portfolio advisors. Let me now shift to our next area of focus which is building talent at scale. Our goal at Wipro is to attract, nurture and grow a diverse talent pool. We have ramped up our upskilling efforts across various practices covering both emerging and core technology areas. In fact, during Q1, we rolled out. iAspire and AI-powered career development platform. iAspire offers personalized learning pathways and aids in the career progression for each and every one of our employees. Page 4 of 17 Confidential-Internal

Wipro Limited July 19, 2024 We have already provided foundational training to over 225,000 of our employees and an additional 30,000 employees have received advanced AI training. With Wipro as Client Zero, we are utilizing our in-house AI expertise to develop GenAI solutions across all units and functions within the company. We believe this will help us boost not only the capabilities of our employees, but also make Wipro GenAI ready. And finally, we are driving execution rigor with speed, helping client centricity and delivery excellence. We are focused on nurturing innovation in our delivery capabilities by investing in our Lab 45 AI platform and the Wipro Enterprise GenAI Studio. In fact, we are also incorporating various GenAI tools throughout our software development lifecycle to enhance both the productivity and quality of our delivery. In closing, I would like to say this. The initial climb is both challenging and exciting. I am pleased with the momentum we have built in Q1. Across the company I have noticed a fresh energy and renewed dedication towards achieving our goal. With the commitment and passion of our 230,000 plus employees across the world, I firmly believe we will seize market opportunities ahead of us and will continue to progress steadily one step at a time. Now, on to guidance. As we move into Q2, we do believe that we are now in a better position compared to the start of Q1. For Q2, we are guiding for a sequential revenue growth of (-1.0%) to (+1.0%) in constant currency. We are confident that we can sustain our margins within a narrow band with an upward bias in the coming quarters. With that, let me turn it over to Aparna for a detailed overview of our financials. Thank you. Over to you, Aparna. Aparna Iyer:Thank you, Srini. Hello, everybody. Let me quickly summarize the financial highlights for Q1'25, post which we can open it up for questions. Our IT services revenues declined 1.2% sequentially in reported currency terms, which is a 1% decline in constant currency terms, which is well within our guided range for Q1. We are also pleased to share an expansion in our IT services margin of 0.4% year-on-year and 0.1% quarter-on-quarter. We delivered the 16.5% margin on the back of a tough revenue environment and even after continuous investments in talent. Improved utilization, fixed price productivity and optimization of overheads have been the key levers at play. We expect to gain from the tailwinds of our operational rigor and are confident of being able to operate in a narrow band with an upward bias. We generated yet another quarter of strong cash flows. Our cash flows of $479 million in Q1 is at 132% of our net income. With this, our current investments and cash balance now stands at Page 5 of 17 Confidential-Internal

Wipro Limited July 19, 2024 $5.4 billion. Our other income net of finance expenses grew by 21% quarter-on-quarter and year- on-year. Our accounting yield for average investments held in India in Q1 was at 7.6%. Our net income at INR30 billion grew 6% sequentially and our EPS for the quarter at Rs.5.75 grew 10% year-on-year. In terms of other key matrices, our ETR is at 24.5% for Q1 versus 24% in Q1'24. Our hedges continue to be in line with our policy. We had about $3 billion of FOREX derivative contracts as hedges at the end of Q1. Finally, I would like to reiterate the guidance for Q1. We expect revenues from our IT services business segment to be in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.652 billion. This translates to a sequential guidance of (-1%) to a (+1%) in constant currency terms. With that, we can open up for Q&A. Moderator: We will now begin the question-and-answer session. We have a first question from the line of Abhishek Bhandari from Nomura. Please go ahead. Abhishek Bhandari: Srini, my first question is on the quarter gone by. Most of the peers who have reported were kind of positively surprised by the execution during the quarter. While we have reported a number which is within the band, it's towards the lower end. So, was there any incident in terms of negative surprises for you or do you think your Q1 performance was in line with what you had anticipated at the start of the quarter? Srini Pallia: Abhishek, the first point I want to talk about is we gave a Q1 guidance range, and we were within that guidance range. That's number one. Second, like I said, we are still not seeing a significant change in the demand environment. We see clients still cautious and discretionary spend is low. However, we have seen an uptick in CAPCO, BFSI, consumer business in the US, which I called out. Sectors like E&U and manufacturing have been soft for us. Outside of the US, we are yet to see momentum build up in our other two SMUs, specifically Europe and APMEA. We are also still in the early stage of the deal that we have signed and deals like this usually take a few quarters to realize its full potential and that's where our Q2 guidance is between minus (-1%) to (+1%). Abhishek Bhandari: My second and last question is on the telco deal what you won in Q1. Is it due for full ramp up in Q2 or there will be staggered ramp up between Q2 and Q3? Aparna Iyer: Yes, Abhishek. Like Srini said, these deals typically take some time to ramp up and it will take a few quarters for it to realize its full revenue potential. Of course, some upside is factored in the Q2 guidance. Moderator: Next question is from the line of Gaurav Rateria from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Page 6 of 17 Confidential-Internal

