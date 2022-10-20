Advanced search
    507685   INE075A01022

WIPRO LIMITED

(507685)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
378.00 INR   -0.34%
10:34aAsian ADRs Climb Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
10:23aWipro Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Digital Workplace Service Provider 2022 for North America and Europe
BU
07:25aIndia's Coforge posts Q2 profit beat as deal wins remain intact
RE
Wipro Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Digital Workplace Service Provider 2022 for North America and Europe

10/20/2022 | 10:23am EDT
The report highlights Wipro as a good fit for large enterprises given its comprehensive portfolio of digital workplace solutions, strong focus on value delivery, and a strong client-centric approach

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, has been named a Leader in the PEAK Matrix® for Digital Workplace Service Provider 2022 report by the Everest Group for both the North America and Europe regions.

The report assessed a total of 25 digital workplace service providers in North America and 22 digital workplace service providers in Europe.

According to the report, Leaders have demonstrated experience and capabilities in delivering digital workplace services across segments, augmented by a comprehensive portfolio, coherent vision, strategic technology investments, and keenness in capability building through proprietary tools, acquisitions, and partnerships. The report also considered capabilities to drive innovation and next-generation service offerings to help clients future-proof their workplace environments.

Wipro’s steadfast focus on digital transformation initiatives, consistent value delivery for clients across North America and Europe, backed by flexible service models, verticalized solution offerings, strong partnerships, and competitive pricing were key factors contributing to this recognition.

“The digital workplace transformation is one of the most dynamic service segments and it is humbling to be consistently rated as a workplace LEADER by Everest Group across North America and Europe,” said Jo Debecker, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Cloud Infrastructure & Workplace Services, Wipro Limited. “This recognition is further proof that our regional alignment of workplace strategies, powerful platforms, novel solutions, and flexible pricing models are striking the right chord with customers globally. We remain focused on forging strategic partner ecosystems to continuously elevate our services and drive employee-centric workplace transformations. Further, the acquisitions we have made in this space are reaping significant dividends and allowing us to realize new synergies. We will continue investing in complementary capabilities to ensure experience-driven service delivery excellence.”

“Enterprises globally are increasingly focusing on inculcating empathy and hyper-personalization to navigate and address the challenges around poor employee engagement and productivity, attrition, and lack of organizational citizenship behavior. This has been underpinned by multiple regional factors such as the great resignation movement in North America and increase in demand for hybrid work enablement and sustainable workplace creation in Europe. Collectively, these factors have led to a shift towards adoption of an experience-centric and employee-centric digital workplace,” said Udit Singh, Practice Director, Everest Group.

Wipro’s delivery capabilities, innovative pricing constructs, verticalized solutions, robust partner ecosystem, investments in experience centers, and acquisition of firms specializing in workplace consulting and cybersecurity have contributed to its position as a Leader in Everest Group’s Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. Additionally, Wipro’s flexibility to adapt to enterprise needs during deal pursuit and contracting stages have been appreciated by its clients.

A complimentary copy of the full report can be found below.

Europe Report link https://www.wipro.com/analyst-speak/everest-group-names-wipro-a-leader-in-its-digital-workplace-service-provider-peak-matrix-assessment-2022-europe/

North America report link https://www.wipro.com/analyst-speak/everest-group-names-wipro-a-leader-in-its-digital-workplace-service-provider-peak-matrix-assessment-2022-north-america/

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.


Financials
Sales 2023 907 B 10 939 M 10 939 M
Net income 2023 113 B 1 365 M 1 365 M
Net cash 2023 222 B 2 675 M 2 675 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 2,17%
Capitalization 2 088 B 25 172 M 25 172 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
EV / Sales 2024 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 259 179
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart WIPRO LIMITED
Wipro Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WIPRO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 378,00 INR
Average target price 434,17 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Delaporte CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal President & Chief Financial Officer
Rishad Azim Premji Executive Chairman
Subha Tatavarti Chief Technology Officer
Harmeet Chauhan Global Head-Engineering, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIPRO LIMITED-47.15%24 945
ACCENTURE PLC-36.30%166 379
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.49%137 707
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.34%110 649
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.41%96 863
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.31%75 120