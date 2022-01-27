Wipro : Recognized as Top Employer in Brazil for the Second Consecutive Year

São Paulo, Brazil and Bangalore, India - January 27, 2022: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced that it has been recognized by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2022 in Brazil. This is the second consecutive year Wipro Brazil has received the Top Employer recognition.

Putting people at the center of the business strategy, along with several new initiatives, factored into Wipro Brazil's inclusion in this year's list of certified companies in the country. Important steps like use of technology to streamline processes, focus on online learning and training, and empowering employees to work with autonomy throughout the pandemic helped Wipro create an efficient and safe remote work environment. Further, Wipro's focus on putting the mental and emotional wellbeing of its employees at the center of its people strategy and ongoing efforts to deliver an exceptional work experience were among the factors that contributed to the recognition.

The Top Employers Institute established 30 years ago, reviews submissions across several key HR practices. Wipro Brazil has excelled in areas such as business and people strategy, organizational change, performance management, learning, digital HR, well-being, diversity and inclusion, and corporate sustainability. The program has certified and recognized more than 1,857 Top Employers in 123 countries/regions, across five continents.

David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute said, "Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organizations across the world, Wipro Brazil has continued to show that it prioritizes maintaining excellent people practices in the workplace. They continue to meet the challenges of the changing world of work while working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of their workforce. We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organizations that have been certified as Top Employers in their respective countries this year."

Srini Pallia, CEO - Americas, Wipro Limited, said, "Being certified twice in a row by the Top Employers Institute is an important achievement for Wipro in Brazil. Embracing the future of technology through people-centered strategies reaffirms our vision of building an organization driven by value, diversity, and inclusion."

Douglas Silva, Vice President and Country Head, Brazil, Wipro Limited said, "Putting people in the center of our business strategy is mandatory. Today, the best professionals are not looking for just a job, they are looking for a work culture that allows them to develop and grow, and that is what we aim to deliver. We continue to evolve our efforts to deliver the best work experience to all our employees. The certification shows us that we are on the right track."

About the Top Employers Institute Certification Program

Founded 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 1,600 organizations in 120 countries/regions, positively impacting the lives of seven million employees worldwide. The Institute certifies excellence in HR practices and is helping to accelerate the impact of these practices to improve the world of work. The Top Employers Institute certification program allows participating organizations to be validated, certified, and recognized as leading employers. The 'HR Best Practices Survey' is an analysis conducted periodically, comprised of 100+ questions on 600 staff development practices covering the topics of: talent strategy, workforce planning, talent acquisition, on-boarding, learning and skills development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits and culture.