Wipro Limited July 19, 2024 Gaurav Rateria: Srini, first question is on deal wins. Would you be able to provide some color on how average tenor has changed versus the last few quarters, and also has there been any change in the new versus renew mix in the current quarter versus the last few quarters? Aparna Iyer: I will go first and then Srini you can add. See, we don't share that mix between new versus renewal. But you know that the large deals that we had announced were net new. So, that should give you some color. On your point on tenure of deal wins, we do see that the TCV bookings continue to be signed for longer tenor. Some of it is also a portfolio of what we win, but that continues to go up. It's something that we have noticed, Gaurav. Srini Pallia: So, just to add to that. Hi, Gaurav. Deal tenures are definitely becoming shorter. Three-year to five-year deals are becoming more commonplace. The only deals where tenures exceed five years include optionalities and clients agree only when cost savings are front-loaded with potentially financial engineering involved. Gaurav Rateria: Second question is on how are you thinking about implementing GenAI in your internal software development from a delivery point of view and could you share some color on initial results that you might have seen across different service lines? Srini Pallia: Thanks, Gaurav. GenAI is very exciting and from my effective there are three ways where we are deploying GenAI. First, number one like I said, as Wipro as a client zero, we are actually implementing GenAI across various process areas within Wipro across all the units. In fact, we are helping, for example, in the HR segment, the whole employee experience, if you will. Second, the iAspire that I talked about, we launched, is about how do you build career for our employees. They define what career they want to take and what kind of training programs that we can apply to them in the context of GenAI. So, those are the things that we are already doing, and this is also helping our teams kind of build more capabilities and competencies in GenAI. It's also helping Wipro to be really a truly a GenAI ready company. Second, Gaurav, is that in fact if I have to really talk about some examples, one of the things that we have done is "We Now." It's actually a conversational digital assistant interacting with the various corporate systems. As of today, we had almost 7.4 million queries resolved in IT, HR and policy, and it has almost touched I think 230k users. What excites me is the fact that 80% favorability rating from our employees, that actually is significant. Another one which I am really excited about is "Eliza," which is an AI-powered sales assistant, which is supporting almost 3,000 sales force across the globe for us. So, there are multiple, what I would say, GenAI related solutions that we are implementing within Wipro. I tell people that you got to drink your collate first and I am very excited that employees are bringing in so much out there with GenAI. As far as the clients are concerned, Gaurav, there are three components to it. One is how do we deploy GenAI in the context of software development life cycle, right. We all heard of GitHub Copilot. So, how do you not only improve the productivity but also improve the quality? In that if you ask me both on the coding side and also on the testing side. And this to me, Gaurav, will continue to improve Page 7 of 17 Confidential-Internal

Wipro Limited July 19, 2024 as we move forward and there is an excitement across our clients and our own employees deploying this thereby we can improve the productivity and quality. The second part is how do you infuse GenAI into managed services, both on the infrastructure side and also on the process side. I think that's one area that we are constantly looking at and how we can leverage GenAI again from productivity and also experience for our clients. The third piece, Gaurav, what we are trying to do, like I talked about the industry solutions, cross-industry solutions that we are building, right. I talked about telecom, I talked about the OEM, manufacturing, I talked about healthcare, I also talked about wealth management in the context of financial services. These are all AI-powered industry solutions which are consulting-led. So, combination of knowing the domain aspects of the client, understanding the technology landscape of the client, becomes very critical and more so data. So, we are also able to help the clients in the context of their entire data strategy, data governance and how do you leverage the enterprise data within a reliable and secure way and implement GenAI. And I feel very excited because of the deals that we have won and now we are out there to execute them and some of these can be replicated across, Gaurav. Gaurav Rateria: Last question for Aparna. What has been driving the depreciation and amortization down for the last two quarters? And you did talk about margin in a narrow band with an upward bias. So, what would be the levers going forward? Aparna Iyer: I think the depreciation, amortization expense doesn't really have anything that's very particular for me to call out. Perhaps a couple of quarters back we may have had some acceleration of amortization of a particular intangible, but other than that, I don't think there are any one-off to call out for Q1. Lever that plays like I said will continue to be the fixed price productivity, improvement in our pyramid. Saurabh has spoken about onboarding freshers. We did a good number in Q1, and as we build our muscle on that, that will bring down the cost of delivery. The optimization of overheads is something that we have done in the context of declining revenues. It's very critical for us to shed weight and remain lean and efficient and that's something that we are doing. There is also some synergies to be realized as acquired entities come into the larger Wipro fold administratively. So, these are all levers that can help us as we look at our margins in the future. Hope that answers. Moderator: Next question is from the line of Abhishek Kumar from JM Financial. Please go ahead. Abhishek Kumar: Srini, first question is on Capco. Some of your peers have also indicated green shoots in BFSI, especially around discretionary short cycle span. Have you seen in Capco expansion of the area where Capco has been winning deals from what you're doing maybe couple of quarters back? Srini Pallia: Hi, Abhishek. Thank you for the question. First and foremost, I did talk about Capco having sequential growth in the last couple of quarters and our growth has come in across Europe and Americas and we are also looking at Asia-Pacific. For us, Capco is like tip of the sphere which Page 8 of 17 Confidential-Internal

Wipro Limited July 19, 2024 is consulting and strategy-led and then the rest of the Wipro engine actually implement that. So, we are seeing good traction around that, and we are seeing greater demand at larger institutional clients across the banks and financial services companies. So, to me what I would say, Abhishek, is this gives you a little bit of a color to how discretionary spending is coming back, at least in the banking and financial services, and it's also reflected in our BFSI growth, right, sequentially as well. Abhishek Kumar: Energy and Utilities, this vertical has been unusually soft for us. While we have not seen that for any of our peers, so any more color on what is driving softness -- is it client-specific, are we losing out to peers in the consolidation scenario, any color here and how do we see this going forward? Aparna Iyer: So, Abhishek, we lost you like for 10 seconds. Did you mean E&U? Abhishek Kumar: Yes, energy and utilities. Aparna Iyer: I will go and then maybe Srini if you want to add something. See, in E&U we have had some end of large programs and as a result we have seen some softness in that industry vertical. We got a good pipeline which we need to convert, and it has been perhaps something that has been softer for Wipro as compared to what the market has been. Srini has spoken about both industry- specific and cross-industry service offerings that we have. We particularly bolstered our presence in E&U. Capco is doing pretty well in that space and especially in America. So, we are seeing some bounce back there on that count. But we have some work to do. We have got a good set of service offerings that we need to win at the marketplace. Srini Pallia: See, oil and gas is one of the areas where Capco actually has the consulting capabilities. That's number one. Second, we are also building GenAI-powered solutions. For example, we call it as "Blue Skies," which is actually autonomous monitoring to detect flare and smoke in degassing stations and we are getting good traction in some of the clients. Because we want to actually lead through specific business problem that our clients are facing. And in fact, this particular one, there was an 80% reduction in efforts response time to some of the two events. And so this is what our strategy will be going forward in the context of oil and gas. Like Aparna said, energy and utilities for us, because of some of the large projects coming down has been soft in Q1 and that's why you're seeing the sequential degrowth. Moderator: Next question is from the line of Sandeep Shah from Equirus Securities. Please go ahead. Sandeep Shah: The first question, Srini, Wipro being the first one to call out green shoots especially selectively in Capco financial services, healthcare, and directionally the growth is expected to improve versus 4th Quarter being a flattish growth versus this quarter, at least it should have shown the trend of upward trajectory versus actually a (-1%) kind of a growth. So, has it surprised you Page 9 of 17 Confidential-Internal